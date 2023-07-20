

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (TYEKF.PK) Thursday said the EU Commission has granted approval for German federal and state governments' aid of up to 2 billion euros for the company's 'tkH2Steel' decarbonization project.



The EU Commission's state aid approval enables the German government to release the financial assistance applied for, the company said.



The company's 'tkH2Steel' project involves the concept of decarbonizing steel production by replacing coal with hydrogen in the process. The new 100% hydrogen-capable plant with a production capacity of 2.5 million metric tons of directly reduced iron per year could save up to 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 per year.



Starting of the plant is planned for the end 2026, and is scheduled to be operational by 2029.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken