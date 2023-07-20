Act Now to Optimize Tech, Enhance Retention and Nurture Growth and Shape the Future of Insurance

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - Frequent nat cat events, spiking inflation rates, and supply chain shortages have snowballed to create a perfect storm of disruption that threaten carrier profit margins. Now more than ever before, carriers must mitigate profit loss by turning today's uncertainty offers into opportunity to revolutionize the entire insurance value chain.

That is why on November 15 - 16, all of Canada's major carriers will gather in Toronto for Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance Canada 2023. This is a unique opportunity to get 300+ decision makers under one roof to connect, learn, grow and shape the future of Canadian insurance.

Featuring an agenda designed to equip you with the answers you need, including how to:

Develop a Strong and Flexible IT Architecture: Seamlessly adopt emerging tech to ensure tech backbone is flexible and constantly updated. Prevent disconnects between IT and operational tech by integrating data blocks that can move seamlessly

Create a 360 Profile for Every Customer: Deliver an individualized experience by aggregating data from every customer touchpoint. Drive personalization by utilizing AI to analysis previously lock unstructured data sets

Segment to Grow and Succeed: Focus on growth by aligning customer segmentation with flexible pricing strategies. Gain the competitive edge through uncovering untapped market segments and upcoming product trends

The driving force behind our immersive agenda is our truly world-class speaker line-up, featuring CEO, Lloyds Canada, Head of Commercial & Specialty Insurance, Everest Insurance Company of Canada, VP Head of Human Resource, Zurich Canada, VP Group Advanced Analytics, Manulife, VP Tech & Chief Information Security Officer, Gore Mutual.

… and many more!

