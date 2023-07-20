NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2023. "Our robust performance in the second quarter and first half of 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering the back half of the year from a position of strength with numerous catalysts, including becoming a two-sector company focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $25,530 $24,020 6.3% Net Earnings/(Loss) $5,144 $4,814 6.9% EPS (diluted) $1.96 $1.80 8.9% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 7.5% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 6.2% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $7,358 $6,912 6.5% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.80 $2.59 8.1%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: Values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $13,444 $12,197 10.2% 10.2 - 8.0 International 12,086 11,823 2.2 4.7 (2.5) 4.4 Worldwide $25,530 $24,020 6.3% 7.5 (1.2) 6.2

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Consumer Health $4,011 $3,805 5.4% 7.7 (2.3) 7.7 Pharmaceutical 13,731 13,317 3.1 3.8 (0.7) 3.9 MedTech 7,788 6,898 12.9 14.7 (1.8) 9.9 Worldwide $25,530 $24,020 6.3% 7.5 (1.2) 6.2

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

SECOND QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 3.9%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, adjusted operational sales grew 6.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, UPTRAVI (selexipag) and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 9.9%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, trauma in Orthopaedics, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and contact lenses in Vision. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 14.7%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.8%.

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 7.7%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, international smoking cessation products, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA in Skin Health/Beauty products and Women's Health products outside the United States.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases, as well as www.factsabouttalc.com, www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com, and www.LTLManagementInformation.com.

Regulatory Janssen Marks First Approval Worldwide for AKEEGA (Niraparib and Abiraterone Acetate Dual Action Tablet) with EC Authorisation for the Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer with BRCA1/2 Mutations Press Release Milvexian Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for All Three Indications Under Evaluation in Phase 3 Librexia Program: Ischemic Stroke, Acute Coronary Syndrome and Atrial Fibrillation Press Release Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Investigational Single Tablet Combination Therapy of Macitentan and Tadalafil for Treatment of Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Press Release Janssen Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of CARVYKTI for the Earlier Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Press Release Data Release Janssen Reports First Results from Phase 2 SunRISe-1 Study of TAR-200 and Anti-PD-1 Antibody Cetrelimab in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-Unresponsive Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Press Release First Phase 3 TREMFYA (guselkumab) Data in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Show Positive Induction Results Among Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Press Release New Data Published on Biosense Webster QDOT MICRO Catheter - the Latest Advancement in Focal RF Ablation for Treating AFib Press Release Janssen to Highlight Scientific Advances and Commitment to Transform Cancer Care at ASCO and EHA with More than 90 Presentations Showcasing Robust, Differentiated Portfolio and Pipeline in Hematologic Malignancies and Solid Tumors Press Release New Phase 2 Data Demonstrate Potential Benefit of Nipocalimab for Pregnant Individuals at High Risk of Early-Onset Severe Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN) Press Release Janssen Announces Positive Topline Results for JNJ-2113-a Novel, First and Only Oral IL-23 Receptor Antagonist Peptide in Development for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis1 Press Release Treatment with RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) Plus Chemotherapy Resulted in Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Newly Diagnosed EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutation-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer1 Press Release Other Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow Press Release Janssen Enters Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group to Develop Next Generation CAR-T Therapies Press Release

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) July 2023 April 2023 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 6.0% - 7.0% / 6.5% 4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $99.3B - $100.3B / $99.8B

7.0% - 8.0% / 7.5% $97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B

5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $98.8B - $99.8B / $99.3B

6.5% - 7.5% / 7.0% $97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B

5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65

4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0% $10.50 - $10.60 / $10.55

3.5% - 4.5% / 4.0% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.70 - $10.80 / $10.75

5.5% - 6.5% / 6.0% $10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65

4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2023 = $1.09 and April 2023 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,787 1,687 6.0 % 6.0 - $ 3,522 3,244 8.6 % 8.6 - International 2,224 2,118 5.0 9.0 (4.0 ) 4,341 4,147 4.7 10.1 (5.4 ) 4,011 3,805 5.4 7.7 (2.3 ) 7,863 7,391 6.4 9.5 (3.1 ) Pharmaceutical (1) U.S. 7,818 7,159 9.2 9.2 - 14,841 13,791 7.6 7.6 - International 5,913 6,158 (4.0 ) (2.5 ) (1.5 ) 12,303 12,395 (0.7 ) 3.1 (3.8 ) 13,731 13,317 3.1 3.8 (0.7 ) 27,144 26,186 3.7 5.5 (1.8 ) Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) U.S. 7,818 7,114 9.9 9.9 - 14,841 13,671 8.6 8.6 - International 5,628 5,659 (0.5 ) 1.5 (2.0 ) 11,271 11,514 (2.1 ) 1.9 (4.0 ) 13,446 12,773 5.3 6.2 (0.9 ) 26,112 25,185 3.7 5.5 (1.8 ) MedTech (1) U.S. 3,839 3,351 14.6 14.6 - 7,598 6,576 15.5 15.5 - International 3,949 3,547 11.3 14.7 (3.4 ) 7,671 7,293 5.2 10.3 (5.1 ) 7,788 6,898 12.9 14.7 (1.8 ) 15,269 13,869 10.1 12.8 (2.7 ) U.S. 13,444 12,197 10.2 10.2 - 25,961 23,611 10.0 10.0 - International 12,086 11,823 2.2 4.7 (2.5 ) 24,315 23,835 2.0 6.5 (4.5 ) Worldwide 25,530 24,020 6.3 7.5 (1.2 ) 50,276 47,446 6.0 8.2 (2.2 ) U.S. 13,444 12,152 10.6 10.6 - 25,961 23,491 10.5 10.5 - International 11,801 11,324 4.2 7.0 (2.8 ) 23,283 22,954 1.4 6.1 (4.7 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 25,245 23,476 7.5 % 8.9 (1.4 ) $ 49,244 46,445 6.0 % 8.3 (2.3 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 13,444 12,197 10.2 % 10.2 - $ 25,961 23,611 10.0 % 10.0 - Europe 5,894 6,085 (3.1 ) (3.9 ) 0.8 12,226 12,109 1.0 3.0 (2.0 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,713 1,536 11.5 17.7 (6.2 ) 3,300 3,018 9.3 16.1 (6.8 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,479 4,202 6.6 12.5 (5.9 ) 8,789 8,708 0.9 8.2 (7.3 ) International 12,086 11,823 2.2 4.7 (2.5 ) 24,315 23,835 2.0 6.5 (4.5 ) Worldwide $ 25,530 24,020 6.3 % 7.5 (1.2 ) $ 50,276 47,446 6.0 % 8.2 (2.2 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 25,530 100.0 $ 24,020 100.0 6.3 Cost of products sold 8,212 32.2 7,919 33.0 3.7 Gross Profit 17,318 67.8 16,101 67.0 7.6 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,665 26.1 6,226 25.9 7.1 Research and development expense 3,829 15.0 3,703 15.4 3.4 Interest (income) expense, net (23 ) (0.1 ) (26 ) (0.1 ) Other (income) expense, net* (60 ) (0.2 ) 273 1.1 Restructuring 145 0.5 85 0.4 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 6,762 26.5 5,840 24.3 15.8 Provision for taxes on income 1,618 6.4 1,026 4.3 57.7 Net earnings $ 5,144 20.1 $ 4,814 20.0 6.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.96 $ 1.80 8.9 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,625.7 2,667.9 Effective tax rate 23.9 % 17.6 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,824 34.6 $ 8,171 34.0 8.0 Net earnings $ 7,358 28.8 $ 6,912 28.8 6.5 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.80 $ 2.59 8.1 Effective tax rate 16.6 % 15.4 % * Fiscal second quarter Other (income) expense, net includes $37 million related to the Company's 10.4% non-controlling interest in Kenvue, Inc. from the time of the initial public offering on May 8, 2023 through the end of the fiscal second quarter. (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 50,276 100.0 $ 47,446 100.0 6.0 Cost of products sold 16,607 33.0 15,517 32.7 7.0 Gross Profit 33,669 67.0 31,929 67.3 5.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 12,803 25.5 12,164 25.6 5.3 Research and development expense 7,392 14.7 7,165 15.1 3.2 In-process research and development 49 0.1 610 1.3 Interest (income) expense, net (43 ) (0.1 ) (38 ) (0.1 ) Other (income) expense, net* 7,168 14.3 171 0.4 Restructuring 275 0.5 155 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 6,025 12.0 11,702 24.7 (48.5 ) Provision for taxes on income 949 1.9 1,739 3.7 (45.4 ) Net earnings $ 5,076 10.1 $ 9,963 21.0 (49.1 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.93 $ 3.73 (48.3 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,630.7 2,669.2 Effective tax rate 15.8 % 14.9 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 17,292 34.4 $ 16,389 34.5 5.5 Net earnings $ 14,426 28.7 $ 14,041 29.6 2.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 5.48 $ 5.26 4.2 Effective tax rate 16.6 % 14.3 % * Fiscal six months Other (income) expense, net includes $37 million related to the Company's 10.4% non-controlling interest in Kenvue, Inc. from the time of the initial public offering on May 8, 2023 through the end of the fiscal second quarter. (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $ 5,144 $ 4,814 $ 5,076 $ 9,963 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 137 385 7,037 385 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,211 1,095 2,415 2,203 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1 165 276 609 276 Consumer Health separation costs 282 268 582 370 Restructuring related 2 145 128 275 200 Medical Device Regulation 3 85 70 149 130 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 38 - 80 - (Gains)/losses on securities (1 ) 109 71 520 IPR&D - - 49 610 Other - - - (7 ) Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (373 ) (313 ) (2,430 ) (706 ) Consumer Health separation tax related costs 546 2 557 98 Tax legislation and other tax related (21 ) 78 (44 ) (1 ) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $ 7,358 $ 6,912 $ 14,426 $ 14,041 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,625.7 2,667.9 2,630.7 2,669.2 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.80 $ 2.59 $ 5.48 $ 5.26 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.84 $ 5.59 Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In the first and second quarter of 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Pharmaceutical segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $145 million in the quarter ($275 million Q2 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Total WW As Reported 5.4 % 3.1 % 12.9 % 6.3 % U.S. 6.0 % 9.2 % 14.6 % 10.2 % International 5.0 % (4.0 )% 11.3 % 2.2 % WW Currency (2.3 ) (0.7 ) (1.8 ) (1.2 ) U.S. - - - - International (4.0 ) (1.5 ) (3.4 ) (2.5 ) WW Operational 7.7 % 3.8 % 14.7 % 7.5 % U.S. 6.0 % 9.2 % 14.6 % 10.2 % International 9.0 % (2.5 )% 14.7 % 4.7 % Abiomed (4.8 ) (1.4 ) U.S. (8.1 ) (2.2 ) International (1.7 ) (0.5 ) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 International 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational 7.7 % 3.9 % 9.9 % 6.2 % U.S. 6.0 % 9.2 % 6.5 % 8.0 % International 9.0 % (2.2 )% 13.0 % 4.4 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Total WW As Reported 6.4 % 3.7 % 10.1 % 6.0 % U.S. 8.6 % 7.6 % 15.5 % 10.0 % International 4.7 % (0.7 )% 5.2 % 2.0 % WW Currency (3.1 ) (1.8 ) (2.7 ) (2.2 ) U.S. - - - - International (5.4 ) (3.8 ) (5.1 ) (4.5 ) WW Operational 9.5 % 5.5 % 12.8 % 8.2 % U.S. 8.6 % 7.6 % 15.5 % 10.0 % International 10.1 % 3.1 % 10.3 % 6.5 % Abiomed (4.7 ) (1.4 ) U.S. (8.2 ) (2.3 ) International (1.6 ) (0.5 ) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 International 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational 9.5 % 5.6 % 8.1 % 6.9 % U.S. 8.6 % 7.6 % 7.3 % 7.7 % International 10.1 % 3.4 % 8.7 % 6.2 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) OTC US $ 712 663 7.5% 7.5% - $ 1,457 1,333 9.3% 9.3% - Intl 947 818 15.7% 19.0% -3.3% 1,844 1,609 14.6% 19.4% -4.8% WW 1,659 1,482 12.0% 13.9% -1.9% 3,301 2,943 12.2% 14.8% -2.6% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 650 629 3.4% 3.4% - 1,267 1,173 8.0% 8.0% - Intl 498 497 0.3% 3.8% -3.5% 991 965 2.7% 8.1% -5.4% WW 1,148 1,126 2.0% 3.5% -1.5% 2,258 2,138 5.6% 8.0% -2.4% ORAL CARE US 173 170 1.7% 1.7% - 332 313 6.2% 6.2% - Intl 225 224 0.3% 3.4% -3.1% 427 447 -4.7% -0.3% -4.4% WW 398 394 0.9% 2.7% -1.8% 759 760 -0.2% 2.4% -2.6% BABY CARE US 99 88 12.5% 12.5% - 195 173 12.7% 12.7% - Intl 261 287 -9.1% -4.0% -5.1% 524 557 -6.0% 0.1% -6.1% WW 360 375 -4.0% -0.2% -3.8% 719 730 -1.6% 3.1% -4.7% WOMEN'S HEALTH US 4 3 -2.1% -2.1% - 7 7 -0.1% -0.1% - Intl 235 228 3.5% 10.2% -6.7% 449 452 -0.7% 7.2% -7.9% WW 238 230 3.4% 10.0% -6.6% 455 458 -0.6% 7.1% -7.7% WOUND CARE / OTHER US 149 133 12.3% 12.3% - 264 245 7.9% 7.9% - Intl 58 65 -10.3% -4.6% -5.7% 107 117 -8.4% -1.5% -6.9% WW 207 197 4.9% 6.8% -1.9% 371 361 2.6% 4.9% -2.3% TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,787 1,687 6.0% 6.0% - 3,522 3,244 8.6% 8.6% - Intl 2,224 2,118 5.0% 9.0% -4.0% 4,341 4,147 4.7% 10.1% -5.4% WW $ 4,011 3,805 5.4% 7.7% -2.3% $ 7,863 7,391 6.4% 9.5% -3.1% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,865 2,853 0.4% 0.4% - $ 5,313 5,354 -0.8% -0.8% - Intl 1,631 1,559 4.7% 6.6% -1.9% 3,295 3,176 3.8% 8.2% -4.4% WW 4,496 4,411 1.9% 2.6% -0.7% 8,608 8,530 0.9% 2.6% -1.7% REMICADE US 277 391 -29.3% -29.3% - 553 749 -26.2% -26.2% - US Exports (4) 33 44 -24.9% -24.9% - 74 124 -40.3% -40.3% - Intl 152 212 -28.2% -25.2% -3.0% 322 437 -26.2% -22.5% -3.7% WW 462 647 -28.6% -27.6% -1.0% 949 1,310 -27.5% -26.3% -1.2% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 285 301 -5.1% -5.1% - 556 588 -5.4% -5.4% - Intl 244 266 -8.2% -4.3% -3.9% 510 549 -7.1% -1.1% -6.0% WW 529 566 -6.6% -4.7% -1.9% 1,066 1,137 -6.2% -3.3% -2.9% STELARA US 1,817 1,731 4.9% 4.9% - 3,268 3,110 5.1% 5.1% - Intl 981 868 13.0% 14.1% -1.1% 1,974 1,777 11.1% 15.2% -4.1% WW 2,797 2,599 7.6% 8.0% -0.4% 5,241 4,887 7.2% 8.7% -1.5% TREMFYA US 450 382 17.8% 17.8% - 856 773 10.7% 10.7% - Intl 255 214 19.4% 21.0% -1.6% 489 413 18.4% 22.8% -4.4% WW 706 597 18.3% 18.9% -0.6% 1,346 1,187 13.4% 15.0% -1.6% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 4 3 17.8% 17.8% - 7 9 -30.2% -30.2% - Intl 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - WW 4 3 17.8% 17.8% - 7 9 -30.2% -30.2% - INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 395 415 -4.9% -4.9% - 787 876 -10.2% -10.2% - Intl 727 901 -19.4% -22.0% 2.6% 1,920 1,737 10.5% 12.3% -1.8% WW 1,121 1,316 -14.8% -16.6% 1.8% 2,707 2,613 3.6% 4.7% -1.1% COVID-19 VACCINE US - 45 * * - - 120 * * - Intl 285 499 -43.0% -47.4% 4.4% 1,032 881 17.1% 18.4% -1.3% WW 285 544 -47.7% -51.8% 4.1% 1,032 1,001 3.0% 4.2% -1.2% EDURANT / rilpivirine US 8 9 -9.0% -9.0% - 17 18 -5.3% -5.3% - Intl 258 215 19.9% 17.3% 2.6% 529 454 16.4% 18.0% -1.6% WW 266 225 18.6% 16.2% 2.4% 546 473 15.6% 17.1% -1.5% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 382 355 7.6% 7.6% - 760 724 5.0% 5.0% - Intl 109 110 -0.2% -1.0% 0.8% 208 242 -13.9% -12.1% -1.8% WW 491 464 5.8% 5.6% 0.2% 968 965 0.3% 0.7% -0.4% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 5 6 -27.2% -27.2% - 10 14 -30.6% -30.6% - Intl 74 77 -3.5% 3.6% -7.1% 151 160 -5.6% -1.2% -4.4% WW 79 83 -5.2% 1.3% -6.5% 161 174 -7.6% -3.6% -4.0% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 1,029 896 14.9% 14.9% - 2,007 1,739 15.4% 15.4% - Intl 764 837 -8.8% -4.6% -4.2% 1,590 1,735 -8.4% -3.8% -4.6% WW 1,793 1,734 3.5% 5.5% -2.0% 3,597 3,475 3.5% 5.8% -2.3% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 64 38 68.2% 68.2% - 134 73 84.0% 84.0% - Intl 143 123 16.3% 21.3% -5.0% 279 245 13.9% 20.7% -6.8% WW 208 161 28.6% 32.4% -3.8% 414 318 30.0% 35.3% -5.3% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 721 691 4.3% 4.3% - 1,434 1,352 6.0% 6.0% - Intl 310 362 -14.4% -12.6% -1.8% 641 749 -14.5% -10.7% -3.8% WW 1,031 1,054 -2.1% -1.5% -0.6% 2,075 2,102 -1.3% 0.1% -1.4% SPRAVATO US 144 74 93.2% 93.2% - 255 135 88.3% 88.3% - Intl 25 11 * * * 45 20 * * * WW 169 85 98.2% 98.5% -0.3% 300 155 93.1% 93.8% -0.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 100 93 9.3% 9.3% - 184 179 3.1% 3.1% - Intl 286 341 -16.4% -9.9% -6.5% 625 721 -13.4% -8.7% -4.7% WW 386 433 -10.9% -5.8% -5.1% 809 900 -10.1% -6.4% -3.7% ONCOLOGY US 2,069 1,679 23.2% 23.2% - 3,958 3,261 21.4% 21.4% - Intl 2,329 2,362 -1.4% 0.1% -1.5% 4,552 4,731 -3.8% 0.0% -3.8% WW 4,398 4,042 8.8% 9.7% -0.9% 8,510 7,992 6.5% 8.8% -2.3% CARVYKTI US 114 24 * * - 184 24 * * - Intl 3 - * * * 5 - * * * WW 117 24 * * * 189 24 * * * DARZALEX US 1,322 1,021 29.5% 29.5% - 2,513 1,974 27.3% 27.3% - Intl 1,110 965 15.0% 17.0% -2.0% 2,182 1,868 16.8% 21.5% -4.7% WW 2,431 1,986 22.4% 23.4% -1.0% 4,695 3,842 22.2% 24.5% -2.3% ERLEADA US 241 233 3.6% 3.6% - 490 439 11.8% 11.8% - Intl 326 218 49.7% 51.7% -2.0% 619 412 50.3% 55.9% -5.6% WW 567 450 25.9% 26.9% -1.0% 1,109 850 30.4% 33.2% -2.8% IMBRUVICA US 262 349 -24.9% -24.9% - 532 719 -26.0% -26.0% - Intl 579 620 -6.7% -5.7% -1.0% 1,136 1,288 -11.8% -8.8% -3.0% WW 841 970 -13.2% -12.6% -0.6% 1,668 2,008 -16.9% -15.0% -1.9% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 9 19 -55.2% -55.2% - 25 38 -34.7% -34.7% - Intl 218 486 -55.1% -53.8% -1.3% 447 1,006 -55.6% -53.0% -2.6% WW 227 505 -55.1% -53.8% -1.3% 472 1,044 -54.8% -52.3% -2.5% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 122 33 * * - 214 67 * * - Intl 92 72 27.8% 29.4% -1.6% 162 156 3.6% 7.1% -3.5% WW 214 106 * * * 376 224 68.0% 70.4% -2.4% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 684 560 22.0% 22.0% - 1,284 1,132 13.4% 13.4% - Intl 289 284 2.0% 5.7% -3.7% 561 563 -0.4% 5.5% -5.9% WW 972 843 15.3% 16.5% -1.2% 1,844 1,695 8.8% 10.8% -2.0% OPSUMIT US 328 265 23.7% 23.7% - 601 538 11.6% 11.6% - Intl 179 173 3.4% 6.0% -2.6% 346 343 0.9% 6.1% -5.2% WW 507 438 15.7% 16.7% -1.0% 947 881 7.5% 9.5% -2.0% UPTRAVI US 338 272 24.2% 24.2% - 642 541 18.7% 18.7% - Intl 61 56 10.0% 14.1% -4.1% 119 112 6.6% 11.7% -5.1% WW 399 328 21.8% 22.5% -0.7% 761 653 16.6% 17.5% -0.9% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 18 23 -23.8% -23.8% - 41 53 -23.0% -23.0% - Intl 48 55 -10.9% -3.7% -7.2% 95 108 -11.7% -2.8% -8.9% WW 66 78 -14.7% -9.7% -5.0% 136 161 -15.5% -9.5% -6.0% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 776 757 2.6% 2.6% - 1,491 1,429 4.3% 4.3% - Intl 174 215 -19.0% -18.3% -0.7% 386 453 -14.7% -12.0% -2.7% WW 950 972 -2.2% -2.0% -0.2% 1,877 1,882 -0.3% 0.4% -0.7% XARELTO US 637 609 4.7% 4.7% - 1,215 1,117 8.8% 8.8% - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 637 609 4.7% 4.7% - 1,215 1,117 8.8% 8.8% - OTHER US 138 148 -6.3% -6.3% - 275 312 -11.8% -11.8% - Intl 174 215 -19.0% -18.3% -0.7% 386 453 -14.7% -12.0% -2.7% WW 313 363 -13.8% -13.4% -0.4% 662 765 -13.5% -11.9% -1.6% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 7,818 7,159 9.2% 9.2% - 14,841 13,791 7.6% 7.6% - Intl 5,913 6,158 -4.0% -2.5% -1.5% 12,303 12,395 -0.7% 3.1% -3.8% WW $ 13,731 13,317 3.1% 3.8% -0.7% $ 27,144 26,186 3.7% 5.5% -1.8% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 908 525 73.1% 73.1% - $ 1,771 1,019 73.8% 73.8% - Intl 712 525 35.7% 40.7% -5.0% 1,352 1,123 20.5% 27.0% -6.5% WW 1,620 1,049 54.4% 56.9% -2.5% 3,123 2,141 45.8% 49.3% -3.5% ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 609 499 22.0% 22.0% - 1,180 969 21.7% 21.7% - Intl 587 469 25.1% 30.0% -4.9% 1,109 1,001 10.8% 17.3% -6.5% WW 1,196 968 23.5% 25.9% -2.4% 2,288 1,970 16.2% 19.5% -3.3% ABIOMED US 272 - * * - 536 - * * - Intl 59 - * * * 119 - * * * WW 331 - * * * 655 - * * * OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US 27 26 4.5% 4.5% - 55 50 10.8% 10.8% - Intl 67 56 20.0% 25.3% -5.3% 125 121 2.8% 8.9% -6.1% WW 93 81 15.1% 18.8% -3.7% 180 171 5.1% 9.5% -4.4% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,388 1,338 3.7% 3.7% - 2,751 2,627 4.7% 4.7% - Intl 878 820 7.0% 9.0% -2.0% 1,759 1,719 2.3% 6.4% -4.1% WW 2,265 2,157 5.0% 5.7% -0.7% 4,510 4,345 3.8% 5.4% -1.6% HIPS US 250 240 4.1% 4.1% - 491 465 5.6% 5.6% - Intl 147 148 -0.8% 1.2% -2.0% 296 312 -5.1% -1.3% -3.8% WW 397 388 2.2% 3.0% -0.8% 787 777 1.3% 2.8% -1.5% KNEES US 221 216 2.4% 2.4% - 447 417 7.2% 7.2% - Intl 142 133 6.3% 8.0% -1.7% 284 271 4.8% 8.8% -4.0% WW 363 349 3.9% 4.5% -0.6% 731 688 6.3% 7.9% -1.6% TRAUMA US 483 464 4.3% 4.3% - 974 939 3.7% 3.7% - Intl 255 232 9.9% 10.9% -1.0% 522 505 3.2% 7.0% -3.8% WW 739 696 6.1% 6.5% -0.4% 1,496 1,444 3.6% 4.9% -1.3% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 433 418 3.5% 3.5% - 839 805 4.1% 4.1% - Intl 334 306 9.0% 11.6% -2.6% 657 630 4.2% 8.7% -4.5% WW 766 724 5.8% 7.0% -1.2% 1,495 1,436 4.2% 6.1% -1.9% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 1,015 992 2.2% 2.2% - 1,990 1,913 4.0% 4.0% - Intl 1,580 1,458 8.4% 12.6% -4.2% 3,039 2,971 2.3% 7.7% -5.4% WW 2,594 2,450 5.9% 8.4% -2.5% 5,028 4,884 3.0% 6.3% -3.3% ADVANCED US 466 454 2.7% 2.7% - 910 871 4.5% 4.5% - Intl 757 702 7.8% 12.1% -4.3% 1,430 1,431 0.0% 5.3% -5.3% WW 1,222 1,156 5.8% 8.4% -2.6% 2,340 2,302 1.7% 5.0% -3.3% GENERAL US 548 538 1.9% 1.9% - 1,079 1,042 3.6% 3.6% - Intl 823 756 8.9% 13.1% -4.2% 1,608 1,540 4.5% 10.0% -5.5% WW 1,372 1,294 6.0% 8.4% -2.4% 2,688 2,582 4.1% 7.4% -3.3% VISION US 529 496 6.6% 6.6% - 1,087 1,017 6.9% 6.9% - Intl 778 745 4.6% 7.1% -2.5% 1,521 1,481 2.7% 7.5% -4.8% WW 1,308 1,241 5.4% 6.9% -1.5% 2,608 2,498 4.4% 7.2% -2.8% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 409 374 9.1% 9.1% - 853 774 10.1% 10.1% - Intl 530 519 2.2% 4.8% -2.6% 1,039 1,030 0.9% 6.3% -5.4% WW 939 894 5.1% 6.6% -1.5% 1,892 1,804 4.9% 8.0% -3.1% SURGICAL US 120 122 -1.1% -1.1% - 234 243 -3.6% -3.6% - Intl 249 225 10.1% 12.3% -2.2% 482 451 6.7% 10.2% -3.5% WW 369 347 6.2% 7.6% -1.4% 716 694 3.1% 5.4% -2.3% TOTAL MEDTECH US 3,839 3,351 14.6% 14.6% - 7,598 6,576 15.5% 15.5% - Intl 3,949 3,547 11.3% 14.7% -3.4% 7,671 7,293 5.2% 10.3% -5.1% WW $ 7,788 6,898 12.9% 14.7% -1.8% $ 15,269 13,869 10.1% 12.8% -2.7% Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Reported as U.S. sales

Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Pharmaceutical U.S. $ 7,818 7,159 9.2 % 9.2 - $ 14,841 13,791 7.6 % 7.6 - International 5,913 6,158 (4.0 ) (2.5 ) (1.5 ) 12,303 12,395 (0.7 ) 3.1 (3.8 ) Worldwide 13,731 13,317 3.1 3.8 (0.7 ) 27,144 26,186 3.7 5.5 (1.8 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - 45 * * - - 120 * * - International 285 499 (43.0 ) (47.4 ) 4.4 1,032 881 17.1 18.4 (1.3 ) Worldwide 285 544 (47.7 ) (51.8 ) 4.1 1,032 1,001 3.0 4.2 (1.2 ) Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 7,818 7,114 9.9 9.9 - 14,841 13,671 8.6 8.6 - International 5,628 5,659 (0.5 ) 1.5 (2.0 ) 11,271 11,514 (2.1 ) 1.9 (4.0 ) Worldwide 13,446 12,773 5.3 6.2 (0.9 ) 26,112 25,185 3.7 5.5 (1.8 ) Worldwide U.S. 13,444 12,197 10.2 10.2 - 25,961 23,611 10.0 10.0 - International 12,086 11,823 2.2 4.7 (2.5 ) 24,315 23,835 2.0 6.5 (4.5 ) Worldwide 25,530 24,020 6.3 7.5 (1.2 ) 50,276 47,446 6.0 8.2 (2.2 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. - 45 * * - - 120 * * - International 285 499 (43.0 ) (47.4 ) 4.4 1,032 881 17.1 18.4 (1.3 ) Worldwide 285 544 (47.7 ) (51.8 ) 4.1 1,032 1,001 3.0 4.2 (1.2 ) Worldwide U.S. 13,444 12,152 10.6 10.6 - 25,961 23,491 10.5 10.5 - International 11,801 11,324 4.2 7.0 (2.8 ) 23,283 22,954 1.4 6.1 (4.7 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine $ 25,245 23,476 7.5 % 8.9 (1.4 ) $ 49,244 46,445 6.0 % 8.3 (2.3 ) Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful