

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $251 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $507 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $1.60 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $251 Mln. vs. $507 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken