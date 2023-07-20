DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced second quarter 2023 results and declared a second quarter dividend of $0.40 per share.

Second Quarter Decisions Position Newmont for a Strong Second Half Performance

Produced 1.24 million attributable gold ounces and 256 thousand co-product gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) ** from copper, silver, lead and zinc; well positioned for stronger production in the second half of the year

from copper, silver, lead and zinc; well positioned for stronger production in the second half of the year Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) of $1,054 per ounce and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $1,472 per ounce *** ; impacted by lower production volumes; costs expected to decrease in the second half of the year

impacted by lower production volumes; costs expected to decrease in the second half of the year On track to achieve full-year guidance of between 5.7 and 6.3 million ounces of attributable gold production with Gold AISC between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce; primarily driven by increased production at Ahafo, Tanami, Cerro Negro, Akyem and the two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo

of between 5.7 and 6.3 million ounces of attributable gold production with Gold AISC between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce; primarily driven by increased production at Ahafo, Tanami, Cerro Negro, Akyem and the two non-managed joint ventures at Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo Generated $656 million of cash from continuing operations and reported $40 million of Free Cash Flow *** ; impacted by higher sustaining and development capital spend as we continue to reinvest for the future

impacted by higher sustaining and development capital spend as we continue to reinvest for the future Reported Net Income of $155 million, with Adjusted Net Income (ANI) *** of $0.33 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA *** of $910 million; prioritizing safety, long-term value and positioning for stronger second half results

prioritizing safety, long-term value and positioning for stronger second half results Ended the quarter with $2.8 billion of consolidated cash, $374 million of short-term time deposits and $6.2 billion of liquidity ; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.7x ***

; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.7x Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"); transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary conditions, including shareholder approval

transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary conditions, including shareholder approval Progressed portfolio optimization through the deferral of the investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project by at least two years

through the deferral of the investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project by at least two years Published 3rd Annual Climate Report; outlining how Newmont understands and is addressing climate change

Second Quarter Dividend Declared Within Established Framework****

Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023; payable on September 21, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2023

payable on September 21, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2023 Annualized dividend payout range for 2023 of $1.40 to $1.80 per share **** ; subject to quarterly approval by Board of Directors

subject to quarterly approval by Board of Directors Based on a sustainable base dividend of $1.00 per share payable at base reserves price and an incremental dividend payout of $0.60 per share; second quarter dividend payout calibrated at the mid-point of the $1,700 per ounce annualized payout range

"In the second quarter, Newmont delivered $910 million in adjusted EBITDA with a disciplined approach to running a safe and sustainable mining business to generate long-term value. Our business is underpinned by the industry's strongest balance sheet and a global portfolio with the size and scale to make decisions that deliver on our strategy. We remain on track to achieve our full-year guidance, and I am proud of the prudent decisions made during the second quarter to safeguard our workforce, protect long-term value and position Newmont to deliver a strong performance in the second half of the year."

- Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer

*See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at the end of this release regarding forward-looking statements and withdrawal of 2023 guidance related to Peñasquito. **Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) calculated using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023. ***Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release. ****Expectations regarding 2023 dividend levels are forward-looking statements. The dividend framework is non-binding and an annualized dividend has not been declared by the Board. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

Summary of Second Quarter Results

Q2'23 Q1'23 Q2'22 Average realized gold price ($ per ounce) $ 1,965 $ 1,906 $ 1,836 Attributable gold production (million ounces)1 1.24 1.27 1.50 Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce)2 $ 1,054 $ 1,025 $ 932 Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce)2 $ 1,472 $ 1,376 $ 1,199 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations ($ millions) $ 153 $ 339 $ 379 Adjusted net income ($ millions)3 $ 266 $ 320 $ 362 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share)3 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 0.46 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)3 $ 910 $ 990 $ 1,149 Cash flow from continuing operations ($ millions) $ 656 $ 481 $ 1,033 Capital expenditures ($ millions)4 $ 616 $ 526 $ 519 Free cash flow ($ millions)5 $ 40 $ (45 ) $ 514

PRUDENT DECISIONS IN THE SECOND QUARTER TO GENERATE LONG-TERM VALUE

In the second quarter, Newmont made the following key decisions to protect its workforce, generate long-term value and drive a strong performance in the second half of the year:

Peñasquito - In June, Newmont suspended operations at the site to focus on finding an appropriate and sustainable resolution to the dispute with the leadership of the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic ("the Union").

- In June, Newmont suspended operations at the site to focus on finding an appropriate and sustainable resolution to the dispute with the leadership of the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic ("the Union"). Éléonore - In June, Newmont evacuated and temporarily shut down the site to protect its workforce from the unprecedented wildfires in Canada.

In June, Newmont evacuated and temporarily shut down the site to protect its workforce from the unprecedented wildfires in Canada. Cerro Negro - In May, Newmont paused mining to complete important inspections for the safety and wellbeing of its workforce.

In May, Newmont paused mining to complete important inspections for the safety and wellbeing of its workforce. Akyem - In the second quarter, Newmont processed low-grade stockpiles originally planned for the fourth quarter and optimized the mine plan to safely extract the maximum amount of ore from the pit.

Direct operating costs remained largely consistent with the first quarter as inflation pressures continued to stabilize, with improvements to pricing on energy, fuel and commodities, as well lower direct costs as a result of the suspension of operations at Peñasquito. In addition, AISC was higher due to higher sustaining capital during the second quarter compared to the first quarter, driven by the timing of spend at Boddington, Musselwhite and Ahafo. Peñasquito incurred $23 million of operating costs and $15 million of depreciation and amortization due to the suspension of operations. In addition, Éléonore incurred $6 million of operating costs and $2 million of depreciation and amortization while the site was evacuated due to the wildfires in Canada. These costs have not been adjusted from Newmont's Non-GAAP financial metrics for the second quarter.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $656 million, which was favorable compared to the first quarter, primarily driven by lower impacts from working capital changes as higher cash tax payments of $246 million were largely offset by favorable change in accounts receivable. In addition, Newmont reinvested $616 million in capital spend, including $236 million in development capital spend to continue to progress near-term projects and $380 million in sustaining capital to progress site improvement projects, such as upgrading camp conditions at Musselwhite and the addition of five new autonomous haulage trucks at Boddington to advance stripping in the North and South Pits.

WELL-POSITIONED TO DELIVER A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2023

Production remains weighted to the second half of the year as previously guided, with improving costs expected through the remainder of the year, driven by the following sites:

Ahafo is expected to reach higher grade and tonnes mined from Subika Underground with access to the third mining level and additional draw points, in addition to higher ore tonnes mined and improved grade at the Subika Open Pit. The site is on track to commission the replacement conveyor in the third quarter.

is expected to reach higher grade and tonnes mined from Subika Underground with access to the third mining level and additional draw points, in addition to higher ore tonnes mined and improved grade at the Subika Open Pit. The site is on track to commission the replacement conveyor in the third quarter. Cerro Negro is expected to improve productivity and reach higher grade stopes from the first wave of the Cerro Negro District Expansions. In the second quarter, first ore was mined from San Marcos, the first of six new deposits.

is expected to improve productivity and reach higher grade stopes from the first wave of the Cerro Negro District Expansions. In the second quarter, first ore was mined from San Marcos, the first of six new deposits. Tanami is expected to deliver higher tonnes mined and processed and reach the year's highest grades during the fourth quarter.

is expected to deliver higher tonnes mined and processed and reach the year's highest grades during the fourth quarter. Akyem is expected to deliver higher grade tonnes in the second half of the year following the decision to optimize the mine plan for safety and productivity in the second quarter.

is expected to deliver higher grade tonnes in the second half of the year following the decision to optimize the mine plan for safety and productivity in the second quarter. Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo are both expected to be weighted strongly toward the second half of the year.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Attributable gold production1 decreased 17 percent to 1,240 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower production at Peñasquito, Akyem, Merian, Cerro Negro and Boddington. In addition, lower than planned production was delivered from the non-managed joint venture at Pueblo Viejo. Attributable gold sales were largely in line with gold production for the quarter.

Gold CAS totaled $1.3 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce2 increased 13 percent to $1,054 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower gold sales volumes. This unfavorable impact was partially offset by the charges recognized in the second quarter of 2022 related to 2021 site performance for the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement, as well as lower energy, materials and contracted services costs at Peñasquito while operations were suspended in the second quarter of 2023.

Gold AISC per ounce2 increased 23 percent to $1,472 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS per gold ounce and higher sustaining capital spend.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals decreased 22 percent to 256 thousand ounces primarily due to the suspension of operations at Peñasquito. Attributable GEO sales were largely in line with production for the quarter.

CAS from other metals totaled $266 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO2 increased 8 percent to $1,062 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower other metal sales at Peñasquito as a result of suspension of operations during the second quarter. This unfavorable impact was partially offset by lower energy, materials and contracted services costs at Peñasquito while operations were suspended.

AISC per GEO2 increased 16 percent to $1,492 per ounce primarily due to higher CAS per GEO and higher sustaining capital spend.

Average realized gold price was $1,965, an increase of $129 per ounce over the prior year quarter. Average realized gold price includes $1,974 per ounce of gross price received, an unfavorable impact of $1 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $8 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue decreased 12 percent from the prior year quarter to $2.7 billion primarily due to lower gold and silver sales volumes, partially offset by higher average realized prices for all metals except zinc.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $153 million or $0.19 per diluted share, a decrease of $226 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher income tax expense. These decreases were partially offset by lower CAS and a decrease in unrealized losses on marketable and other equity securities.

Adjusted net income3 was $266 million or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $362 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Primary adjustments to second quarter net income include changes in the fair value of investments of $42 million, Newcrest transaction costs of $21 million and restructuring and severance costs of $10 million, as well as valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA3 decreased 21 percent to $0.9 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.1 billion for the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures4 increased 19 percent from the prior year quarter to $616 million primarily due to higher sustaining capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2023 primarily relate to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations decreased 36 percent from the prior year quarter to $656 million primarily due to a decrease in revenue due to lower sales volumes, a decrease in the fair value of investments and a build-up of inventory compared to the same period in 2022, primarily at Peñasquito.

Free Cash Flow5 decreased to $40 million from $514 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures.

Balance sheet and liquidity remained strong in the second quarter, ending the quarter with $2.8 billion of consolidated cash and $374 million of time deposits with a maturity of more than three months but less than one year, with approximately $6.2 billion of total liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x6.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production was 287 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,055 per ounce2 and AISC of $1,388 per ounce2 for the second quarter. NGM EBITDA6 was $245 million.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 51 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $40 million in the second quarter. Capital contributions of $22 million were made during the quarter related to the expansion project at Pueblo Viejo.

_________________________ 1 Attributable gold production includes 51 thousand ounces for the second quarter of 2023, 60 thousand ounces for the first quarter of 2023 and 70 thousand ounces for the second quarter of 2022 from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%). 2 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 4 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 5 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. 6 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

Progressing Profitable Near-Term Projects from Unmatched Organic Pipeline

Newmont's project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine lives1. Newmont's 2023 and longer-term outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Longer-term development capital outlook has been updated to reflect the deferral of the investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project, which has reduced expected capital spend by $300 million in 2024. Additional development capital spend and all metal production for Yanacocha Sulfides has been excluded from longer-term outlook until an investment decision has been reached.

Additional projects not listed below represent incremental improvements to the Company's outlook.

Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami's future as a long-life, low-cost producer by extending mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to process 3.3 million tonnes per year and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent, bringing average all-in sustaining costs to $900 to $1,000 per ounce for Tanami (2026-2030). Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $1.2 and $1.3 billion. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $617 million, of which $118 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Ahafo North (Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs of $800 to $900 per ounce for the first five full years of production. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.8 million ounces of Reserves and 1.4 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources 2 and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $283 million, of which $71 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Commercial production for the project is expected in the second half of 2025. Total capital costs are estimated to be between $950 and $1,050 million. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $283 million, of which $71 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Pamour (North America) extends the life of Porcupine and maintains production beyond 2024. The project will optimize mill capacity, adding volume and supporting high grade ore from Borden and Hoyle Pond, while supporting further exploration in a highly prospective and proven mining district. An investment decision is expected in late 2023 as opportunities have been identified to extend production from current operations, allowing for a deferral of project spending. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided closer to the investment decision.

Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 (South America) includes the simultaneous development of the Marianas and Eastern districts to extend the mine life of Cerro Negro beyond 2030. The project is expected to improve production to above 350,000 ounces beginning in 2024 and provides a platform for further exploration and future growth through additional expansions. Development capital costs for the project are estimated to be between $350 and $450 million.

Yanacocha Sulfides (South America) has been deferred for at least two years from the previously planned investment decision date in 2024, representing the first step to Newmont delivering on its portfolio optimization strategy. Development capital spend guidance for 2024 has been updated to reflect the reduced spend of $300 million. Yanacocha Sulfides will develop the first phase of sulfide deposits and an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10% silver. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha's operations beyond 2040 with second and third phases having the potential to extend life for multiple decades.

_________________________ 1 Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future market conditions, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, changes in interest rates, inflation, commodities and raw materials prices, supply chain disruptions, labor markets, engineering and mine plan assumptions, future funding decisions, consideration of strategic capital allocation and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. 2 Total resources presented for Ahafo North includes Measured and Indicated resources of 910 thousand gold ounces and Inferred resources of 490 thousand gold ounces. See cautionary statement at the end of this release.

2023 Outlook Remains Second-Half Weighted

Newmont's outlook reflects increasing gold production and ongoing investment into its operating assets and most promising growth prospects. Newmont's reserves and mine planning gold price assumption has been set at $1,400 per ounce. 2023 outlook assumes a $1,700 per ounce revenue gold price for CAS and AISC, including royalties and production taxes. For 2023, Newmont has assumed normalizing levels of inflation, improving throughout the year, with a year-over-year average escalation rate of approximately 3 percent.

Outlook includes development capital, costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Longer-term development capital outlook has been updated to reflect the deferral of the investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project, which has reduced expected capital spend by $300 million in 2024. Additional development capital spend and all metal production for Yanacocha Sulfides has been excluded from longer-term outlook until an investment decision has been reached.

Please see the cautionary statement and footnotes for additional information. For a more detailed discussion, see the Company's 2023 and Longer-Term Outlook released on February 23, 2023, available on www.newmont.com.

FIVE YEAR OUTLOOK

Guidance Metrics 2023E 2024Ea 2025E 2026E 2027E Gold ($1,700/oz price assumption) Attributable Gold Production (Moz) 5.7 - 6.3 5.9 - 6.5 5.9 - 6.5 6.1 - 6.7 6.1 - 6.7 Gold CAS ($/oz)* $870 - $970 $850 - $950 $780 - $880 $750 - $850 $750 - $850 Gold AISC ($/oz)* $1,150 - $1,250 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,100 $1,000 - $1,100 $1,000 - $1,100 Copper ($3.50/lb price assumption) Copper Production (Mlb) 95 - 105 85 - 95 45 - 55 45 - 55 55 - 65 Copper CAS ($/lb)* $1.85 - $2.15 Copper AISC ($/lb)* $2.35 - $2.65 Silver ($20/oz price assumption) Silver Production (Moz) 31 - 35 32 - 36 35 - 39 28 - 32 30 - 34 Silver CAS ($/oz)* $11.10 - $12.10 Silver AISC ($/oz)* $15.50 - $16.50 Lead ($0.90/lb price assumption) Lead Production (Mlb) 170 - 190 190 - 210 210 - 230 160 - 180 250 - 270 Lead CAS ($/lb)* $0.55 - $0.65 Lead AISC ($/lb)* $0.70 - $0.80 Zinc ($1.35/lb price assumption) Zinc Production (Mlb) 420 - 460 550 - 590 580 - 620 460 - 500 400 - 440 Zinc CAS ($/lb)* $0.65 - $0.75 Zinc AISC ($/lb)* $1.05 - $1.15 Capital Sustaining Capital** $1,000 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,200 $1,000 - $1,200 Development Capital** $1,200 - $1,400 $900 - $1,100 $800 - $1,000 $500 - $700 $300 - $500

*Consolidated basis; **Attributable basis a In the second quarter of 2023, Newmont announced the decision to defer the investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project for at least two years from the previously planned decision date in 2024. Development capital outlook has been updated for 2024 to reflect the related $300 million reduction in capital spend. Additional development capital spend and all metal production for Yanacocha Sulfides has been excluded from longer-term outlook until an investment decision has been reached.

CONSOLIDATED EXPENSE OUTLOOK

Guidance Metric ($M) 2023E Exploration & Advanced Projects $475 - $525 General & Administrative $260 - $290 Interest Expense $200 - $220 Depreciation & Amortization $2,200 - $2,400 Adjusted Tax Rate a,b 32% - 36%

a The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. b Assuming average prices of $1,700 per ounce for gold, $3.50 per pound for copper, $20.00 per ounce for silver, $0.90 per pound for lead, and $1.35 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production, sales and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2023 will be between 32%-36%.

ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

Assumption Change (-/+) FCF Impact ($M)

(+/-) AISC Impact ($/oz)

(-/+) Gold ($/oz) $1,700 $100 $400 $5 Australian Dollar $0.70 $0.05 $60 $15 Canadian Dollar $0.77 $0.05 $35 $10 Oil ($/bbl) $90 $10 $20 $5 Copper ($/lb) $3.50 $0.25 $15 $- Silver ($/oz) $20.00 $1.00 $15 $2 Lead ($/lb) $0.90 $0.10 $10 $- Zinc ($/lb) $1.35 $0.10 $30 $-

Assuming a 35% incremental tax rate, a $100 per ounce increase in gold price would deliver an expected $400 million improvement in attributable free cash flow. Included within the attributable free cash flow sensitivity is a royalty and production tax impact of $5 per ounce for every $100 per ounce change in gold price.

2023 OPERATING COSTS BY CATEGORY

Percent of Total* Change in Cost

(-/+) FCF Impact ($M)

(+/-) AISC Impact ($/oz)

(-/+) Labor Costs 50% 5% $90 $25 Materials & Consumables 30% 5% $50 $15 Fuel & Energy 15% 5% $30 $10

*"Other" category of 5% primarily includes freight, technology-related costs, employee administrative costs, rents and operating leases.

2023 Site Outlooka

2023 Outlook Consolidated

Production (Koz) Attributable

Production (Koz) Consolidated

CAS ($/oz) Consolidated

All-In Sustaining

Costs b ($/oz) Attributable

Sustaining Capital

Expenditures ($M) Attributable

Development

Capital

Expenditures ($M) CC&V 160 - 180 160 - 180 1,150 - 1,250 1,580 - 1,680 25 - 35 - Musselwhite 200 - 220 200 - 220 860 - 960 1,290 - 1,390 65 - 75 - Porcupine 285 - 315 285 - 315 950 - 1,050 1,250 - 1,350 45 - 55 100 - 120 Éléonore 265 - 295 265 - 295 960 - 1,060 1,300 - 1.400 55 - 65 - Peñasquito (withdrawn)c [330 - 370] [330 - 370] [840 - 940] [1,110 - 1,210] [135 - 145] - Meriand 315 - 345 235 - 265 980 - 1,080 1,230 - 1,330 35 - 45 - Cerro Negro 315 - 345 315 - 345 850 - 950 1,060 - 1,160 45 - 55 110 - 130 Yanacocha 255 - 285 255 - 285 1,370 - 1,470 1,620 - 1,720 25 - 35 320 - 360 Boddington 740 - 820 740 - 820 800 - 900 960 - 1,060 95 - 105 - Tanami 420 - 460 420 - 460 770 - 870 1,130 - 1,230 115 - 125 340 - 380 Ahafo 675 - 745 675 - 745 850 - 950 1,010 - 1,110 75 - 85 5 - 15 Akyem 315 - 345 315 - 345 850 - 950 1,110 - 1,210 25 - 35 - Ahafo North - - - - - 245 - 275 Nevada Gold Minese 1,190 - 1,310 1,190 - 1,310 850 - 950 1,150 - 1,250 250 - 350 50 - 150 Pueblo Viejof - 315 - 345 - - - - Peñasquito - Silver (Moz) (withdrawn)c [31 - 35] [31 - 35] [11.10 - 12.10] [15.50 - 16.50] Peñasquito - Lead (Mlbs) (withdrawn)c [170 - 190] [170 - 190] [0.55 - 0.65] [0.70 - 0.80] Peñasquito - Zinc (Mlbs) (withdrawn)c [420 - 460] [420 - 460] [0.65 - 0.75] [1.05 - 1.15] Boddington - Copper (Mlbs) 95 - 105 95 - 105 1.85 - 2.15 2.35 - 2.65

a 2023 outlook projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of February 23, 2023. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2023 Outlook assumes $1,700/oz Au, $3.50/lb Cu, $20.00/oz Ag, $1.35/lb Zn, $0.90/lb Pb, $0.70 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.77 USD/CAD exchange rate and $90/barrel WTI. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 which are included in Outlook. Additional development capital spend beyond 2023 and all metal production and costs for Yanacocha Sulfides have been excluded from longer-term outlook until an investment decision has been reached. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary statement at the end of this release. b All-in sustaining costs (AISC) as used in the Company's Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2023 CAS outlook. c On June 7, 2023, the Company suspended operations following a strike action by the National Union of Mine and Metal Workers of the Mexican Republic ("the Union"). As a result, the Company is withdrawing its full-year 2023 guidance for Peñasquito. The Company cannot estimate when the strike will be resolved and will reassess Peñasquito's full-year 2023 guidance once a resolution has been reached. As a result, investors are cautioned not to rely upon Peñasquito guidance estimates. d Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site; attributable production represents a 75% interest for Merian. e Represents the ownership interest in the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture. NGM is owned 38.5% by Newmont and owned 61.5% and operated by Barrick. The Company accounts for its interest in NGM using the proportionate consolidation method, thereby recognizing its pro-rata share of the assets, liabilities and operations of NGM. f Attributable production includes Newmont's 40% interest in Pueblo Viejo, which is accounted for as an equity method investment.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Results 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,197 1,455 (18 )% 2,385 2,746 (13 )% Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 251 333 (25 )% 516 683 (24 )% Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,965 $1,836 7 % $ 1,936 $ 1,863 4 % Average realized copper price $ 3.26 $2.99 9 % $ 3.73 $ 3.81 (2 )% Average realized silver price $ 20.56 $17.42 18 % $ 19.85 $ 18.85 5 % Average realized lead price $ 0.92 $0.80 15 % $ 0.89 $ 0.94 (5 )% Average realized zinc price $ 0.73 $1.08 (32 )% $ 0.96 $ 1.47 (35 )% Attributable Production (koz) CC&V 41 43 (5 )% 89 78 14 % Musselwhite 41 39 5 % 82 71 15 % Porcupine 60 68 (12 )% 126 127 (1 )% Éléonore 48 45 7 % 114 91 25 % Peñasquito 38 121 (69 )% 123 258 (52 )% Merian (75%) 40 71 (44 )% 102 147 (31 )% Cerro Negro 48 74 (35 )% 115 142 (19 )% Yanacocha (2) 65 65 - % 121 119 2 % Boddington 209 233 (10 )% 408 415 (2 )% Tanami 126 133 (5 )% 189 233 (19 )% Ahafo 137 135 1 % 265 242 10 % Akyem 49 108 (55 )% 120 199 (40 )% Nevada Gold Mines 287 290 (1 )% 548 578 (5 )% Total Gold (excluding equity method investments) 1,189 1,425 (17 )% 2,402 2,700 (11 )% Pueblo Viejo (40%) (3) 51 70 (27 )% 111 139 (20 )% Total Gold 1,240 1,495 (17 )% 2,513 2,839 (11 )% Peñasquito 189 266 (29 )% 413 565 (27 )% Boddington 67 64 5 % 131 115 14 % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 256 330 (22 )% 544 680 (20 )% CAS Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) CC&V $ 1,186 $1,073 11 % $ 1,120 $ 1,230 (9 )% Musselwhite $ 1,356 $1,331 2 % $ 1,333 $ 1,342 (1 )% Porcupine $ 1,225 $1,062 15 % $ 1,146 $ 1,077 6 % Éléonore $ 1,477 $1,520 (3 )% $ 1,256 $ 1,380 (9 )% Peñasquito $ 831 $971 (14 )% $ 1,028 $ 809 27 % Merian (75%) $ 1,501 $972 54 % $ 1,212 $ 906 34 % Cerro Negro $ 1,655 $926 79 % $ 1,376 $ 948 45 % Yanacocha (2) $ 1,187 $1,058 12 % $ 1,134 $ 1,022 11 % Boddington $ 777 $753 3 % $ 809 $ 781 4 % Tanami $ 829 $631 31 % $ 866 $ 644 34 % Ahafo $ 910 $952 (4 )% $ 951 $ 967 (2 )% Akyem $ 1,087 $701 55 % $ 917 $ 717 28 % Nevada Gold Mines $ 1,055 $1,035 2 % $ 1,081 $ 967 12 % Total Gold $ 1,054 $ 932 13 % $ 1,040 $ 912 14 % Total Gold (by-product) (4) $ 1,024 $ 926 11 % $ 970 $ 818 19 % Peñasquito $ 1,162 $1,054 10 % $ 1,055 $ 864 22 % Boddington $ 766 $710 8 % $ 788 $ 765 3 % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 1,062 $ 983 8 % $ 988 $ 846 17 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Results (continued) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change AISC Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) CC&V $ 1,631 $ 1,553 5 % $ 1,494 $ 1,608 (7 )% Musselwhite $ 2,254 $ 1,693 33 % $ 1,955 $ 1,670 17 % Porcupine $ 1,587 $ 1,328 20 % $ 1,498 $ 1,313 14 % Éléonore $ 2,213 $ 1,922 15 % $ 1,756 $ 1,734 1 % Peñasquito $ 1,078 $ 1,187 (9 )% $ 1,325 $ 1,013 31 % Merian (75%) $ 2,010 $ 1,173 71 % $ 1,537 $ 1,079 42 % Cerro Negro $ 1,924 $ 1,106 74 % $ 1,625 $ 1,172 39 % Yanacocha (2) $ 1,386 $ 1,321 5 % $ 1,362 $ 1,243 10 % Boddington $ 966 $ 854 13 % $ 1,000 $ 888 13 % Tanami $ 1,162 $ 873 33 % $ 1,182 $ 933 27 % Ahafo $ 1,237 $ 1,130 9 % $ 1,301 $ 1,171 11 % Akyem $ 1,461 $ 837 75 % $ 1,220 $ 884 38 % Nevada Gold Mines $ 1,388 $ 1,263 10 % $ 1,396 $ 1,176 19 % Total Gold $ 1,472 $ 1,199 23 % $ 1,424 $ 1,179 21 % Total Gold (by-product) (4) $ 1,531 $ 1,261 21 % $ 1,443 $ 1,155 25 % Peñasquito $ 1,581 $ 1,347 17 % $ 1,463 $ 1,138 29 % Boddington $ 977 $ 818 19 % $ 998 $ 881 13 % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 1,492 $ 1,286 16 % $ 1,405 $ 1,138 23 %

(1) Attributable gold ounces from the Pueblo Viejo mine, an equity method investment, are not included in attributable gold ounces sold. (2) The Company recognized amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest for Yanacocha during the period prior to acquiring Sumitomo Corporation's 5% interest in the second quarter of 2022. (3) Represents attributable gold from Pueblo Viejo and does not include the Company's other equity method investments. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote 1. Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates. (4) Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in millions except per share) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 2,683 $ 3,058 $ 5,362 $ 6,081 Costs and expenses: Costs applicable to sales (1) 1,543 1,708 3,025 3,143 Depreciation and amortization 486 559 947 1,106 Reclamation and remediation 66 49 132 110 Exploration 66 62 114 100 Advanced projects, research and development 44 45 79 89 General and administrative 71 73 145 137 Other expense, net 41 22 49 57 2,317 2,518 4,491 4,742 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net (17 ) (75 ) 82 (184 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (49 ) (57 ) (114 ) (119 ) (66 ) (132 ) (32 ) (303 ) Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 300 408 839 1,036 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (163 ) (33 ) (376 ) (247 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 16 17 41 56 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 153 392 504 845 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 2 8 14 24 Net income (loss) 155 400 518 869 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (13 ) (12 ) (34 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 155 $ 387 $ 506 $ 835 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 153 $ 379 $ 492 $ 811 Discontinued operations 2 8 14 24 $ 155 $ 387 $ 506 $ 835 Weighted average common shares (millions): Basic 795 794 794 793 Effect of employee stock-based awards - 1 1 2 Diluted 795 795 795 795 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 $ 1.02 Discontinued operations - 0.01 0.02 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.49 $ 0.64 $ 1.05 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.19 $ 0.48 $ 0.62 $ 1.02 Discontinued operations - 0.01 0.02 0.03 $ 0.19 $ 0.49 $ 0.64 $ 1.05

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in millions) At June 30,

2023 At December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,829 $ 2,877 Time deposits and other investments 409 880 Trade receivables 185 366 Inventories 1,111 979 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 858 774 Other current assets 742 639 Current assets 6,134 6,515 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,284 24,073 Investments 3,172 3,278 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,737 1,716 Deferred income tax assets 166 173 Goodwill 1,971 1,971 Other non-current assets 669 756 Total assets $ 38,133 $ 38,482 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 565 $ 633 Employee-related benefits 313 399 Income and mining taxes payable 155 199 Lease and other financing obligations 96 96 Other current liabilities 1,564 1,599 Current liabilities 2,693 2,926 Debt 5,574 5,571 Lease and other financing obligations 441 465 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 6,604 6,578 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,795 1,809 Employee-related benefits 399 342 Silver streaming agreement 786 828 Other non-current liabilities 426 430 Total liabilities 18,718 18,949 Commitments and contingencies (1) EQUITY Common stock 1,281 1,279 Treasury stock (261 ) (239 ) Additional paid-in capital 17,407 17,369 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13 29 Retained earnings 785 916 Newmont stockholders' equity 19,225 19,354 Noncontrolling interests 190 179 Total equity 19,415 19,533 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,133 $ 38,482

(1) Refer to Note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information.

NEWMONT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 155 $ 400 $ 518 $ 869 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 486 559 947 1,106 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (2 ) (8 ) (14 ) (24 ) Reclamation and remediation 59 46 120 103 Stock-based compensation 23 22 42 40 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net - - (36 ) 35 Deferred income taxes 6 (70 ) 21 (111 ) Change in fair value of investments 42 135 1 96 Charges from pension settlement - - - 130 Other non-cash adjustments (6 ) (14 ) 7 (20 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (107 ) (37 ) (469 ) (502 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 656 1,033 1,137 1,722 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations 7 10 7 15 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 663 1,043 1,144 1,737 Investing activities: ? ? Additions to property, plant and mine development (616 ) (519 ) (1,142 ) (956 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 424 - 981 - Purchases of investments (17 ) (4 ) (542 ) (8 ) Proceeds from asset and investment sales 33 32 214 41 Contributions to equity method investees (23 ) (39 ) (64 ) (91 ) Return of investment from equity method investees 30 26 30 39 Other 11 (11 ) 23 (59 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (158 ) (515 ) (500 ) (1,034 ) Financing activities: ? ? Dividends paid to common stockholders (318 ) (437 ) (636 ) (873 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 34 24 75 56 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (32 ) (44 ) (66 ) (103 ) Payments on lease and other financing obligations (16 ) (15 ) (32 ) (34 ) Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation - - (22 ) (36 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests - (48 ) - (348 ) Repayment of debt - - - (89 ) Other (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) 10 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (334 ) (522 ) (684 ) (1,417 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4 (12 ) (4 ) (9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 175 (6 ) (44 ) (723 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,725 4,376 2,944 5,093 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,900 $ 4,370 $ 2,900 $ 4,370 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ? ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,829 $ 4,307 $ 2,829 $ 4,307 Restricted cash included in Other current assets 1 - 1 - Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 70 63 70 63 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,900 $ 4,370 $ 2,900 $ 4,370

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 for further information on the non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 155 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 506 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (2 ) - - (14 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 153 0.19 0.19 492 0.62 0.62 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (2) - - - (36 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Newcrest transaction-related costs (3) 21 0.03 0.03 21 0.03 0.03 Restructuring and severance (4) 10 0.01 0.01 12 0.02 0.02 Impairment charges (5) 4 - - 8 0.01 0.01 Change in fair value of investments (6) 42 0.05 0.05 1 - - Reclamation and remediation charges (7) (2 ) - - (2 ) - - Other (8) - - - (4 ) - - Tax effect of adjustments (9) (17 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (1 ) - - Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (10) 55 0.07 0.07 95 0.11 0.11 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 266 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 586 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (11) 795 795 794 795

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. Refer to Note 11 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (3) Newcrest transaction-related costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Proposed Newcrest Transaction. Refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (4) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (5) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (6) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable equity securities. (7) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information. (8) Other represents income received on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. Amounts included in Other income (loss), net. (9) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (8), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (10) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $47 and $57, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $4 and $21, net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $3 and $14, other tax adjustments of $1 and $3. For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 8 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (11) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 387 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 835 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (24 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 379 0.48 0.48 811 1.02 1.02 Pension settlements (2) - - - 130 0.16 0.16 Change in fair value of investments (3) 135 0.17 0.17 96 0.13 0.13 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (4) - - - 35 0.04 0.04 Settlement costs (5) 5 - - 18 0.03 0.03 Reclamation and remediation charges (6) - - - 13 0.02 0.02 Impairment charges (7) 2 - - 2 - - COVID-19 specific costs (8) 1 - - 1 - - Restructuring and severance (9) - - - 1 - - Other (10) (18 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (18 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Tax effect of adjustments (11) (25 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (62 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12) (117 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (119 ) (0.14 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 362 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 908 $ 1.15 $ 1.14 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (13) 794 795 793 795

(1) Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represent pension settlement charges related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. (4) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. For further information, refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (5) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily are comprised of legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. (6) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information. (7) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplied inventories. (8) COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (9) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. (10) Primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022, included in Other income (loss), net. (11) The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. (12) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $37 and $49, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(23) and $(26), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(5) and $(17), other tax adjustments of $(1) and $-, and a tax settlement in Mexico of $(125) and $(125). For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 8 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (13) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

? Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 155 $ 387 $ 506 $ 835 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 13 12 34 Net loss (Income) from discontinued operations (2 ) (8 ) (14 ) (24 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates (16 ) (17 ) (41 ) (56 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 163 33 376 247 Depreciation and amortization 486 559 947 1,106 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 49 57 114 119 EBITDA $ 835 $ 1,024 $ 1,900 $ 2,261 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net (1) $ - $ - $ (36 ) $ 35 Newcrest transaction-related costs (2) 21 - 21 - Restructuring and severance (3) 10 - 12 1 Impairment charges (4) 4 2 8 2 Reclamation and remediation charges (5) (2 ) - (2 ) 13 Change in fair value of investments (6) 42 135 1 96 Pension settlement (7) - - - 130 Settlement costs (8) - 5 - 18 COVID-19 specific costs (9) - 1 - 1 Other (10) - (18 ) (4 ) (18 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 910 $ 1,149 $ 1,900 $ 2,539

(1) (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, net, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023 is primarily comprised of the net gain recognized on the exchange of the previously held Maverix investment for Triple Flag and the subsequent sale of the Triple Flag investment. Refer to Note 11 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. Amounts related to 2022 are primarily comprised of the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. Refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (2) Newcrest transaction-related costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents costs incurred related to the Proposed Newcrest Transaction in the second quarter of 2023. Refer to Note 1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (3) Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented. (4) Impairment charges, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. (5) Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. For further information, refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (6) Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. (7) Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (8) Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of a legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine in 2022. (9) COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. (10) Other, included in Other income (loss), net, in 2023 represents income received during the first quarter of 2023, on the favorable settlement of certain matters that were outstanding at the time of sale of the related investment in 2022. Amounts related to 2022 are primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022.

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (Loss) before Income and Mining Tax and other Items, NGM (1) $ 140 $ 91 $ 225 $ 244 Depreciation and amortization (1) 105 127 211 252 NGM EBITDA $ 245 $ 218 $ 436 $ 496

(1) Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 663 $ 1,043 $ 1,144 $ 1,737 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (7 ) (10 ) (7 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 656 1,033 1,137 1,722 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (616 ) (519 ) (1,142 ) (956 ) Free Cash Flow $ 40 $ 514 $ (5 ) $ 766 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1) $ (158 ) $ (515 ) $ (500 ) $ (1,034 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (334 ) $ (522 ) $ (684 ) $ (1,417 )

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Attributable

to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable

to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 663 $ - $ 663 $ 1,144 $ (12 ) $ 1,132 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (7 ) - (7 ) (7 ) - (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 656 - 656 1,137 (12 ) 1,125 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (616 ) 6 (610 ) (1,142 ) 9 (1,133 ) Free Cash Flow $ 40 $ 6 $ 46 $ (5 ) $ (3 ) $ (8 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (158 ) $ (500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (334 ) $ (684 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relates to Merian (25%). (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $24 on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $34 on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Attributable

to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable

to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,043 $ (20 ) $ 1,023 $ 1,737 $ (53 ) $ 1,684 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (10 ) - (10 ) (15 ) - (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,033 (20 ) 1,013 1,722 (53 ) 1,669 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (519 ) 3 (516 ) (956 ) 21 (935 ) Free Cash Flow $ 514 $ (17 ) $ 497 $ 766 $ (32 ) $ 734 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (515 ) $ (1,034 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (522 ) $ (1,417 )

(1) Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Merian (25%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and Yanacocha (5%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $82 and $13, respectively, on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $150 and $24, respectively, on a cash basis. (3) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as Debt and Lease and other financing obligations less Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits included in Time deposits and other investments, as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits are subtracted from Debt and Lease and other financing obligations as these are highly liquid, low-risk investments and could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Debt and Lease and other financing obligations, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to Net Debt.

? At June 30,

2023 At December 31,

2022 Debt $ 5,574 $ 5,571 Lease and other financing obligations 537 561 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,829 ) (2,877 ) Less: Time deposits (1) (374 ) (829 ) Net debt $ 2,908 $ 2,426

(1) Time deposits are included in Time deposits and other investments on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Refer to Note 11 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 1,277 $ 1,381 $ 2,516 $ 2,565 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,211 1,482 2,419 2,811 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3) $ 1,054 $ 932 $ 1,040 $ 912

(1) Includes by-product credits of $28 and $26 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $58 and $53 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 266 $ 327 $ 509 $ 578 Gold equivalent ounces sold - other metals (thousand ounces) (3) 251 333 516 683 Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4) $ 1,062 $ 983 $ 988 $ 846

(1) Includes by-product credits of $2 and $2 during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4 and $4 during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023 and Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022. (4) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)(2) $ 304 $ 302 $ 590 $ 559 Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM 288 291 546 578 Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3) $ 1,055 $ 1,035 $ 1,081 $ 967

(1) See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (3) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3)(4) Reclamation

Costs(5) Advanced

Projects,

Research and Development

and

Exploration(6) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital and

Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 49 $ 3 $ 2 $ - $ 1 $ - $ 12 $ 67 41 $ 1,631 Musselwhite 55 2 4 - - - 31 92 41 2,254 Porcupine 77 7 3 - - - 13 100 63 1,587 Éléonore 74 3 2 - - - 33 112 51 2,213 Peñasquito 40 1 1 - - 3 7 52 48 1,078 Merian 80 1 3 - - - 22 106 53 2,010 Cerro Negro 83 2 1 - 1 - 10 97 50 1,924 Yanacocha 79 4 3 - 3 - 4 93 66 1,386 Boddington 159 5 1 - - 5 27 197 204 966 Tanami 102 - 1 - - - 41 144 124 1,162 Ahafo 121 5 1 - - - 37 164 133 1,237 Akyem 54 6 1 - - - 11 72 49 1,461 Nevada Gold Mines 304 3 4 3 - 1 83 398 288 1,388 Corporate and Other (11) - - 13 58 1 - 16 88 - - Total Gold $ 1,277 $ 42 $ 40 $ 61 $ 6 $ 9 $ 347 $ 1,782 1,211 $ 1,472 Gold equivalent ounces -

other metals (12) Peñasquito $ 218 $ 7 $ 1 $ 1 $ - $ 31 $ 40 $ 298 188 $ 1,581 Boddington 48 1 - - - 4 9 62 63 977 Corporate and Other (11) - - 3 9 - - 3 15 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 266 $ 8 $ 4 $ 10 $ - $ 35 $ 52 $ 375 251 $ 1,492 Consolidated $ 1,543 $ 50 $ 44 $ 71 $ 6 $ 44 $ 399 $ 2,157

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $30 and excludes co-product revenues of $303. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Porcupine, $5 at Éléonore, $17 at Peñasquito, $2 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Yanacocha, and $1 at NGM. (4) Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $25 and $25, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $36 and $5, respectively. (6) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine $1 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $3 at Yanacocha, $8 at Tanami, $9 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $6 at NGM, and $29 at Corporate and Other, totaling $66 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $4, restructuring and severance of $10, and Newcrest transaction-related costs of $21. (8) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for capital expenditures by segment. (9) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $16. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(7)(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 49 $ 4 $ 2 $ - $ 2 $ - $ 14 $ 71 46 $ 1,553 Musselwhite 53 1 2 - - - 11 67 40 1,693 Porcupine 71 1 4 - - - 14 90 68 1,328 Éléonore 71 2 1 - 2 - 14 90 47 1,922 Peñasquito (11) 127 3 1 - - 6 18 155 130 1,187 Merian 94 1 4 - 1 - 13 113 96 1,173 Cerro Negro 71 2 1 - 1 - 11 86 78 1,106 Yanacocha 73 6 2 - 4 - 6 91 69 1,321 Boddington 181 4 1 - 1 5 14 206 241 854 Tanami 84 1 1 - 2 - 28 116 132 873 Ahafo 129 2 - - - - 22 153 135 1,130 Akyem 76 8 - - - - 7 91 109 837 Nevada Gold Mines 302 3 4 2 - - 57 368 291 1,263 Corporate and Other (12) - - 18 59 - - 4 81 - - Total Gold $ 1,381 $ 38 $ 41 $ 61 $ 13 $ 11 $ 233 $ 1,778 1,482 $ 1,199 Gold equivalent ounces -

other metals (13) Peñasquito (11) $ 278 $ 5 $ 4 $ - $ 1 $ 32 $ 35 $ 355 264 $ 1,347 Boddington 49 - 1 - - 3 3 56 69 818 Corporate and Other (12) - - 3 12 - - 1 16 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 327 $ 5 $ 8 $ 12 $ 1 $ 35 $ 39 $ 427 333 $ 1,286 Consolidated $ 1,708 $ 43 $ 49 $ 73 $ 14 $ 46 $ 272 $ 2,205

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $28 and excludes co-product revenues of $336. (3) Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $2 at CC&V and $27 at NGM. (4) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $16 and $27, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $29 and $4, respectively. (5) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $1 at Peñasquito, $2 at Merian, $3 at Cerro Negro, $3 at Yanacocha, $6 at Tanami, $7 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $5 at NGM and $26 at Corporate and Other, totaling $58 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (6) Other expense, net is adjusted for settlement costs of $5, impairment of long-lived and other assets of $2 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1. (7) Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $256. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for sustaining capital expenditures by segment. (8) Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $263. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for discussion of major development projects. (9) Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $16. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Costs applicable to sales includes $70 related to the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement. For further information, refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. (12) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (13) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3)(4) Reclamation

Costs(5) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(6) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 100 $ 5 $ 5 $ - $ 1 $ - $ 22 $ 133 89 $ 1,494 Musselwhite 113 3 5 - - - 45 166 85 1,955 Porcupine 147 12 7 - - - 26 192 128 1,498 Éléonore 149 5 3 - - - 52 209 119 1,756 Peñasquito 107 4 1 - - 7 19 138 104 1,325 Merian 165 3 5 - - - 36 209 136 1,537 Cerro Negro 153 3 2 - 1 - 22 181 111 1,625 Yanacocha 135 11 6 - 4 - 7 163 119 1,362 Boddington 326 9 2 - - 10 55 402 402 1,000 Tanami 163 1 1 - - - 58 223 189 1,182 Ahafo 251 9 1 - 1 - 81 343 264 1,301 Akyem 117 16 1 - - - 21 155 127 1,220 Nevada Gold Mines 590 7 8 5 - 3 148 761 546 1,396 Corporate and Other (11) - - 32 119 1 - 18 170 - - Total Gold $ 2,516 $ 88 $ 79 $ 124 $ 8 $ 20 $ 610 $ 3,445 2,419 $ 1,424 Gold equivalent ounces -

other metals (12) Peñasquito $ 408 $ 14 $ 2 $ 1 $ - $ 65 $ 76 $ 566 387 $ 1,463 Boddington 101 2 1 - - 8 17 129 129 998 Corporate and Other (11) - - 6 20 - - 3 29 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 509 $ 16 $ 9 $ 21 $ - $ 73 $ 96 $ 724 516 $ 1,405 Consolidated $ 3,025 $ 104 $ 88 $ 145 $ 8 $ 93 $ 706 $ 4,169

(1) Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. (2) Includes by-product credits of $62 and excludes co-product revenues of $679. (3) Includes stockpile, leach pad, and product inventory adjustments of $2 at Porcupine, $5 at Éléonore, $17 at Peñasquito, $2 at Cerro Negro, $4 at Yanacocha, $1 at Akyem, and $2 at NGM. (4) Beginning January 1, 2023, COVID-19 specific costs incurred in the ordinary course of business are recognized in Costs applicable to sales. (5) Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $49 and $55, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $74 and $9, respectively. (6) Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine, $3 at Peñasquito, $3 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $3 at Yanacocha, $12 at Tanami, $15 at Ahafo, $7 at Akyem, $9 at NGM, and $48 at Corporate and Other, totaling $105 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. (7) Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment charges of $8, restructuring and severance of $12, and Newcrest transaction-related costs of $21. (8) Excludes capitalized interest related to sustaining capital expenditures. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis for capital expenditures by segment. (9) Includes finance lease payments and other costs for sustaining projects of $38. (10) Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. (11) Corporate and Other includes the Company's business activities relating to its corporate and regional offices and all equity method investments. Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. (12) Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,400/oz.), Copper ($3.50/lb.), Silver ($20.00/oz.), Lead ($1.00/lb.) and Zinc ($1.20/lb.) pricing for 2023.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales (1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs (4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General

and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(7)(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 101 $ 7 $ 3 $ - $ 3 $ - $ 18 $ 132 82 $ 1,608 Musselwhite 96 3 3 - 1 - 17 120 72 1,670 Porcupine 137 2 6 - - - 23 168 128 1,313 Éléonore 133 4 1 - 3 - 26 167 97 1,734 Peñasquito (11) 214 5 2 - 1 13 32 267 264 1,013 Merian 181 3 5 - 2 - 24 215 199 1,079 Cerro Negro 134 3 1 - 7 - 22 167 142 1,172 Yanacocha 140 10 2 - 7 - 11 170 137 1,243 Boddington 343 9 2 - 1 8 27 390 439 888 Tanami 149 1 4 - 5 - 57 216 231 933 Ahafo 235 4 1 - 1 - 44 285 243 1,171 Akyem 143 15 1 - - - 17 176 199 884 Nevada Gold Mines 559 4 7 5 - 1 103 679 578 1,176 Corporate and Other (12) - - 41 110 - - 11 162 - - Total Gold $ 2,565 $ 70 $ 79 $ 115 $ 31 $ 22 $ 432 $ 3,314 2,811 $ 1,179 Gold equivalent ounces -

other metals (13) Peñasquito (11) $ 483 $ 10 $ 6 $ - $ 4 $ 65 $ 68 $ 636 559 $ 1,138 Boddington 95 1 1 - - 5 7 109 124 881 Corporate and Other (12) - - 8 22 - - 2 32 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 578 $ 11 $ 15 $ 22 $ 4 $ 70 $ 77 $ 777 683 $ 1,138 Consolidated $ 3,143 $ 81 $ 94 $ 137 $ 35 $ 92 $ 509 $ 4,091