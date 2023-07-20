Pioneer in toll collection technologies joins Avanci Aftermarket program, licensing essential patented technologies used by its products

Avanci, the independent leader in simplifying how technology is shared, today announced that Axxès, a leading European innovator of electronic toll services with more than 40,000 customers and over 300,000 equipped vehicles on Europe's roads, has joined the Avanci Aftermarket program.

Avanci Aftermarket offers licenses for connected products installed in vehicles after their original sale, with more than 40 patent owners licensing their 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents through the program. (Graphic: Avanci)

Avanci Aftermarket offers licenses for connected products installed in vehicles after their original sale, with more than 40 patent owners licensing their 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents through the program. As a licensee, Axxès will benefit from efficient and transparent access to patented wireless technologies enabling innovation in Europe's interoperable/electronic toll collection market.

"We are happy to welcome Axxès to our Avanci Aftermarket program," said Marianne Frydenlund, Vice President at Avanci. "Their commitment to driving innovation in the electronic toll collection sector aligns with our own mission to ensure that product makers can efficiently license patented technologies used in their automotive aftermarket devices. More broadly, this latest addition to the Avanci marketplace underscores our momentum in providing simple technology-sharing solutions across the automotive industry. We will continue to explore licensing solutions for new categories of connected products as the Internet of Things evolves."

Electronic toll collection systems offer significant benefits, such as streamlined toll collection and efficient data collection among others. The European Commission promoted the creation of a European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) to enable road users to pay tolls and charges throughout the EU, through a contract with a single EETS Service Provider and with a single on-board unit. Particularly for freight traffic, this cross-border capability has significant potential to improve efficiencies for road hauliers.

"Axxès is at the forefront of transforming electronic toll collection for road hauliers, and in 2015 became the first registered EETS provider," said Frédéric Lepeintre, chairman and CEO of Axxès. "We bring value to our customers by selecting and operating the right technical solution to allow them to operate their business more and more efficiently. Beside our expertise in tolling, we support our customers by providing smart and simple mobility solutions. We are confident that being an Avanci licensee will help us to continue to deliver innovative solutions to the market."

Avanci continues to transform how companies share essential technologies. Its programs license essential patents for technologies created by thousands of inventors at companies and research institutes around the world, in a single transaction at fixed rates, paid once for the lifetime of the product. By streamlining technology-sharing to a single licensing agreement, Avanci Aftermarket provides an efficient and transparent way for manufacturers such as Axxès to access the patented cellular technologies used in their aftermarket devices.

About Axxès

With more than 40,000 client companies and 300,000 equipped vehicles, Axxès is one of the most dynamic players in the interoperable electronic toll collection market for heavy goods vehicles. The company offers freight and passenger carriers an intelligent and reliable electronic toll solution for paying European tolls, using a single on-board device and a single subscription contract. The company aims to constantly improve its services to better adapt to the new needs of road hauliers. This is why it designs innovative tools based on the latest technologies, such as its geolocation service specializing in the optimization and understanding of toll costs. To be the reference in terms of interoperable electronic toll collection in Europe and the essential partner for carriers on the road are part of its ambitions. Find all of its services and offers on its website: www.Axxès.eu

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. An independent intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Our one-stop solutions are designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community.

