NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2Q23 select financial and operational highlights*

$179.8 million in total revenues, down 1.3%, reflects impact of low credit spread volatility. 4.0% growth in total revenues year-to-date to $383.0 million compared to the prior year.

6.9% increase in total expenses, driven principally by investments to capture the long-term revenue opportunity in the global fixed-income markets; $75.7 million in operating income.

Diluted EPS of $1.59 on net income of $59.9 million. Foreign currency transaction losses and unrealized losses on investments had a $0.04 per diluted share negative impact in the current quarter. The prior year quarter included a net $0.11 per diluted share positive impact from foreign currency transaction gains.

Record emerging markets estimated market share1; 10.7% increase in emerging markets local markets trading volume in the quarter driven by a record $31.2 billion in the month of June.

Record Eurobonds average daily volume ("ADV") of $1.9 billion, record estimated market share2 of 18.4% (+330 bps); Municipal bonds estimated market share of 5.8% (+190 bps).

Record information services revenue of $11.7 million, up 24.0%, reflecting increasing adoption of Composite+, our algorithmic pricing engine.

Record 2,083 (+7.6%) active client firms, record 1,606 (+11.1%) active U.S. credit client firms; record 1,054 (+7.3%) international active client firms and record 1,127 (+6.7%) active client firms trading three or more products.

39.5% growth in hedge fund client trading volume and 29.0% growth in private bank client trading volume reflecting increasing contribution from new client segments.

Record automation trading volume (+26.8%), trade count (+38.1%) and active client firms (+20.7%); record level of algorithmic responses on the platform (+30.7%). Record U.S. high-grade automation trading volume of $41.3 billion in the quarter, up 11.8% versus the prior year.

34% total credit Open Trading® share3 in line with the prior year. Estimated price improvement4 via Open Trading was approximately $157 million and was $409 million year-to-date.

*All comparisons versus second quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

"In the second quarter we continued to innovate, integrate and execute across our product areas with strong share gains in emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipals, and a significant expansion of our active global client network, especially in U.S. credit. We significantly enhanced our franchise in the quarter despite dramatically lower credit spread volatility which dampened trading activity by ETF market makers, especially in high-yield.

In terms of innovation, we are leveraging our leadership position in the credit markets by delivering new, innovative proprietary data to our clients to help them make better trading decisions. We are integrating the full potential of our data, protocols and liquidity for clients through our new trading platform. And we are expanding our automated solutions with the first client algo, Adaptive Auto-X. We are also continuing to drive growth with the expansion of our international franchise in Eurobonds and emerging markets, as well as domestically in municipal bonds.

In summary, we made significant progress in the second quarter in establishing the next generation of trading tools for clients to engage our integrated markets and drive future growth."

Table 1: 2Q23 select financial results

$ in millions, except per share data

(unaudited) Revenues Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income

Margin (%) EBITDA5 EBITDA

Margin (%)5 2Q23 $180 $76 $60 $1.59 33.3% $91 50.4% 2Q22 $182 $85 $67 $1.78 36.7% $105 57.6% % Change (1%) (11%) (10%) (11%) (340) bps (14%) (720) bps YTD 2023 $383 $171 $133 $3.55 34.9% $201 52.5% YTD 2022 $368 $173 $132 $3.49 35.8% $211 57.2% % Change 4% (1%) 1% 2% (90) bps (4%) (470) bps

Table 1A: 2Q23 trading volume (ADV)

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading

Days6 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal

Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds 2Q23 62/60 $27,828 $12,226 $5,697 $1,474 $2,714 $1,942 $389 $15,602 $15,163 $439 2Q22 62/60 $35,389 $12,290 $5,803 $1,771 $2,828 $1,491 $371 $23,099 $22,657 $442 % Change (21%) (1%) (2%) (17%) (4%) 30% 5% (32%) (33%) (1%)

Table 1B: 2Q23 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-

Yield Combined Eurobonds2 Composite

Corporate Bond7 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds 2Q23 20.7% 16.5% 19.7% 18.4% 19.7% 5.8% 2.5% 2Q22 22.3% 17.3% 20.9% 15.1% 20.2% 3.9% 3.7% Bps Change (160) bps (80) bps (120) bps +330 bps (50) bps +190 bps (120) bps

2Q23 overview of results

Revenues and trading volume

Credit

Total credit commission revenue of $154.0 million (including $35.3 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $3.4 million, or 2%, compared to $157.4 million (including $31.6 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The decrease in total credit commission revenue was driven principally by lower estimated market trading volumes and lower average fee per million ("FPM"), partially offset by a $3.7 million, or 12%, increase in total credit fixed distribution fees. The increase in total credit fixed distribution fees was driven principally by new dealers on fixed fee plans and upgrades of dealers on existing fixed fee plans. The decline in FPM for total credit to $157.42 from $165.75 in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the lower duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade, driven principally by higher bond yields, product mix-shift in other credit products, primarily U.S. high-yield, and client crossing activity in Eurobonds which is executed at a low FPM. U.S. high-grade ADV of $5.7 billion, with estimated market share of 20.7% reflecting the impact of low credit spread volatility. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.5 billion with estimated market share of 16.5%. Low credit spread volatility has reduced trading activity by ETF market makers, especially in U.S. high-yield, with estimated U.S. high-yield TRACE market ADV down 13.2%. Emerging markets ADV of $2.7 billion decreased from $2.8 billion in the prior year with record estimated market share; decrease of 12.3% in emerging markets estimated market ADV.1 Local markets emerging markets trading volume increased 10.7% to $75.0 billion and represented a record 44.2% of total emerging markets trading volume in the quarter. Local markets trading volume in the quarter benefited from a record $31.2 billion in June, representing a 31.9% increase compared to the prior year. 30.2% increase in Eurobonds ADV to a record $1.9 billion with a record 18.4% (+330 bps) estimated market share, up from 15.1%.2 Municipal bond ADV of $389 million, up 4.8%, with estimated market share of 5.8% (+190 bps), up from 3.9%. Municipal bond market ADV decreased 30.1%. 34% Open Trading® share3 of total credit trading volume. Estimated price improvement4 via Open Trading was approximately $157 million in the quarter and is $409 million year-to-date through second quarter 2023.

(including in fixed-distribution fees) decreased , or , compared to (including in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The decrease in total credit commission revenue was driven principally by lower estimated market trading volumes and lower average fee per million ("FPM"), partially offset by a , or , increase in total credit fixed distribution fees. The increase in total credit fixed distribution fees was driven principally by new dealers on fixed fee plans and upgrades of dealers on existing fixed fee plans. The decline in FPM for total credit to from in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the lower duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade, driven principally by higher bond yields, product mix-shift in other credit products, primarily U.S. high-yield, and client crossing activity in Eurobonds which is executed at a low FPM.

Rates

Total rates commission revenue of $4.6 million decreased 24% compared to the prior year, mainly due to the 32% decrease in rates ADV to $15.6 billion, which was partially offset by a 12% increase in FPM for total rates products to $4.70, compared to $4.21 in the second quarter of 2022. 262 active client firms on the platform, up 64% from 160 in the prior year.

decreased compared to the prior year, mainly due to the decrease in rates ADV to , which was partially offset by a increase in FPM for total rates products to , compared to in the second quarter of 2022.

Information services & post-trade services

Record information services revenue of $11.7 million increased $2.3 million, or 24%, compared to the prior year. The increase in revenue was principally driven by new Composite+ data contract revenue.

Post-trade services revenue of $9.4 million was up 3%, compared to the prior year.

Expenses

Total expenses of $104.1 million increased $6.7 million, or 7%. The increase in expenses was driven principally by higher employee compensation and benefits as a result of a 17% increase in headcount, mainly in technology and customer-facing roles, higher technology and communication expenses due to higher subscription costs, data center and cloud hosting expense and higher depreciation and amortization expense.

Non-operating

Other income (expense): Other income was $3.2 million, down from $4.8 million in the prior year. The current quarter included interest income of $5.3 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year, driven by higher interest rates, partially offset by a $1.3 million foreign currency transaction loss and a $0.8 million unrealized loss on U.S. Treasury investments. Foreign currency transaction losses and unrealized losses on investments had a $0.04 per diluted share negative impact in the current quarter. The prior year quarter benefited from a $5.5 million foreign currency transaction gain, which was a net benefit of $0.11 per diluted share.

Tax rate: The effective tax rate was 24.2%, compared to 25.3% in the prior year.

Capital

The Company had $505.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments; there were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's credit facility.

in cash, cash equivalents and investments; there were no outstanding borrowings under the Company's credit facility. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on August 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2023.

Other

Employee headcount was 803 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 684 as of June 30, 2022 and 774 as of March 31, 2023. The increase in headcount compared to the prior year was principally due to the continued investment in the Company's growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, trading automation and new trading protocols.

Guidance

The Company is reconfirming its previously stated full-year 2023 guidance for operating expenses, effective tax rate and capital expenditures.

1 Emerging markets estimated market share and emerging markets estimated market ADV are derived by combining MarketAxess TraX emerging markets trading volume (currently estimated to represent approximately 55% of the total emerging markets market) and FINRA TRACE-reportable emerging markets trading volume, principally U.S. dollar denominated corporates. 2 Eurobonds estimated market share is derived from MarketAxess TraX data for Eurobonds and covered bonds market trading volume, which is currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the total European market. 3 Total credit Open Trading share is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered. 4 Estimated price improvement consists of estimated liquidity taker price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price) and estimated liquidity provider price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level, offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry. 5 EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP financial measures and other items" for a discussion of changes made to the calculation of EBITDA beginning in the first quarter of 2023. 6 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. bank holiday schedule. 7 Composite corporate bond estimated market share is defined as combined estimated market share across U.S. high-grade (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), U.S. high-yield (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), emerging markets (derived from FINRA TRACE-reportable emerging markets volume, principally U.S. dollar denominated corporates) and Eurobonds (derived from MarketAxess TraX data, which is currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the total European market) product areas.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company's unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin and free cash flow. Starting with the first quarter of 2023, our calculation of EBITDA has been revised to adjust for interest income in addition to interest expense. In prior periods, we only adjusted for interest expense because interest income amounts were insignificant. Prior comparable periods have now been recast to conform to the current presentation. Likewise, starting with the first quarter of 2023, EBITDA margin is calculated by adjusting for interest income in addition to interest expense and prior comparable periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by revenues. We define free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities excluding the net change in trading investments and net change in securities failed-to-deliver and securities failed-to-receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers, less expenditures for furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements and capitalized software development costs. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide additional information regarding the Company's operating results because they assist both investors and management in analyzing and evaluating the performance of our business. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, GAAP net income margin to EBITDA margin and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

The Company also presents revenue and expense growth rates excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that it is useful to provide investors with this framework that is also used by management to assess how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for product areas reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted into U.S. dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

Please refer to Tables 6 and 7 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess' patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company, market conditions and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company's future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess' current expectations. The Company's actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects as a result of climate change or other ESG risks that could affect our reputation; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; reputational or credibility risks related to our data products and index business; the variability of our growth rate; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients' response; our ability to attract clients or adapt our technology and marketing strategy to new markets; risks related to our growing international operations; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; risks related to self-clearing; risks related to sanctions levied against states or individuals that could expose us to operational or regulatory risks; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our dependence on third-party suppliers for key products and services; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; the occurrence of design defects, errors, failures or delays with our platforms; our vulnerability to malicious cyber-attacks and attempted data security breaches; our actual or perceived failure to comply with privacy and data protection laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our dependence on our management team and our ability to attract and retain talent; limitations on our flexibility because we operate in a highly regulated industry; the increasing government regulation of us and our clients; risks related to the divergence of U.K. and European Union legal and regulatory requirements following the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; our exposure to costs and penalties related to our extensive regulation; our risks of litigation and securities laws liability; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess' business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess' periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

Table 2: Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Revenues Commissions $ 158,586 $ 163,463 (3.0 ) % $ 340,577 $ 329,576 3.3 % Information services 11,655 9,396 24.0 22,665 19,205 18.0 Post-trade services 9,415 9,144 3.0 19,395 19,056 1.8 Other 190 226 (15.9 ) 378 449 (15.8 ) Total revenues 179,846 182,229 (1.3 ) 383,015 368,286 4.0 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 48,383 45,435 6.5 100,698 93,191 8.1 Depreciation and amortization 17,005 15,240 11.6 33,466 30,414 10.0 Technology and communications 15,235 12,490 22.0 30,234 24,682 22.5 Professional and consulting fees 8,023 8,920 (10.1 ) 15,150 18,541 (18.3 ) Occupancy 3,199 3,700 (13.5 ) 6,810 7,087 (3.9 ) Marketing and advertising 3,308 2,949 12.2 6,303 4,738 33.0 Clearing costs 4,182 4,263 (1.9 ) 8,727 8,838 (1.3 ) General and administrative 4,784 4,444 7.7 10,544 7,903 33.4 Total expenses 104,119 97,441 6.9 211,932 195,394 8.5 Operating income 75,727 84,788 (10.7 ) 171,083 172,892 (1.0 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5,312 254 NM 9,561 313 NM Interest expense (53 ) (337 ) (84.3 ) (183 ) (510 ) (64.1 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 250 191 30.9 454 191 137.7 Other, net (2,286 ) 4,682 NM (3,770 ) 7,111 NM Total other income (expense) 3,223 4,790 (32.7 ) 6,062 7,105 (14.7 ) Income before income taxes 78,950 89,578 (11.9 ) 177,145 179,997 (1.6 ) Provision for income taxes 19,091 22,656 (15.7 ) 43,658 48,306 (9.6 ) Net income $ 59,859 $ 66,922 (10.6 ) $ 133,487 $ 131,691 1.4 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.78 $ 3.56 $ 3.52 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.78 $ 3.55 $ 3.49 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.70 $ 1.44 $ 1.40 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,485 37,529 37,482 37,456 Diluted 37,588 37,608 37,617 37,716 NM - not meaningful

Table 3: Commission Revenue Detail In thousands, except fee per million data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Variable transaction fees Credit $ 118,710 $ 125,802 (5.6 ) % $ 259,680 $ 254,484 2.0 % Rates 4,547 6,020 (24.5 ) 10,805 12,211 (11.5 ) Total variable transaction fees 123,257 131,822 (6.5 ) 270,485 266,695 1.4 Fixed distribution fees Credit 35,268 31,592 11.6 69,952 62,770 11.4 Rates 61 49 24.5 140 111 26.1 Total fixed distribution fees 35,329 31,641 11.7 70,092 62,881 11.5 Total commission revenue $ 158,586 $ 163,463 (3.0 ) $ 340,577 $ 329,576 3.3 Average variable transaction fee per million Credit 157.42 165.75 (5.0 ) 161.43 169.11 (4.5 ) Rates 4.70 4.21 11.6 4.35 4.05 7.3 Table 4: Trading Volume Detail* Three Months Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2023 2022 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 353,239 $ 5,697 $ 359,785 $ 5,803 (1.8 ) % (1.8 ) % High-yield 91,390 1,474 109,829 1,771 (16.8 ) (16.8 ) Emerging markets 168,257 2,714 175,314 2,828 (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Eurobonds 116,495 1,942 89,480 1,491 30.2 30.2 Other credit 24,729 399 24,586 397 0.6 0.5 Total credit trading 754,110 12,226 758,994 12,290 (0.6 ) (0.5 ) Rates U.S. government bonds 940,127 15,163 1,404,750 22,657 (33.1 ) (33.1 ) Agency and other government bonds 26,721 439 26,845 442 (0.5 ) (0.7 ) Total rates trading 966,848 15,602 1,431,595 23,099 (32.5 ) (32.5 ) Total trading $ 1,720,958 $ 27,828 $ 2,190,589 $ 35,389 (21.4 ) (21.4 ) Number of U.S. Trading Days1 62 62 Number of U.K. Trading Days2 60 60 Six Months Ended June 30, In millions (unaudited) 2023 2022 % Change Volume ADV Volume ADV Volume ADV Credit High-grade $ 745,954 $ 6,016 $ 701,878 $ 5,660 6.3 % 6.3 % High-yield 214,263 1,728 210,656 1,699 1.7 1.7 Emerging markets 360,098 2,904 365,054 2,944 (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Eurobonds 234,861 1,894 183,556 1,492 28.0 26.9 Other credit 53,412 430 43,661 352 22.3 22.2 Total credit trading 1,608,588 12,972 1,504,805 12,147 6.9 6.8 Rates U.S. government bonds 2,431,419 19,608 2,959,466 23,867 (17.8 ) (17.8 ) Agency and other government bonds 53,782 434 53,363 433 0.8 0.2 Total rates trading 2,485,201 20,042 3,012,829 24,300 (17.5 ) (17.5 ) Total trading $ 4,093,789 $ 33,014 $ 4,517,634 $ 36,447 (9.4 ) (9.4 ) Number of U.S. Trading Days1 124 124 Number of U.K. Trading Days2 124 123 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted. Table 5: Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of In thousands (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,487 $ 430,746 Cash segregated under federal regulations 52,015 50,947 Investments, at fair value 109,037 83,792 Accounts receivable, net 92,969 78,450 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 479,741 476,335 Goodwill 154,789 154,789 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 89,812 98,065 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized software, net 99,022 100,256 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,674 66,106 Prepaid expenses and other assets 81,645 68,289 Total assets $ 1,619,191 $ 1,607,775 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 35,877 $ 56,302 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 287,360 303,993 Income and other tax liabilities 18,518 28,448 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,422 55,263 Operating lease liabilities 79,922 82,676 Total liabilities 454,099 526,682 Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 339,867 345,468 Treasury stock (327,815 ) (328,326 ) Retained earnings 1,180,820 1,101,525 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,903 ) (37,697 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,165,092 1,081,093 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,619,191 $ 1,607,775

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, In thousands (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 59,859 $ 66,922 $ 133,487 $ 131,691 Add back: Interest income (5,312 ) (254 ) (9,561 ) (313 ) Interest expense 53 337 183 510 Provision for income taxes 19,091 22,656 43,658 48,306 Depreciation and amortization 17,005 15,240 33,466 30,414 EBITDA $ 90,696 $ 104,901 $ 201,233 $ 210,608 Net income margin1 33.3 % 36.7 % 34.9 % 35.8 % Add back: Interest income (3.0 ) (0.1 ) (2.5 ) (0.1 ) Interest expense - 0.2 - 0.1 Provision for income taxes 10.6 12.4 11.4 13.1 Depreciation and amortization 9.5 8.4 8.7 8.3 EBITDA margin2 50.4 % 57.6 % 52.5 % 57.2 % Table 7: Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 105,394 $ 93,637 $ 112,921 $ 69,907 Exclude: Net change in trading investments (890 ) - (471 ) - Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers (46,010 ) (20,376 ) 757 48,166 Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,055 ) (1,285 ) (1,272 ) (2,681 ) Less: Capitalization of software development costs (11,025 ) (9,136 ) (21,715 ) (18,561 ) Free cash flow $ 46,414 $ 62,840 $ 90,220 $ 96,831 1 Net income margin is derived by dividing net income by total revenues for the applicable period. 2 EBITDA margin is derived by dividing EBITDA by total revenues for the applicable period.

