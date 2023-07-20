

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $5.97 billion from $5.68 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.97 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken