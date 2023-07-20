Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 20 July 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Thursday 20 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.



Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.





Aberdeen, 20 July 2023

