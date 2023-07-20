Anzeige
OYO Rolls Out Contactless Self Check-In powered by GPT-4-for its UK Hotels

DJ OYO Rolls Out Contactless Self Check-In powered by GPT-4-for its UK Hotels 

OYO 
OYO Rolls Out Contactless Self Check-In powered by GPT-4-for its UK Hotels 
20-Jul-2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
OYO Rolls Out Contactless Self Check-In powered by GPT-4-for its UK Hotels 
 
London, 20th July 2023: Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced the launch of a virtual front desk 
solution for its partner hotels in the UK. Powered by GPT-4, the solution will eliminate waiting time for customers and 
lead to faster response and resolution. The initiative is in line with OYO's continuous efforts towards increasing 
operational efficiency of hotel partners by empowering them with latest technological tools. 
The self check-in technology is integrated with smart lock systems, allowing guests to enjoy keyless entry and exit 
without the need for physical key cards. Round-the-clock virtual front desk powered by ChatGPT4 will reduce front desk 
operations expenses by 60%, saving an average OYO hotel EUR50,000 annually. The virtual front desk will support 80+ 
languages and will promptly assists guests in their preferred language, addressing queries and concerns in real-time. 
Additionally, the system automates payment collection, streamlining the entire process for a hassle-free experience. 
ChatGPT4 also analyzes guest preferences to provide tailored recommendations for activities, dining, and local 
attractions. 
Talking about self-check in, Gautam Swaroop, CEO- OYO International said, "Guest facing tech such as the Contactless 
Self Check-in solution is not only important for enabling a seamless experience for guests, but also helps drive 
bookings and provides revenue-enhancing solutions for our hotel owners. The virtual front desk serves as a powerful 
tool that provides guests personalized hotel recommendations, exclusive offers, and seamless navigation. This also 
contributes to boosting bookings on OYO's own platforms, creating an additional revenue stream for hotel owners." 
Puneet Yadav, Head - OYO UK added, "There has been an increasing shift in consumer behaviour where they prefer 
digital-first interactions, convenience and personalization. This has steered the hospitality industry towards the 
adoption of guest-facing technology. At OYO, we have made a conscious effort to advance our tech stack to keep up with 
new customer demands and advanced technologies." 
OYO empowers hotels by boosting demand and in turn increasing revenue via multiple Online Travel Agents (OTAs) & its 
own website and mobile app. OYO's best-in-class Artificial Intelligence-enabled pricing software automatically drives 
the best booking prices across all channels, based on room type, seasonality and other factors, therefore, enabling 
such increase in revenues. In the last 4 years, OYO's pricing engine, has done over 11 million price modifications in 
the UK market. 
Ejaz Husain, the owner of OYO The Longlands Hotel who implemented the solution at his property said, "We implemented 
this solution to improve customer experience, help reduce costs, automate repetitive tasks and improve revenue. Our 
previous front desk setup had major gaps, both from a guest experience and operational perspective, including 
challenges with late-night check-ins and issues with keycard loss by customers. The biggest value this solution has 
brought to our property is the ability to manage hotel operations remotely from Baltimore." 
Laetitia, a guest who was one of the first to use the Contactless Self Check-in solution shared, "The whole experience 
was very smooth, straightforward & easy, especially knowing that every piece of information is gathered in one place & 
you can do everything on your phone through WhatsApp, which I use on a daily basis. I also loved the fact that I had an 
individual access code to my room so felt very safe about that." 
OYO UK recently announced that it will be adding over 50 hotels to its portfolio in the UK in 2023. OYO currently has 
160+ small hotels in over 65 cities in its network in the UK. London, Birmingham, Torquay, Great Yarmouth and 
Manchester are the top markets for OYO in UK and it further plans to expand and focus on Leeds, Brighton & Plymouth in 
2023. 
OYO has presence in over 35 countries globally. It owns a vacations home business in Europe called OVH (OYO Vacation 
Homes) which operates legacy brands such as DanCenter and Belvilla. 
=------ 
About OYO: OYO is a global platform that aims to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by 
providing full-stack technology products and services that aim to increase revenue and ease operations; bringing 
easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products 
and solutions to patrons who operate over 168,711 hotel and home storefronts in more than 35 countries including India, 
Europe and Southeast Asia, as of September 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com. 
 
Disclaimer: Oravel Stays Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of 
requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity 
shares (the "Equity Shares") and has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange 
Board of India ("SEBI"). 
The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and 
National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and is available on 
the websites of the Global Coordinators and Book Running Lead Managers, i.e., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, 
J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited at www.investmentbank.kotak.com, 
www.jpmipl.com and www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm; the websites of the Book Running Lead 
Managers, i.e., ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, JM 
Financial Limited and Deutsche Equities India Private Limited at www.icicisecurities.com, www.nomuraholdings.com/ 
company/group/asia/india/index.html, www.jmfl.com and www.db.com/India, respectively. Investors should note that 
investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, refer to the Red 
Herring Prospectus which may be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the future, including the section titled "Risk 
Factors". Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision. The 
Equity Shares offered in the Fresh Issue (as defined in the DRHP) and the Offer for Sale (as defined in the DRHP) have 
not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and, may 
not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject 
to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity 
Shares are only being offered and sold (i) within the United States only to "qualified institutional buyers" (as 
defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration 
requirements under the Securities Act, and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on 
Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where those offers and 
sales are made. There will be no public offering of the Equity Shares in the United States. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1684745 20-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
