

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.80, up 8.1% from a year ago. Adjusted operational sales were up 6.2% from a year ago. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine was 8.9%, for the quarter.



Looking forward, the company raised 2023 full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales excluding COVID-19 Vaccine and adjusted operational EPS. The company now expects adjusted operational EPS in a range of $10.60 - $10.70, revised from prior guidance range of $10.50 - $10.60. The company now estimates operational sales excluding COVID-19 Vaccine in a range of $99.3 billion - $100.3 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $97.9 billion - $98.9 billion. Adjusted operational sales growth are now expected to grow in a range of 6.0% - 7.0%, revised from prior guidance range of 4.5% - 5.5%.



Second quarter net earnings was $5.14 billion, up 6.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $1.96, up 8.9%. Sales were up 6.3% to $25.5 billion.



Johnson & Johnson also announced that its Board has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $1.19 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date is August 25, 2023.



Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 1% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken