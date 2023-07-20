Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853823 | ISIN: US6516391066 | Ticker-Symbol: NMM
Tradegate
20.07.23
15:12 Uhr
38,880 Euro
-1,460
-3,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,72038,84015:18
38,72038,84015:18