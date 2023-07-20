Tapestry, Inc.: Celebrating 10 Years of Purpose-led Fashion Design

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Can handbags have the power to create real, meaningful change? Yes, they can. Our On Purpose social enterprise initiative, based in Masoro Rwanda, is proof positive. Since 2013, kate spade new york has been investing in women's mental health and empowerment, starting with our partnership with Abahizi Rwanda.

Abahizi is an independent, employee-owned handbag manufacturer and a certified B Corporation. Seeing its impact on the women of Abahizi-and the way the women have transformed their community-has been an inspiring journey. On Purpose turns 10 this year, and we couldn't be prouder. It's just part of our company's mission to empower women and girls around the world by supporting their mental health.

