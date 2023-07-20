Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 14:02
New Research From the Health Equity Collaborative: Healthcare Reform Proposals to Support Diverse Communities

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Today, the Health Equity Collaborative (HEC), a diverse community comprised of dozens of national, public health, patient advocacy, and multicultural organizations committed to supporting equity and combating disparities experienced by underserved communities, published a new research paper that summarizes several causes of healthcare inequity and recommends policy solutions to address pervasive challenges.

The paper expands on policy priorities HEC outlined in their Health Equity Guidelines Letter to the 118th Congress and President Biden earlier this year.

"The paper provides a more comprehensive examination of HEC's health equity policy guidelines. When considering challenges such as how do we lower costs or how do we increase access, this new resource is a great place to start finding answers," said Amy Hinojosa, President and CEO of MANA, A National Latina Organization.

The paper identifies several areas policymakers can target to improve healthcare outcomes for diverse communities:

  • Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform
  • Increasing Competition and Ensuring Price Transparency in the Insurance Marketplace
  • 340B Reform
  • Hospital Price Transparency
  • Expand Medicaid
  • Reduce Barriers to Medical Innovation
  • Education and Training Practices to Create a Representative Workforce
  • Strategies for Enhancing Diversity in Clinical Trials

In the months ahead, the Health Equity Collaborative will publish additional research and continue to lead discussions with key healthcare stakeholders about realizing progress for diverse communities.

Read the full paper HERE.

To learn more about the Health Equity Collaborative, please visit our website at https://healthequitycollaborative.org/.

For media inquiries, please contact info@healthequitycollaborative.org.

Contact Information

Amy Hinojosa
info@healthequitycollaborative.org

