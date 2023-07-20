

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The greenback rebounded to 0.6271 against the kiwi and 1.1198 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.6307 and 1.1229, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 1.2905 against the pound and 139.68 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.2964 and 139.10, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 0.8587 against the franc, from an early 2-day low of 0.8560.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.08 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the franc.



