Leapsome for Startups offers competitively priced people enablement tools to help startups drive employee development, productivity, and engagement from day one

Leapsome, the all-in-one intelligent people enablement platform, today announces the launch of Leapsome for Startups, its new program designed to provide early-stage companies with world-class people enablement tools at an accessible cost. As part of the program, all new customers with fewer than 50 employees will receive a 25% discount on their first Leapsome module for up to three years, while those affiliated with a Leapsome partner will receive a 50% discount.

New Leapsome customers with fewer than 50 employees will receive a 25% discount on their first Leapsome module for up to three years, while those affiliated with a Leapsome partner will receive a 50% discount.

Scaling with Leapsome from day one

Leapsome's integrated suite of people enablement tools includes five core modules Reviews, Surveys, Learning, Goals, and Compensation as well as Competency Frameworks, Instant Feedback, and Meetings. With a discount of up to 50% on their first module, early-stage startups can accelerate growth and drive success with Leapsome in several ways, including:

Strategic Alignment: Leapsome's Goals and Meetings modules are essential for preserving strategic alignment. The Goals module, with its real-time progress tracking, amplifies team unity and productivity. The Meetings module promotes efficient planning and follow-ups, avoiding time wastage and keeping everyone laser-focused on shared objectives. Speed is everything for an early-stage startup, and to build and execute fast, the whole team needs to be 100% aligned on priorities. Leapsome enables businesses to achieve and maintain this critical alignment.

Performance Management: Leapsome's blend of Reviews, Competency Frameworks, and 1:1 meetings creates a dynamic feedback ecosystem and continuous growth. Performance Reviews deliver insightful feedback while the Competency Framework pinpoints skills gaps, aiding future hiring or training decisions. Regular 1:1 meetings provide a forum for candid conversations, boosting productivity and overall job satisfaction. Promoting these discussions early in a startup's journey fosters a culture of feedback and learning, which is crucial for sustainable business growth and success.

Employee Engagement: Leapsome's Surveys module is vital in gauging employee engagement a critical factor for startups where maintaining a motivated and high-performing team can directly impact success. Its ability to capture anonymous feedback enables leaders to swiftly identify and tackle pressing issues, cultivating a more inclusive, engaging workplace. Measuring engagement drivers early establishes a baseline for engagement and provides startup leaders with valuable data they can use to continually refine and enhance company culture.

Learning Development: With Leapsome's Learning module coupled with the Competency Framework, skill development becomes a streamlined journey. The platform provides resources for ongoing learning, tracks progress, and aligns it with the identified competencies that need enhancement, paving a clear path for individual growth. Fast growth is critical in the early stages of a startup, so making this learning process effective sets early-stage companies up for continued success.

"Startups need to be agile and efficient. Investing in people processes from day one isn't a luxury; it's a necessity. We believe the secret to our success at Leapsome is that we implemented effective people enablement processes internally from the beginning setting a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We now want to support other companies to find similar success! That's why we are committed to helping startups invest in their most valuable asset: their people," said Jenny von Podewils, co-founder and co-CEO of Leapsome.

This commitment is born from the real-life experience of Leapsome's co-founders, Jenny von Podewils and Kajetan von Armansperg. They bootstrapped Leapsome for six years before securing a US$60 million Series A from Insight Partners. Throughout this journey, they successfully grew their team from two to nearly 200 employees and placed significant importance on investment in effective people processes.

"Many early-stage startups fall into the trap of thinking they can sideline HR processes and people enablement. But having these elements in place from the beginning saves valuable time and money the cornerstone of long-term business success. These core foundations fuel growth from day one by driving employee engagement and productivity and building organizational resilience," said Kajetan von Armansperg, co-founder and co-CEO of Leapsome.

Empowering the next generation of startups

Today, over 1500 forward-thinking CEOs and HR leaders trust Leapsome to drive productivity and build organizational resilience. Among them, hundreds of high-growth startups are scaling with the platform:

"Leapsome has enabled us to set goals and expectations with each other. As a result, it has helped our employees clarify where they are with their development and where they want to go," says Deborah Caulet, Head of People Development at Blinkist.

"While there is no silver bullet to guaranteeing success in the scale up journey, the most significant advantage is usually someone and not something," said Rebecca Liu Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Leapsome's startup program provides early-stage companies with a much-needed foundation. Great businesses don't exist without great people."

With its new startup program, Leapsome aims to equip more early-stage companies with the tools they need to grow their people and businesses. This initiative provides startups with a powerful, affordable people enablement solution and underscores Leapsome's commitment to supporting the next generation of successful companies.

For more information or to apply for the Leapsome for Startups discount, please visit leapsome.com/startups.

About Leapsome

Leapsome is the all-in-one, intelligent people enablement platform trusted by CEOs and HR teams at more than 1500 forward-thinking companies, such as Spotify, monday.com, and Unity, to drive employee development, productivity, and engagement.

The platform offers an integrated suite of tools for Goal Setting OKRs, Performance Reviews and 360s, Competency Frameworks, Learning Onboarding, Engagement Surveys, Feedback Praise, Compensation Promotions, and Meeting Management. Leapsome was founded in 2016 by Kajetan Armansperg and Jenny Podewils. Visit leapsome.com to learn more.

