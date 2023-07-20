French energy company EDF has built a new 40 MW solar farm in Ashalim, in Israel's Negev Desert.The Israeli government said this week that French energy giant EDF has commissioned a 40 MW solar power plant in Ashalim, a small community in southern Israel's Negev Desert. The facility is the fourth PV project built by the French company in the area. In 2018, it also completed the Pduyim (14 MW), Mefalsim (13 MW), and Kfar Maimon (7 MW) solar projects, which the Israeli authorities selected in a tender in 2017. The new solar plant in Ashalim will sell power to the grid at a tariff of ILS 0.08 ($0.0223)/kWh, ...

