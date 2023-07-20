NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2023. "Our robust performance in the second quarter and first half of 2023 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "We are entering the back half of the year from a position of strength with numerous catalysts, including becoming a two-sector company focused on Pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q2
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Reported Sales
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
Net Earnings/(Loss)
$5,144
$4,814
6.9%
EPS (diluted)
$1.96
$1.80
8.9%
Q2
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2023
2022
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
7.5%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.2%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$7,358
$6,912
6.5%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.80
$2.59
8.1%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: Values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
Q2
% Change
($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted Operational1,3
U.S.
$13,444
$12,197
10.2%
10.2
-
8.0
International
12,086
11,823
2.2
4.7
(2.5)
4.4
Worldwide
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
7.5
(1.2)
6.2
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
Q2
% Change
|($ in Millions)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted Operational1,3
Consumer Health
$4,011
$3,805
5.4%
7.7
(2.3)
7.7
Pharmaceutical
13,731
13,317
3.1
3.8
(0.7)
3.9
MedTech
7,788
6,898
12.9
14.7
(1.8)
9.9
Worldwide
$25,530
$24,020
6.3%
7.5
(1.2)
6.2
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
SECOND QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 3.9%*. Excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, adjusted operational sales grew 6.2%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, STELARA (ustekinumab) and TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, UPTRAVI (selexipag) and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in Oncology, COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) in Infectious Diseases, and REMICADE (infliximab) in Immunology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 9.9%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, trauma in Orthopaedics, wound closure products in General Surgery, biosurgery in Advanced Surgery, and contact lenses in Vision. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 14.7%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.8%.
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 7.7%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, international smoking cessation products, and IMODIUM in digestive health products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA in Skin Health/Beauty products and Women's Health products outside the United States.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
July 2023
April 2023
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
6.0% - 7.0% / 6.5%
4.5% - 5.5% / 5.0%
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$99.3B - $100.3B / $99.8B
$97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$98.8B - $99.8B / $99.3B
$97.9B - $98.9B / $98.4B
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65
$10.50 - $10.60 / $10.55
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.70 - $10.80 / $10.75
$10.60 - $10.70 / $10.65
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2023 = $1.09 and April 2023 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
|Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Consumer Health
|U.S.
$
1,787
1,687
6.0
%
6.0
-
$
3,522
3,244
8.6
%
8.6
-
|International
2,224
2,118
5.0
9.0
(4.0
)
4,341
4,147
4.7
10.1
(5.4
)
4,011
3,805
5.4
7.7
(2.3
)
7,863
7,391
6.4
9.5
(3.1
)
|Pharmaceutical (1)
|U.S.
7,818
7,159
9.2
9.2
-
14,841
13,791
7.6
7.6
-
|International
5,913
6,158
(4.0
)
(2.5
)
(1.5
)
12,303
12,395
(0.7
)
3.1
(3.8
)
13,731
13,317
3.1
3.8
(0.7
)
27,144
26,186
3.7
5.5
(1.8
)
|Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
|U.S.
7,818
7,114
9.9
9.9
-
14,841
13,671
8.6
8.6
-
|International
5,628
5,659
(0.5
)
1.5
(2.0
)
11,271
11,514
(2.1
)
1.9
(4.0
)
13,446
12,773
5.3
6.2
(0.9
)
26,112
25,185
3.7
5.5
(1.8
)
|MedTech (1)
|U.S.
3,839
3,351
14.6
14.6
-
7,598
6,576
15.5
15.5
-
|International
3,949
3,547
11.3
14.7
(3.4
)
7,671
7,293
5.2
10.3
(5.1
)
7,788
6,898
12.9
14.7
(1.8
)
15,269
13,869
10.1
12.8
(2.7
)
|U.S.
13,444
12,197
10.2
10.2
-
25,961
23,611
10.0
10.0
-
|International
12,086
11,823
2.2
4.7
(2.5
)
24,315
23,835
2.0
6.5
(4.5
)
|Worldwide
25,530
24,020
6.3
7.5
(1.2
)
50,276
47,446
6.0
8.2
(2.2
)
|U.S.
13,444
12,152
10.6
10.6
-
25,961
23,491
10.5
10.5
-
|International
11,801
11,324
4.2
7.0
(2.8
)
23,283
22,954
1.4
6.1
(4.7
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
25,245
23,476
7.5
%
8.9
(1.4
)
$
49,244
46,445
6.0
%
8.3
(2.3
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
13,444
12,197
10.2
%
10.2
-
$
25,961
23,611
10.0
%
10.0
-
|Europe
5,894
6,085
(3.1
)
(3.9
)
0.8
12,226
12,109
1.0
3.0
(2.0
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,713
1,536
11.5
17.7
(6.2
)
3,300
3,018
9.3
16.1
(6.8
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,479
4,202
6.6
12.5
(5.9
)
8,789
8,708
0.9
8.2
(7.3
)
|International
12,086
11,823
2.2
4.7
(2.5
)
24,315
23,835
2.0
6.5
(4.5
)
|Worldwide
$
25,530
24,020
6.3
%
7.5
(1.2
)
$
50,276
47,446
6.0
%
8.2
(2.2
)
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
SECOND QUARTER
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
25,530
100.0
$
24,020
100.0
6.3
|Cost of products sold
8,212
32.2
7,919
33.0
3.7
|Gross Profit
17,318
67.8
16,101
67.0
7.6
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
6,665
26.1
6,226
25.9
7.1
|Research and development expense
3,829
15.0
3,703
15.4
3.4
|Interest (income) expense, net
(23
)
(0.1
)
(26
)
(0.1
)
|Other (income) expense, net*
(60
)
(0.2
)
273
1.1
|Restructuring
145
0.5
85
0.4
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
6,762
26.5
5,840
24.3
15.8
|Provision for taxes on income
1,618
6.4
1,026
4.3
57.7
|Net earnings
$
5,144
20.1
$
4,814
20.0
6.9
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
1.96
$
1.80
8.9
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,625.7
2,667.9
|Effective tax rate
23.9
%
17.6
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
8,824
34.6
$
8,171
34.0
8.0
|Net earnings
$
7,358
28.8
$
6,912
28.8
6.5
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.80
$
2.59
8.1
|Effective tax rate
16.6
%
15.4
%
|* Fiscal second quarter Other (income) expense, net includes $37 million related to the Company's 10.4% non-controlling interest in Kenvue, Inc. from the time of the initial public offering on May 8, 2023 through the end of the fiscal second quarter.
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
SIX MONTHS
2023
2022
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
50,276
100.0
$
47,446
100.0
6.0
|Cost of products sold
16,607
33.0
15,517
32.7
7.0
|Gross Profit
33,669
67.0
31,929
67.3
5.4
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
12,803
25.5
12,164
25.6
5.3
|Research and development expense
7,392
14.7
7,165
15.1
3.2
|In-process research and development
49
0.1
610
1.3
|Interest (income) expense, net
(43
)
(0.1
)
(38
)
(0.1
)
|Other (income) expense, net*
7,168
14.3
171
0.4
|Restructuring
275
0.5
155
0.3
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
6,025
12.0
11,702
24.7
(48.5
)
|Provision for taxes on income
949
1.9
1,739
3.7
(45.4
)
|Net earnings
$
5,076
10.1
$
9,963
21.0
(49.1
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
1.93
$
3.73
(48.3
)
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,630.7
2,669.2
|Effective tax rate
15.8
%
14.9
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
17,292
34.4
$
16,389
34.5
5.5
|Net earnings
$
14,426
28.7
$
14,041
29.6
2.7
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
5.48
$
5.26
4.2
|Effective tax rate
16.6
%
14.3
%
|* Fiscal six months Other (income) expense, net includes $37 million related to the Company's 10.4% non-controlling interest in Kenvue, Inc. from the time of the initial public offering on May 8, 2023 through the end of the fiscal second quarter.
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Second Quarter
Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$
5,144
$
4,814
$
5,076
$
9,963
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Litigation related
137
385
7,037
385
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,211
1,095
2,415
2,203
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
165
276
609
276
|Consumer Health separation costs
282
268
582
370
|Restructuring related 2
145
128
275
200
|Medical Device Regulation 3
85
70
149
130
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
38
-
80
-
|(Gains)/losses on securities
(1
)
109
71
520
|IPR&D
-
-
49
610
|Other
-
-
-
(7
)
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(373
)
(313
)
(2,430
)
(706
)
|Consumer Health separation tax related costs
546
2
557
98
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(21
)
78
(44
)
(1
)
|Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$
7,358
$
6,912
$
14,426
$
14,041
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,625.7
2,667.9
2,630.7
2,669.2
|Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.80
$
2.59
$
5.48
$
5.26
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.84
$
5.59
|Notes:
1
COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
2
In the first and second quarter of 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Pharmaceutical segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expenses of $145 million in the quarter ($275 million Q2 YTD) include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
3
European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024.
4
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|SECOND QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Consumer Health
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
5.4
%
3.1
%
12.9
%
6.3
%
|U.S.
6.0
%
9.2
%
14.6
%
10.2
%
|International
5.0
%
(4.0
)%
11.3
%
2.2
%
|WW Currency
(2.3
)
(0.7
)
(1.8
)
(1.2
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
|International
(4.0
)
(1.5
)
(3.4
)
(2.5
)
|WW Operational
7.7
%
3.8
%
14.7
%
7.5
%
|U.S.
6.0
%
9.2
%
14.6
%
10.2
%
|International
9.0
%
(2.5
)%
14.7
%
4.7
%
|Abiomed
(4.8
)
(1.4
)
|U.S.
(8.1
)
(2.2
)
|International
(1.7
)
(0.5
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|International
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
7.7
%
3.9
%
9.9
%
6.2
%
|U.S.
6.0
%
9.2
%
6.5
%
8.0
%
|International
9.0
%
(2.2
)%
13.0
%
4.4
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|SIX MONTHS 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Consumer Health
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
6.4
%
3.7
%
10.1
%
6.0
%
|U.S.
8.6
%
7.6
%
15.5
%
10.0
%
|International
4.7
%
(0.7
)%
5.2
%
2.0
%
|WW Currency
(3.1
)
(1.8
)
(2.7
)
(2.2
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
|International
(5.4
)
(3.8
)
(5.1
)
(4.5
)
|WW Operational
9.5
%
5.5
%
12.8
%
8.2
%
|U.S.
8.6
%
7.6
%
15.5
%
10.0
%
|International
10.1
%
3.1
%
10.3
%
6.5
%
|Abiomed
(4.7
)
(1.4
)
|U.S.
(8.2
)
(2.3
)
|International
(1.6
)
(0.5
)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|International
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
9.5
%
5.6
%
8.1
%
6.9
%
|U.S.
8.6
%
7.6
%
7.3
%
7.7
%
|International
10.1
%
3.4
%
8.7
%
6.2
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)
|OTC
|US
$
712
663
7.5%
7.5%
-
$
1,457
1,333
9.3%
9.3%
-
|Intl
947
818
15.7%
19.0%
-3.3%
1,844
1,609
14.6%
19.4%
-4.8%
|WW
1,659
1,482
12.0%
13.9%
-1.9%
3,301
2,943
12.2%
14.8%
-2.6%
|SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
|US
650
629
3.4%
3.4%
-
1,267
1,173
8.0%
8.0%
-
|Intl
498
497
0.3%
3.8%
-3.5%
991
965
2.7%
8.1%
-5.4%
|WW
1,148
1,126
2.0%
3.5%
-1.5%
2,258
2,138
5.6%
8.0%
-2.4%
|ORAL CARE
|US
173
170
1.7%
1.7%
-
332
313
6.2%
6.2%
-
|Intl
225
224
0.3%
3.4%
-3.1%
427
447
-4.7%
-0.3%
-4.4%
|WW
398
394
0.9%
2.7%
-1.8%
759
760
-0.2%
2.4%
-2.6%
|BABY CARE
|US
99
88
12.5%
12.5%
-
195
173
12.7%
12.7%
-
|Intl
261
287
-9.1%
-4.0%
-5.1%
524
557
-6.0%
0.1%
-6.1%
|WW
360
375
-4.0%
-0.2%
-3.8%
719
730
-1.6%
3.1%
-4.7%
|WOMEN'S HEALTH
|US
4
3
-2.1%
-2.1%
-
7
7
-0.1%
-0.1%
-
|Intl
235
228
3.5%
10.2%
-6.7%
449
452
-0.7%
7.2%
-7.9%
|WW
238
230
3.4%
10.0%
-6.6%
455
458
-0.6%
7.1%
-7.7%
|WOUND CARE / OTHER
|US
149
133
12.3%
12.3%
-
264
245
7.9%
7.9%
-
|Intl
58
65
-10.3%
-4.6%
-5.7%
107
117
-8.4%
-1.5%
-6.9%
|WW
207
197
4.9%
6.8%
-1.9%
371
361
2.6%
4.9%
-2.3%
|TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
|US
1,787
1,687
6.0%
6.0%
-
3,522
3,244
8.6%
8.6%
-
|Intl
2,224
2,118
5.0%
9.0%
-4.0%
4,341
4,147
4.7%
10.1%
-5.4%
|WW
$
4,011
3,805
5.4%
7.7%
-2.3%
$
7,863
7,391
6.4%
9.5%
-3.1%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$
2,865
2,853
0.4%
0.4%
-
$
5,313
5,354
-0.8%
-0.8%
-
|Intl
1,631
1,559
4.7%
6.6%
-1.9%
3,295
3,176
3.8%
8.2%
-4.4%
|WW
4,496
4,411
1.9%
2.6%
-0.7%
8,608
8,530
0.9%
2.6%
-1.7%
|REMICADE
|US
277
391
-29.3%
-29.3%
-
553
749
-26.2%
-26.2%
-
|US Exports (4)
33
44
-24.9%
-24.9%
-
74
124
-40.3%
-40.3%
-
|Intl
152
212
-28.2%
-25.2%
-3.0%
322
437
-26.2%
-22.5%
-3.7%
|WW
462
647
-28.6%
-27.6%
-1.0%
949
1,310
-27.5%
-26.3%
-1.2%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
285
301
-5.1%
-5.1%
-
556
588
-5.4%
-5.4%
-
|Intl
244
266
-8.2%
-4.3%
-3.9%
510
549
-7.1%
-1.1%
-6.0%
|WW
529
566
-6.6%
-4.7%
-1.9%
1,066
1,137
-6.2%
-3.3%
-2.9%
|STELARA
|US
1,817
1,731
4.9%
4.9%
-
3,268
3,110
5.1%
5.1%
-
|Intl
981
868
13.0%
14.1%
-1.1%
1,974
1,777
11.1%
15.2%
-4.1%
|WW
2,797
2,599
7.6%
8.0%
-0.4%
5,241
4,887
7.2%
8.7%
-1.5%
|TREMFYA
|US
450
382
17.8%
17.8%
-
856
773
10.7%
10.7%
-
|Intl
255
214
19.4%
21.0%
-1.6%
489
413
18.4%
22.8%
-4.4%
|WW
706
597
18.3%
18.9%
-0.6%
1,346
1,187
13.4%
15.0%
-1.6%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
4
3
17.8%
17.8%
-
7
9
-30.2%
-30.2%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
4
3
17.8%
17.8%
-
7
9
-30.2%
-30.2%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
395
415
-4.9%
-4.9%
-
787
876
-10.2%
-10.2%
-
|Intl
727
901
-19.4%
-22.0%
2.6%
1,920
1,737
10.5%
12.3%
-1.8%
|WW
1,121
1,316
-14.8%
-16.6%
1.8%
2,707
2,613
3.6%
4.7%
-1.1%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
-
45
|*
|*
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|Intl
285
499
-43.0%
-47.4%
4.4%
1,032
881
17.1%
18.4%
-1.3%
|WW
285
544
-47.7%
-51.8%
4.1%
1,032
1,001
3.0%
4.2%
-1.2%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
8
9
-9.0%
-9.0%
-
17
18
-5.3%
-5.3%
-
|Intl
258
215
19.9%
17.3%
2.6%
529
454
16.4%
18.0%
-1.6%
|WW
266
225
18.6%
16.2%
2.4%
546
473
15.6%
17.1%
-1.5%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
382
355
7.6%
7.6%
-
760
724
5.0%
5.0%
-
|Intl
109
110
-0.2%
-1.0%
0.8%
208
242
-13.9%
-12.1%
-1.8%
|WW
491
464
5.8%
5.6%
0.2%
968
965
0.3%
0.7%
-0.4%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
5
6
-27.2%
-27.2%
-
10
14
-30.6%
-30.6%
-
|Intl
74
77
-3.5%
3.6%
-7.1%
151
160
-5.6%
-1.2%
-4.4%
|WW
79
83
-5.2%
1.3%
-6.5%
161
174
-7.6%
-3.6%
-4.0%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,029
896
14.9%
14.9%
-
2,007
1,739
15.4%
15.4%
-
|Intl
764
837
-8.8%
-4.6%
-4.2%
1,590
1,735
-8.4%
-3.8%
-4.6%
|WW
1,793
1,734
3.5%
5.5%
-2.0%
3,597
3,475
3.5%
5.8%
-2.3%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
64
38
68.2%
68.2%
-
134
73
84.0%
84.0%
-
|Intl
143
123
16.3%
21.3%
-5.0%
279
245
13.9%
20.7%
-6.8%
|WW
208
161
28.6%
32.4%
-3.8%
414
318
30.0%
35.3%
-5.3%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
721
691
4.3%
4.3%
-
1,434
1,352
6.0%
6.0%
-
|Intl
310
362
-14.4%
-12.6%
-1.8%
641
749
-14.5%
-10.7%
-3.8%
|WW
1,031
1,054
-2.1%
-1.5%
-0.6%
2,075
2,102
-1.3%
0.1%
-1.4%
|SPRAVATO
|US
144
74
93.2%
93.2%
-
255
135
88.3%
88.3%
-
|Intl
25
11
|*
|*
|*
45
20
|*
|*
|*
|WW
169
85
98.2%
98.5%
-0.3%
300
155
93.1%
93.8%
-0.7%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
100
93
9.3%
9.3%
-
184
179
3.1%
3.1%
-
|Intl
286
341
-16.4%
-9.9%
-6.5%
625
721
-13.4%
-8.7%
-4.7%
|WW
386
433
-10.9%
-5.8%
-5.1%
809
900
-10.1%
-6.4%
-3.7%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
2,069
1,679
23.2%
23.2%
-
3,958
3,261
21.4%
21.4%
-
|Intl
2,329
2,362
-1.4%
0.1%
-1.5%
4,552
4,731
-3.8%
0.0%
-3.8%
|WW
4,398
4,042
8.8%
9.7%
-0.9%
8,510
7,992
6.5%
8.8%
-2.3%
|CARVYKTI
|US
114
24
|*
|*
-
184
24
|*
|*
-
|Intl
3
-
|*
|*
|*
5
-
|*
|*
|*
|WW
117
24
|*
|*
|*
189
24
|*
|*
|*
|DARZALEX
|US
1,322
1,021
29.5%
29.5%
-
2,513
1,974
27.3%
27.3%
-
|Intl
1,110
965
15.0%
17.0%
-2.0%
2,182
1,868
16.8%
21.5%
-4.7%
|WW
2,431
1,986
22.4%
23.4%
-1.0%
4,695
3,842
22.2%
24.5%
-2.3%
|ERLEADA
|US
241
233
3.6%
3.6%
-
490
439
11.8%
11.8%
-
|Intl
326
218
49.7%
51.7%
-2.0%
619
412
50.3%
55.9%
-5.6%
|WW
567
450
25.9%
26.9%
-1.0%
1,109
850
30.4%
33.2%
-2.8%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
262
349
-24.9%
-24.9%
-
532
719
-26.0%
-26.0%
-
|Intl
579
620
-6.7%
-5.7%
-1.0%
1,136
1,288
-11.8%
-8.8%
-3.0%
|WW
841
970
-13.2%
-12.6%
-0.6%
1,668
2,008
-16.9%
-15.0%
-1.9%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
9
19
-55.2%
-55.2%
-
25
38
-34.7%
-34.7%
-
|Intl
218
486
-55.1%
-53.8%
-1.3%
447
1,006
-55.6%
-53.0%
-2.6%
|WW
227
505
-55.1%
-53.8%
-1.3%
472
1,044
-54.8%
-52.3%
-2.5%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
122
33
|*
|*
-
214
67
|*
|*
-
|Intl
92
72
27.8%
29.4%
-1.6%
162
156
3.6%
7.1%
-3.5%
|WW
214
106
|*
|*
|*
376
224
68.0%
70.4%
-2.4%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
684
560
22.0%
22.0%
-
1,284
1,132
13.4%
13.4%
-
|Intl
289
284
2.0%
5.7%
-3.7%
561
563
-0.4%
5.5%
-5.9%
|WW
972
843
15.3%
16.5%
-1.2%
1,844
1,695
8.8%
10.8%
-2.0%
|OPSUMIT
|US
328
265
23.7%
23.7%
|
-
601
538
11.6%
11.6%
-
|Intl
179
173
3.4%
6.0%
-2.6%
346
343
0.9%
6.1%
-5.2%
|WW
507
438
15.7%
16.7%
-1.0%
947
881
7.5%
9.5%
-2.0%
|UPTRAVI
|US
338
272
24.2%
24.2%
-
642
541
18.7%
18.7%
-
|Intl
61
56
10.0%
14.1%
-4.1%
119
112
6.6%
11.7%
-5.1%
|WW
399
328
21.8%
22.5%
-0.7%
761
653
16.6%
17.5%
-0.9%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
18
23
-23.8%
-23.8%
-
41
53
-23.0%
-23.0%
-
|Intl
48
55
-10.9%
-3.7%
-7.2%
95
108
-11.7%
-2.8%
-8.9%
|WW
66
78
-14.7%
-9.7%
-5.0%
136
161
-15.5%
-9.5%
-6.0%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
776
757
2.6%
2.6%
-
1,491
1,429
4.3%
4.3%
-
|Intl
174
215
-19.0%
-18.3%
-0.7%
386
453
-14.7%
-12.0%
-2.7%
|WW
950
972
-2.2%
-2.0%
-0.2%
1,877
1,882
-0.3%
0.4%
-0.7%
|XARELTO
|US
637
609
4.7%
4.7%
-
1,215
1,117
8.8%
8.8%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
637
609
4.7%
4.7%
-
1,215
1,117
8.8%
8.8%
-
|OTHER
|US
138
148
-6.3%
-6.3%
-
275
312
-11.8%
-11.8%
-
|Intl
174
215
-19.0%
-18.3%
-0.7%
386
453
-14.7%
-12.0%
-2.7%
|WW
313
363
-13.8%
-13.4%
-0.4%
662
765
-13.5%
-11.9%
-1.6%
|TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
|US
7,818
7,159
9.2%
9.2%
-
14,841
13,791
7.6%
7.6%
-
|Intl
5,913
6,158
-4.0%
-2.5%
-1.5%
12,303
12,395
-0.7%
3.1%
-3.8%
|WW
$
13,731
13,317
3.1%
3.8%
-0.7%
$
27,144
26,186
3.7%
5.5%
-1.8%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3)
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
$
908
525
73.1%
73.1%
-
$
1,771
1,019
73.8%
73.8%
-
|Intl
712
525
35.7%
40.7%
-5.0%
1,352
1,123
20.5%
27.0%
-6.5%
|WW
1,620
1,049
54.4%
56.9%
-2.5%
3,123
2,141
45.8%
49.3%
-3.5%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
609
499
22.0%
22.0%
-
1,180
969
21.7%
21.7%
-
|Intl
587
469
25.1%
30.0%
-4.9%
1,109
1,001
10.8%
17.3%
-6.5%
|WW
1,196
968
23.5%
25.9%
-2.4%
2,288
1,970
16.2%
19.5%
-3.3%
|ABIOMED
|US
272
-
|*
|*
-
536
-
|*
|*
-
|Intl
59
-
|*
|*
|*
119
-
|*
|*
|*
|WW
331
-
|*
|*
|*
655
-
|*
|*
|*
|OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
27
26
4.5%
4.5%
-
55
50
10.8%
10.8%
-
|Intl
67
56
20.0%
25.3%
-5.3%
125
121
2.8%
8.9%
-6.1%
|WW
93
81
15.1%
18.8%
-3.7%
180
171
5.1%
9.5%
-4.4%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,388
1,338
3.7%
3.7%
-
2,751
2,627
4.7%
4.7%
-
|Intl
878
820
7.0%
9.0%
-2.0%
1,759
1,719
2.3%
6.4%
-4.1%
|WW
2,265
2,157
5.0%
5.7%
-0.7%
4,510
4,345
3.8%
5.4%
-1.6%
|HIPS
|US
250
240
4.1%
4.1%
-
491
465
5.6%
5.6%
-
|Intl
147
148
-0.8%
1.2%
-2.0%
296
312
-5.1%
-1.3%
-3.8%
|WW
397
388
2.2%
3.0%
-0.8%
787
777
1.3%
2.8%
-1.5%
|KNEES
|US
221
216
2.4%
2.4%
-
447
417
7.2%
7.2%
-
|Intl
142
133
6.3%
8.0%
-1.7%
284
271
4.8%
8.8%
-4.0%
|WW
363
349
3.9%
4.5%
-0.6%
731
688
6.3%
7.9%
-1.6%
|TRAUMA
|US
483
464
4.3%
4.3%
-
974
939
3.7%
3.7%
-
|Intl
255
232
9.9%
10.9%
-1.0%
522
505
3.2%
7.0%
-3.8%
|WW
739
696
6.1%
6.5%
-0.4%
1,496
1,444
3.6%
4.9%
-1.3%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
433
418
3.5%
3.5%
-
839
805
4.1%
4.1%
-
|Intl
334
306
9.0%
11.6%
-2.6%
657
630
4.2%
8.7%
-4.5%
|WW
766
724
5.8%
7.0%
-1.2%
1,495
1,436
4.2%
6.1%
-1.9%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2023
2022
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
1,015
992
2.2%
2.2%
-
1,990
1,913
4.0%
4.0%
-
|Intl
1,580
1,458
8.4%
12.6%
-4.2%
3,039
2,971
2.3%
7.7%
-5.4%
|WW
2,594
2,450
5.9%
8.4%
-2.5%
5,028
4,884
3.0%
6.3%
-3.3%
|ADVANCED
|US
466
454
2.7%
2.7%
-
910
871
4.5%
4.5%
-
|Intl
757
702
7.8%
12.1%
-4.3%
1,430
1,431
0.0%
5.3%
-5.3%
|WW
1,222
1,156
5.8%
8.4%
-2.6%
2,340
2,302
1.7%
5.0%
-3.3%
|GENERAL
|US
548
538
1.9%
1.9%
-
1,079
1,042
3.6%
3.6%
-
|Intl
823
756
8.9%
13.1%
-4.2%
1,608
1,540
4.5%
10.0%
-5.5%
|WW
1,372
1,294
6.0%
8.4%
-2.4%
2,688
2,582
4.1%
7.4%
-3.3%
|VISION
|US
529
496
6.6%
6.6%
-
1,087
1,017
6.9%
6.9%
-
|Intl
778
745
4.6%
7.1%
-2.5%
1,521
1,481
2.7%
7.5%
-4.8%
|WW
1,308
1,241
5.4%
6.9%
-1.5%
2,608
2,498
4.4%
7.2%
-2.8%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
409
374
9.1%
9.1%
-
853
774
10.1%
10.1%
-
|Intl
530
519
2.2%
4.8%
-2.6%
1,039
1,030
0.9%
6.3%
-5.4%
|WW
939
894
5.1%
6.6%
-1.5%
1,892
1,804
4.9%
8.0%
-3.1%
|SURGICAL
|US
120
122
-1.1%
-1.1%
-
234
243
-3.6%
-3.6%
-
|Intl
249
225
10.1%
12.3%
-2.2%
482
451
6.7%
10.2%
-3.5%
|WW
369
347
6.2%
7.6%
-1.4%
716
694
3.1%
5.4%
-2.3%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
3,839
3,351
14.6%
14.6%
-
7,598
6,576
15.5%
15.5%
-
|Intl
3,949
3,547
11.3%
14.7%
-3.4%
7,671
7,293
5.2%
10.3%
-5.1%
|WW
$
7,788
6,898
12.9%
14.7%
-1.8%
$
15,269
13,869
10.1%
12.8%
-2.7%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
2023
2022
Total
Operations
Currency
|Pharmaceutical
|U.S.
$
7,818
7,159
9.2
%
9.2
-
$
14,841
13,791
7.6
%
7.6
-
|International
5,913
6,158
(4.0
)
(2.5
)
(1.5
)
12,303
12,395
(0.7
)
3.1
(3.8
)
|Worldwide
13,731
13,317
3.1
3.8
(0.7
)
27,144
26,186
3.7
5.5
(1.8
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
45
|*
|*
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
285
499
(43.0
)
(47.4
)
4.4
1,032
881
17.1
18.4
(1.3
)
|Worldwide
285
544
(47.7
)
(51.8
)
4.1
1,032
1,001
3.0
4.2
(1.2
)
|Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
7,818
7,114
9.9
9.9
-
14,841
13,671
8.6
8.6
-
|International
5,628
5,659
(0.5
)
1.5
(2.0
)
11,271
11,514
(2.1
)
1.9
(4.0
)
|Worldwide
13,446
12,773
5.3
6.2
(0.9
)
26,112
25,185
3.7
5.5
(1.8
)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
13,444
12,197
10.2
10.2
-
25,961
23,611
10.0
10.0
-
|International
12,086
11,823
2.2
4.7
(2.5
)
24,315
23,835
2.0
6.5
(4.5
)
|Worldwide
25,530
24,020
6.3
7.5
(1.2
)
50,276
47,446
6.0
8.2
(2.2
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
45
|*
|*
-
-
120
|*
|*
-
|International
285
499
(43.0
)
(47.4
)
4.4
1,032
881
17.1
18.4
(1.3
)
|Worldwide
285
544
(47.7
)
(51.8
)
4.1
1,032
1,001
3.0
4.2
(1.2
)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
13,444
12,152
10.6
10.6
-
25,961
23,491
10.5
10.5
-
|International
11,801
11,324
4.2
7.0
(2.8
)
23,283
22,954
1.4
6.1
(4.7
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
25,245
23,476
7.5
%
8.9
(1.4
)
$
49,244
46,445
6.0
%
8.3
(2.3
)
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Q2 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment*
Dollars in Millions
Consumer Health
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
MedTech
Unallocated
Worldwide Total
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment
|$
860
784
4,862
4,420
1,699
1,141
(377)
(237)
(282)
(268)
6,762
5,840
|% to Sales
21.4%
20.6%
35.4%
33.2%
21.8%
16.5%
-1.5%
-1.0%
-1.1%
-1.1%
26.5%
24.3%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
81
100
748
736
382
259
-
-
-
-
1,211
1,095
|In-process research and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Litigation related
-
78
(93)
36
60
271
170
-
-
-
137
385
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
-
-
165
276
-
-
-
-
-
-
165
276