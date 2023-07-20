Vertiports Market worth $10.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vertiports market is estimated to be USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 10.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 62.1% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing technological advancements and smart city initiatives are driving the growth of the vertiports market.

Vertiports Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.4 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $10.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 62.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Solution, Landscape, Location, Topology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited regulatory framework Key Market Opportunities Growing opportunities for infrastructure providers Key Market Drivers Growing technological advancements to develop vertiports

Based on solution, the charging stations segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The charging stations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the vertiports market during the forecast period. The AAM infrastructure is experiencing significant expansion as numerous cities worldwide are dedicating resources to establish vertiports, designated areas for air taxis, and eVTOL aircraft to take off and land. This, in turn, is driving the need for specialized amenities like charging stations, landing pads, and passenger facilities. The rapid growth of charging stations is fueled by the rising demand for sustainable transportation solutions, the need to support the expansion of electric AAM vehicle operations and enhanced urban mobility.

Based on location, the rooftop/elevated segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

The rooftop/elevated segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the vertiports industry during the forecast period. These vertiports offer an innovative solution for advanced air mobility by utilizing existing infrastructure in densely populated areas. They provide a convenient and space-efficient location for eVTOL operations, reducing the need for extensive ground space. The driving factors behind the rooftop/elevated vertiports segment are the increasing demand for efficient urban transportation, advancements in eVTOL technology, and the scarcity of available land for constructing traditional vertiports.

Based on type, the vertipads segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR and largest share during the forecast period.

The vertipads segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and largest share during the forecast period. The vertipads segment is being propelled by various driving factors. One significant factor is the rising demand for efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions, particularly in urban areas. Vertipads serve as crucial platforms for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, enabling convenient and swift aerial mobility within cities. Moreover, continuous advancements in VTOL technology and electric aviation are further propelling the growth of vertipads.

Based on regions, the North America segment is estimated to have the largest share in 2023.

The North American region is projected to have the largest share in the vertiports market in 2023. Various technological advancements, increased demand for efficient transportation, and government support have propelled the expansion of vertiports in this region. North America has attracted several established aerospace companies and innovative startups to transform advanced air mobility.

The vertiports market in North America is also driven by a wide array of applications, including air taxis, cargo delivery, and emergency services. This growth is expected to bring about a transformative shift in air mobility, revolutionizing the future of transportation in the region.

Major players operating in the vertiports companies are Bayards Vertiport Solutions (Netherlands), Vports (Canada), Skyportz (Australia), Skyways (US), and Volatus Infratsructure LLC (US), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

