SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: Former Microsoft Global AI Leader and Head of Global Sales Khadija Mustafa Joins SKYX as Senior Tech, AI, and Global Business Advisor

Ms. Mustafa's Career Spans over 23 Years at Microsoft, Where She Served as Head of Global Sales Serving Over 80 Countries, Customers & Partner Ecosystem in the Industrial Metaverse, Cloud and AI Division

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that Khadija Mustafa - former AI and global business leader at Microsoft - has been appointed as a Senior Tech, AI and Global Business Advisor to SKYX.

Ms. Mustafa has served in varying senior roles at Microsoft for the last 23 years spanning AI, Enterprise and Public Sector segments, hardware and devices, and supply chain. Her most recent position was Head of Global AI Sales, Customers & Partner Ecosystem in Industrial Metaverse Core, Cloud and AI Division. Her deep experience incubating innovative cutting-edge AI businesses and scaling large enterprise business will be of great benefit to SKYX as it moves closer to becoming a sought after solution for homes and buildings. Ms. Mustafa shared her experiences as a TEDx speaker ( click here to see the event) and has been an active D&I leader.

Ms. Mustafa said: "I am thrilled to join Rani and the SKYX movement, as I strongly believe SKYX is poised to not only revolutionize the lighting and smart home industries but become the central hub that offers a multitude of capabilities to enhance safety, efficiency and enable powerful AI-driven services. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to leverage the Company's ongoing success to best monetize its next-generation smart technology platform."

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, concluded: "Khadija is a renowned global AI, tech and data leader, making her an ideal candidate to drive forward our goal of enhancing home safety as well as smart home capabilities in the U.S. and globally through our smart platform technology products".

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://SKYXPlatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

