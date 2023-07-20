

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.14 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $4.81 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $7.36 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $25.53 billion from $24.02 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $5.14 Bln. vs. $4.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.96 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q2): $25.53 Bln vs. $24.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $10.80 Full year revenue guidance: $99.3 - $100.3 Bln



