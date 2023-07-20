

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.57 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $2.23 billion, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $8.97 billion from $7.83 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.57 Bln. vs. $2.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.97 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.65



