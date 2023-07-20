PromptGuard supports productivity in AI use while preventing leakage of sensitive data

The new SaaS product is available under the Company's early access program as a closed, invitation only beta experience, as part of the Plurilock AI platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an AI cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce the launch of beta access to a new AI safety SaaS product for business and government, 'PromptGuard' which will be offered to customers as part of the Plurilock AI platform.

With the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) use in the workplace, business and government organizations find themselves in urgent need of a solution that enables employees to safely use AI while preventing the mass leakage of confidential, proprietary, or regulated data into AI platforms.1 The Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity, a part of Canada's national cryptologic agency and a source of expert cybersecurity advice, services, guidance and support for Canadians, recognizes the risks of generative AI and has recently published a guidance report on this subject, which outlines measures to mitigate the threats of AI.2

PromptGuard is a new AI-driven cloud access security broker (CASB) that supports employee AI use while ensuring that sensitive data is not released to AI systems. PromptGuard provides strong AI guardrails without obstructing AI use. PromptGuard relies on a combination of mature data loss prevention technology and new, patent-pending, Plurilock AI platform technology to enable users to interact with generative AI such that:

The AI platform does not receive sensitive data through user generated AI prompts

The user need not be aware of any anonymization or redaction having taken place

These capabilities enable employees to use generative AI tools without compromising data privacy, security, and governance. This makes AI safer for businesses and their employees while eliminating the need to block either AI use entirely or specific AI prompts.

The product was developed as part of the Company's focus on generative AI safety and was built using Plurilock's new CASB technology for AI, which is the subject of a U.S. provisional patent filing previously announced on July 18, 2023. PromptGuard was designed using insights gathered from the Company's large customer base and extensive client network, which was established as a direct result of the Company's acquisitions of several cybersecurity solution providers.

PromptGuard is available under Plurilock's early access program (EAP) as a closed, by-invitation beta experience. Interested businesses and government organizations can request an invitation to the beta experience at: https://plurilock.com/ai-beta.

"We are excited to launch early access to PromptGuard," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Based on dozens of conversations with senior leaders in recent months, we believe that enterprises have a significant and urgent need for this technology, which will help to restore their ability to manage and protect sensitive data without eliminating the significant productivity gains that their employees have seen with generative AI use."

About Plurilock

Plurilock secures workforces in the age of AI through its Plurilock AI platform, delivering advanced identity, data safety, and guard rails to safely implement AI solutions to commercial and government customers worldwide. With patented artificial intelligence and patented real-time identity confirmation technology, Plurilock AI enables zero-trust architecture and identity threat detection and response capabilities for regulated organizations with remote workforces. Through its Solutions Division, Plurilock aggregates world-class IT services and brings a comprehensive line of products that enable teams across North America and the globe to compute safely in a remote work world.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company's ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

https://financialpost.com/technology/tech-news/ai-use-employees-could-put-business-at-risk https://www.cyber.gc.ca/en

