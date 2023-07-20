DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 20-Jul-2023 / 12:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0006615826 Issuer Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name IntegraFin Holdings plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Transact Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 9.005300 0.000000 9.005300 1923535 or reached Position of previous 8.987700 0.000000 8.987700 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006615826 1923535 9.005300 Sub Total 8.A 1923535 9.005300%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold IntegraFin 9.005300 Holdings plc IntegraLife 8.946400 UK Limited IntegraFin 9.005300 Holdings plc IntegraLife International 0.058900 Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 259147 EQS News ID: 1684807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)