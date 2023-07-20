Company hits another major milestone with further expansion planned for 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce that the company has commenced its expansion into Asia. We are preparing for a launch of an online store with a local partner in Japan, with other areas planned in the near term.

The store we are launching is an online marketplace that specializes in bringing unique and high-quality products from Japan to customers worldwide. It will offer a wide range of products, including fashion items, beauty products, home goods, and health products, all carefully selected from Japan's top brands and manufacturers. Japan is known for its attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and innovative designs, making it an exciting destination for shoppers looking for something special. At our store, customers can easily browse and purchase these products, and with our fast and reliable shipping services, they can enjoy the best of Japan without leaving their home.

ParcelPal's move to expand into the Asian market creates a new pipeline and business growth which is in line with the overall corporate expansion goals. The company will be partnering with several companies that are currently operating in the Asian market and provide a multiplier and reach to a larger customer base. ParcelPal will be expanding into a diverse area to include health products, business process outsourcing, technology, and logistics.

Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal, states: "This expansion into Asia has been in the forefront of our expansion plans for a while given the massive population and local connections that have a need for a partner like us. We look forward to not only being able to provide products that customers want, but also being able to do what we do best and that is the fulfillment and delivery piece of it. Furthermore, I see Asia as a major part or our revenue growth in the coming years."

The company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTCQB - Symbol: PTNYF

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0A

Contact Information

Investor Contact

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

Company Contact

Rick Underhill, Director of Investor Relations

ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; and other risks outside of the Company's control.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174119