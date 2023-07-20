Halberd Corporation 2Q23 CEO Letter

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB). During the second quarter 2023 Halberd continued its groundbreaking work on its path to creating new technology products and safe, yet effective treatments for previously considered incurable or difficult-to-treat diseases.

2nd QUARTER 2023 ACHIEVEMENTS

Mississippi State University (MSU) is well on their way in testing Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to mitigate the neurological effects resulting from traumatic brain injuries (TBI). By directly targeting the antigens associated with head trauma in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), the spray is designed to mitigate the negative effects of brain injuries. The spray is intended to be administered within hours of a brain injury, generally associated with head trauma. Particularly impressive is the way the professionals at MSU intricately orchestrated the research program to enhance the likelihood for a demonstrably successful outcome in terms of evidencing efficacy, ultimately for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Given the unparalleled, universal success with regard to antigen eradication, Halberd Corporation received a second panel of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and these are being tested using Halberd's patented eradication technology.

Youngstown State University (YSU) successfully eradicated these CDC provided additional strains of antibiotic resistant Candida auris through application of Halberd's patented and patent-pending extracorporeal laser eradication methodology. These results mimic the results of tests on earlier tested strains.

YSU researchers replicated the earlier eradication test results on E. coli by using as little as 10% of the laser power used in the initial eradication testing. The ability to achieve the same level of antigen eradication at a fraction of the power means even less potential collateral damage to surrounding constituents in blood or CSF.

Halberd prepared and submitted a total of seven abstracts to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Advance Research Projects Agency - Health (ARPA-H) Open Office Broad Agency Announcement Solicitation system.

Halberd also submitted applications for funding support from a disease-specific association and will provide updates via press releases and emails to Halberd's subscribers.

Halberd continues to progress on advancing and proving the efficacy of its patented and patent pending technologies with a focus on developing effective treatments for some of today's most debilitating diseases and neurodegenerative conditions, without potentially harmful antibiotics.

THE LOOK AHEAD

Pre-clinical testing of Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray intended to counter the effects of TBI are progressing and will continue through the 3rd and possibly into the 4th quarter, depending on the findings at each step in the research project. This product offers the potential of self-administration by military personnel in the field, and should be of intense interest to contact sports participants due to its safe and obstructive nature in blocking the cascade of excess neurodegenerative elements.

Youngstown State University researchers will continue testing using Halberd's patented technology for eradication of antigens associated with cancer. YSU already demonstrated success in eradicating the principal cancer disease antigens CTLA-4, PD-1, PDL-1 and tumor necrosis factor -alpha (TNF-a). The only remaining primary antigen is BTLA, which will be tested near-term.

Halberd will submit proposal abstracts to the US Department of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) which will outline Halberd's potential to treat various diseases and conditions.

Halberd will explore the potential of applying its extracorporeal cancer eradication methodology in the treatment of certain cancers common to both humans and pets, starting with dogs.

Halberd will continue to explore potential non-dilutive funding opportunities, consistent with its charter.

Halberd will continue to update the public and loyal stockholders on events as they occur on these and other projects that arise.

SUMMARY

The second quarter presented many challenges and opportunities for applying our patented and patent-pending technologies. We are continuing to expand our intellectual property and push the boundaries of the technology to develop safe and effective alternative treatments to conventional injected or ingested drug therapies.

We want to express our appreciation for the dedication and hard work of our scientists, university research partners and Halberd personnel.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com ;

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (the "Company") is an innovative biotech company focused on developing treatments through its acquired exclusive licenses, patents, and provisional patent applications for illnesses including and limited to; PTSD, CTE, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. To learn more, please visit https://halberdcorporation.com.

Halberd secured exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and filed 21 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769280/Halberd-Corporation-2Q23-CEO-Letter