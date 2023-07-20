Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Demonstrate Market-Leading Cloud Lending Solutions at the World Credit Union Conference July 23 - 26

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it will exhibit its proven cloud-based Loan Origination (LOS), Loan Management (LMS), and consumer portal solutions at the World Credit Union Conference, taking place July 23-26 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Inovatec will be conducting demonstrations at booth #318 throughout the exhibition.

The World Credit Union Conference has been conducted annually since 1995, offering networking opportunities and educational sessions to help credit unions succeed in a highly competitive market. This year's event is hosted by the World Council of Credit Unions and the Canadian Credit Union Association.

Inovatec has been successfully serving the sophisticated needs of credit unions for nearly two decades. The company offers easily configurable solutions that help credit unions automate processes and workflows, allowing them to book more loans faster and reduce the costs and errors associated with manual processes. Inovatec's LOS, LMS, and customer-facing portal employ AI-powered tools to facilitate tasks like application scoring, decisioning, document preparation, identity and income verification, compliance, and reporting. These efficiencies enable credit unions to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance brand loyalty, leading to greater member satisfaction.

"We are delighted to participate in the World Credit Union Conference and welcome the global credit union community to our hometown of Vancouver," said Vlad Kovacevic, Inovatec's chief executive officer and co-founder. "This event gives us a great opportunity to engage with credit union professionals and demonstrate how cloud technology, automation, and artificial intelligence can deliver profound operational and financial benefits to these organizations and their members. We're eager to interact with the attendees at the conference and discuss how our solutions can transform their lending operations."

For more information on how Inovatec's powerful lending automation solutions can help credit unions accelerate their competitive standings, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

