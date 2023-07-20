Kowloon, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - In a notable alliance, B2BinPay, a comprehensive crypto payment service, and Ledger, the global platform for digital assets, have teamed up to introduce a uniquely branded Ledger Nano X.

The wallet, proudly bearing the B2BinPay logo, symbolizes a synergistic partnership between the two firms, fostering innovation and security in the digital currencies.

Ledger, respected for its multicurrency devices, provides a safe haven for offline storage of cryptocurrency keys. Thanks to its robust security measures, user-friendly management, and transparent transactions, Ledger has secured a strong foothold in the market. This partnership allows B2BinPay to leverage Ledger's proficiency and offer its clients premier crypto storage solutions.

About B2BinPay

As a leading player in the crypto payment solutions' arena, B2BinPay empowers businesses to transact with cryptocurrencies safely and affordably. It supports many major cryptocurrencies, allowing clients to manage their fiat, coin, or stablecoin assets.

The collaboration with Ledger underscores B2BinPay's commitment to staying current with the evolving FinTech sector while ensuring the delivery of reliable crypto asset management solutions.

Contact: Chow Chi Wing

Company name: Software Technologies Limited City

Country: Block B, 8th Floor, MG Tower, 133 Hoi Bun Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Contact email: legal@softtechnologies.net

