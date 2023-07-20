Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

Record Sales of $5.9 billion, Up 5.6%

Diluted EPS of $2.44, Down 6.9%, or Up 10.9% from Adjusted Diluted EPS in 2022

Updates 2023 Outlook:

Reaffirms Revenue Growth of 4% to 6%



Increases Diluted EPS to $9.15 to $9.30, Up from $8.95 to $9.10



Reaffirms Cash From Operations of $1.3 Billion to $1.4 Billion

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter, which includes record sales and double-digit adjusted earnings growth. Our second quarter performance, once again, highlights the value and benefit of our global Automotive and Industrial business mix and geographic diversity, which we believe are competitive advantages that differentiate GPC in the marketplace," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our global team remains focused on the strategic initiatives we highlighted at our Investor Day in March, and we believe our One GPC Team approach is contributing to our strong financial performance. We want to thank all our GPC teammates for their hard work and continued dedication to serving our customers."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Sales were $5.9 billion, a 5.6% increase compared to $5.6 billion in the same period of the prior year. The growth in sales is attributable to a 4.9% increase in comparable sales and a 1.8% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a 1.1% net unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other.

Net income was $344 million, or a diluted EPS of $2.44 . This compares to net income of $373 million, or $2.62 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Net income of $344 million compares to adjusted net income of $313 million for the same three-month period of the prior year, an increase of 10.0%. On a per share diluted basis, net income was $2.44, an increase of 10.9% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.20 last year. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for more information.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Automotive Parts Group ("Automotive")

Global Automotive sales were $3.7 billion, up 5.4% from the same period in 2022, consisting of a 4.3% increase in comparable sales and a 2.6% benefit from acquisitions, net of a 1.5% unfavorable impact of foreign currency and other. Segment profit of $329 million increased 2.1%, with segment profit margin of 9.0% down 30 basis points from last year.

Industrial Parts Group ("Industrial")

Industrial sales were $2.3 billion, up 5.9% from the same period in 2022, and reflecting a 6.0% increase in comparable sales and a 0.6% benefit from acquisitions, slightly offset by a 0.7% unfavorable impact of foreign currency. Segment profit of $283 million increased 25.7%, with segment profit margin of 12.5% up 190 basis points from the same period of the prior year.

"Global Automotive sales continue to benefit from our global diversification, as our businesses outside the U.S. posted mid-single-digit to double-digit growth in local currency in the second quarter," said Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our Industrial sales growth was broad based, with all product categories and major industries served growing from the prior year, allowing the Industrial team to post its twelfth consecutive quarter of margin expansion. The global GPC team delivered a solid second quarter and our teams remain focused on the consistent execution of our strategic initiatives. We believe our investments in our people, customer solutions, technology, supply chain and emerging technology will continue to enhance our capabilities and leadership positions."

Six Months 2023 Results

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $11.7 billion, up 7.2% from the same period in 2022. Net income for the six months was $648 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, an increase of 5.5% compared to $4.34 per diluted share in 2022. Net income of $648 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compares to adjusted net income of $579 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.06, in 2022, an increase of 12.8%.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The company generated cash flow from operations of $457 million for the first six months of 2023. We used $226 million in cash for investing activities, including $205 million for capital expenditures and $106 million for acquisitions, net of $80 million in proceeds from the sale of our remaining investment in S.P. Richards and other investments. We also used $358 million in cash for financing activities, including $260 million for quarterly dividends paid to shareholders and $135 million for stock repurchases. Free cash flow was $252 million for the first six months of 2023. Refer to the reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for more information.

The company ended the quarter with $2.0 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $1.4 billion availability on the revolving credit facility and $530 million in cash and cash equivalents.

2023 Outlook

The company is updating full-year 2023 guidance previously provided in its earnings release on April 20, 2023 . The company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook, geopolitical conflicts and the potential impact on results in updating its guidance, which is outlined in the table below.





For the Year Ending December 31, 2023



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Total sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Automotive sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Industrial sales growth

4% to 6%

4% to 6% Diluted earnings per share

$8.95 to $9.10

$9.15 to $9.30 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$8.95 to $9.10

$9.15 to $9.30 Effective tax rate

Approximately 25%

Approximately 25% Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Free cash flow

$900 million to $1.0 billion

$900 million to $1.0 billion

"We are very pleased with the solid start to 2023. And, with the strong earnings growth in the second quarter, we are once again raising our outlook for 2023 earnings per share. As we look forward, we remain confident in our strategic plans and will continue to invest to strengthen our business and achieve both our near-term and long-term financial targets while returning capital to shareholders through the dividend and share repurchases," Mr. Donahue concluded.

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of our core operations. We considered these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with our core operations. We do not, nor do we suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure following the financial statements below. We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

Comparable Sales

Comparable sales is a key metric that refers to period-over-period comparisons of our sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency and other. We consider this metric useful to investors because it provides greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the our core ongoing operations. This is a metric that is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, although our calculation of the metric may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies and analysts calculate this metric in the same manner.

Conference Call

We will hold a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results of the quarter. A supplemental earnings deck will also be available for reference. Interested parties may listen to the call and view the supplemental earnings deck on our website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com. The call is also available by dialing 888-317-6003, conference ID 3398770. A replay will also be available on our website or at 877-344-7529, conference ID 9035640, two hours after the completion of the call.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales

$ 5,915,006

$ 5,602,414

$ 11,680,124

$ 10,897,049 Cost of goods sold

3,780,263

3,641,615

7,531,980

7,110,303 Gross profit

2,134,743

1,960,799

4,148,144

3,786,746 Operating expenses:















Selling, administrative and other expenses

1,581,653

1,364,015

3,092,897

2,767,994 Depreciation and amortization

90,873

85,890

178,088

173,259 Provision for doubtful accounts

8,322

2,899

13,961

7,393 Total operating expenses

1,680,848

1,452,804

3,284,946

2,948,646 Non-operating expense (income):















Interest expense, net

16,455

20,248

33,319

40,098 Other

(16,649)

(3,820)

(28,616)

(19,281) Total non-operating expense (income)

(194)

16,428

4,703

20,817 Income before income taxes

454,089

491,567

858,495

817,283 Income taxes

109,595

119,038

210,044

198,916 Net income

$ 344,494

$ 372,529

$ 648,451

$ 618,367 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.9500

$ 0.8950

$ 1.9000

$ 1.7900 Basic earnings per share

$ 2.45

$ 2.63

$ 4.61

$ 4.36 Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.44

$ 2.62

$ 4.58

$ 4.34

















Weighted average common shares

outstanding

140,574

141,581

140,688

141,747 Dilutive effect of stock options and non-

vested restricted stock awards

673

723

808

835 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - assuming dilution

141,247

142,304

141,496

142,582

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales:















Automotive

$ 3,654,999

$ 3,467,494

$ 7,160,826

$ 6,743,115 Industrial

2,260,007

2,134,920

4,519,298

4,153,934 Total net sales

$ 5,915,006

$ 5,602,414

$ 11,680,124

$ 10,897,049 Segment profit:















Automotive

$ 329,347

$ 322,553

$ 593,767

$ 587,126 Industrial

283,372

225,472

545,359

413,825 Total segment profit

612,719

548,025

1,139,126

1,000,951 Interest expense, net

(16,455)

(20,248)

(33,319)

(40,098) Intangible asset amortization

(40,625)

(39,630)

(79,747)

(79,324) Corporate expense

(101,550)

(73,312)

(167,565)

(115,063) Other unallocated income, net (1)

-

76,732

-

50,817 Income before income taxes

$ 454,089

$ 491,567

$ 858,495

$ 817,283

(1) The following table presents a summary of the other unallocated income, net:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Other unallocated income, net:















Gain on sale of real estate (2)

$ -

$ 102,803

$ -

$ 102,803 Gain on insurance proceeds (3)

-

873

-

1,507 Transaction and other costs (4)

-

(26,944)

-

(53,493) Total other unallocated income, net

$ -

$ 76,732

$ -

$ 50,817





(2) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards. (3) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs. (4) Adjustment primarily reflects costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 530,105

$ 653,463 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

(2023 - $60,480; 2022 - $53,872)

2,554,171

2,188,868 Merchandise inventories, net

4,512,874

4,441,649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,486,556

1,532,759 Total current assets

9,083,706

8,816,739 Goodwill

2,627,031

2,588,113 Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization

1,778,378

1,812,510 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation

(2023 - $1,509,715; 2022 - $1,435,677)

1,441,757

1,326,014 Operating lease assets

1,142,140

1,104,678 Other assets

868,623

847,325 Total assets

$ 16,941,635

$ 16,495,379









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 5,570,566

$ 5,456,550 Current portion of debt

417,630

252,029 Dividends payable

133,491

126,191 Other current liabilities

1,778,107

1,851,340 Total current liabilities

7,899,794

7,686,110 Long-term debt

2,986,138

3,076,794 Operating lease liabilities

862,549

836,019 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities

197,783

197,879 Deferred tax liabilities

397,801

391,163 Other long-term liabilities

511,776

502,967 Equity:







Preferred stock, par value - $1 per share; authorized -

10,000,000 shares; none issued

-

- Common stock, par value - $1 per share; authorized -

450,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2023 -

140,467,550 shares; 2022 - 140,941,649 shares

140,468

140,941 Additional paid-in capital

153,748

140,324 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,011,857)

(1,032,542) Retained earnings

4,788,852

4,541,640 Total parent equity

4,071,211

3,790,363 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

14,583

14,084 Total equity

4,085,794

3,804,447 Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,941,635

$ 16,495,379

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 648,451

$ 618,367 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

178,088

173,259 Share-based compensation

36,945

17,882 Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation

(6,431)

(3,137) Gain on sale of real estate

-

(102,803) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(400,050)

87,417 Net cash provided by operating activities

457,003

790,985 Investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(205,336)

(152,976) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,762

140,841 Proceeds from sale of investments

80,482

- Acquisitions and other investing activities

(106,028)

(1,531,318) Net cash used in investing activities

(226,120)

(1,543,453) Financing activities:







Proceeds from debt

1,668,757

3,850,642 Payments on debt

(1,602,138)

(2,872,124) Shares issued from employee incentive plans

(23,155)

(14,420) Dividends paid

(259,929)

(242,767) Purchases of stock

(134,849)

(122,919) Other financing activities

(6,436)

(13,901) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(357,750)

584,511 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,509

(27,613) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(123,358)

(195,570) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

653,463

714,701 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 530,105

$ 519,131

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER

COMMON SHARE

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income

$ 344,494

$ 372,529

$ 648,451

$ 618,367

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

-

(102,803)

-

(102,803) Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

-

(873)

-

(1,507) Transaction and other costs (3)

-

26,944

-

53,493 Total adjustments

-

(76,732)

-

(50,817) Tax impact of adjustments

-

17,291

-

11,187 Adjusted net income

$ 344,494

$ 313,088

$ 648,451

$ 578,737

The table below represent amounts per common share assuming dilution:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share

data)

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income

$ 2.44

$ 2.62

$ 4.58

$ 4.34

















Adjustments:















Gain on sale of real estate (1)

-

(0.72)

-

(0.72) Gain on insurance proceeds (2)

-

(0.01)

-

(0.02) Transaction and other costs (3)

-

0.19

-

0.38 Total adjustments

-

(0.54)

-

(0.36) Tax impact of adjustments

-

0.12

-

0.08 Adjusted net income

$ 2.44

$ 2.20

$ 4.58

$ 4.06 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - assuming dilution

141,247

142,304

141,496

142,582

The table below clarifies where the items that have been adjusted above to improve comparability of the

financial information from period to period are presented in the condensed consolidated statements of

income.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Line item:















Cost of goods sold

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 5,000 Selling, administrative and other expenses

-

(75,859)

-

(54,310) Non-operating income: Other

-

(873)

-

(1,507) Total adjustments

$ -

$ (76,732)

$ -

$ (50,817)





(1) Adjustment reflects a gain on the sale of real estate that had been leased to S.P. Richards. (2) Adjustment reflects insurance recoveries in excess of losses incurred on inventory, property, plant and equipment and other fire-related costs. (3) Adjustment primarily reflects costs associated with the January 3, 2022 acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group.

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CHANGE IN NET SALES SUMMARY

(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

4.3 %

2.6 %

(1.1) %

(0.4) %

5.4 % Industrial

6.0 %

0.6 %

(0.7) %

- %

5.9 % Total Net Sales

4.9 %

1.8 %

(0.9) %

(0.2) %

5.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Comparable

Sales

Acquisitions

Foreign

Currency

Other

GAAP Total

Net Sales Automotive

5.4 %

3.0 %

(2.1) %

(0.1) %

6.2 % Industrial

9.0 %

0.6 %

(0.8) %

- %

8.8 % Total Net Sales

6.8 %

2.1 %

(1.6) %

(0.1) %

7.2 %

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE

CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 457,003

$ 790,985 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(205,336)

(152,976) Free Cash Flow

$ 251,667

$ 638,009





For the Year Ending December 31, 2023



Previous Outlook

Updated Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion Purchases of property, plant and equipment

$375 million to $400 million

$375 million to $400 million Free Cash Flow

$900 million to $1.0 billion

$900 million to $1.0 billion

