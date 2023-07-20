Learning Pool officially named one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women 2023

OXFORD, England, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool's commitment to diversity and equality earns it a coveted spot on the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces for Women list. This recognition reflects its efforts in creating an empowering environment for its entire team, with inclusive policies and practices setting it apart as an exceptional workplace for women.

Unveiled by Great Place to Work® UK, the global authority on workplace culture. Learning Pool believes in fostering a workplace culture where everyone can thrive, regardless of their gender, striving for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Its comprehensive range of policies and practices, designed to empower women to thrive in the workplace, stand out as a key factor contributing to its recognition as a leading workplace for women. The company goes above and beyond to support its female employees, offering a raft of flexible working arrangements to help balance personal and professional lives.

Learning Pool also takes great pride in its global mentorship and development programs, specifically tailored to provide women with the tools and opportunities needed to excel and progress in their careers. These initiatives embody its unwavering commitment to empowering women and fostering their professional growth.

Rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses were performed by Great Place to Work® to create the list, with data insights used to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against actual team experience. Those businesses that achieved the highest scores after evaluation were awarded Best Workplaces for Women status.

An anonymous employee, commented in the Trust Index© survey, "Learning Pool truly values the contributions and perspectives of women in the workplace. I feel supported and appreciated, which makes it a fantastic place to work."

Chief Human Resources Officer of Learning Pool, Louise McElvaney, expressed their excitement about the recognition: "At Learning Pool, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workforce is essential for our success. We are committed to creating an environment where women are not only heard but are provided with equal opportunities to excel. This recognition reinforces our efforts to foster a culture of respect, trust, and continuous growth for everyone in our team."

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, commended the 2023 collection of the Best Workplaces for Women: "We are thrilled to honour Learning Pool for their dedication to creating exceptional work environments for all employees, with a special emphasis on ensuring women are treated fairly and supported in their professional journeys. All companies on our list have truly gone above and beyond to provide recognition, training, and promotion opportunities for women,testament to their commitment to inclusivity and equality."

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool is incredibly proud to be named a 2023 UK's Best Workplace for Women, and it will continue its mission to foster an environment where women can thrive, contribute, and achieve their career aspirations.

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organizations to celebrate their achievements, build their brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

