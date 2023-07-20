Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:08 Uhr
0,545 Euro
+0,061
+12,60 %
20.07.2023 | 13:34
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting 20 July 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Thursday 20 July 2023 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.


Aberdeen, 20 July 2023




For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 95 29 22 71

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR EGM Meeting Minutes 20 July 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1966903-61dc-4979-87da-981cf78f1e8a)

