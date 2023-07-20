Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been named a "Top Vendor" in the inaugural "2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting (ESG) Market Study", published by Dresner Advisory Services.

The report collates data gathered from users in a variety of roles, throughout multiple industries and analyzes the priorities, current usage, and future intentions of end user organizations.

The findings revealed that all the vendors assessed provide a basic level of ESG features, with only a limited number offering the capacity to support ESG standards. The report rated Wolters Kluwer as the leading ESG vendor based on its available combination of ESG features and support for ESG standards.

"I am delighted that Wolters Kluwer has once again, emerged as a leader in the ESG space, providing essential connectivity between enterprise performance management capabilities and ESG reporting. I thank Dresner for its recognition, and my colleagues for their continuing hard work and success," says Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG), at Wolters Kluwer. "This is in addition to the capacity to support multiple reporting frameworks, linking ESG narrative reporting with financial disclosures. We are pleased to see further hard evidence of customers' confidence that our solutions are driving up standards of corporate responsibility, workplace safety, global sustainability, and regulatory compliance across multiple industry sectors."

"ESG considerations are clearly here to stay and, more than that, they are shifting towards the centre of business planning, compliance and risk management," says Howard Dresner, Founder, and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "It is essential, therefore, that ESG vendors increasingly factor in the current and future needs of their customers and remain current with demand in the market and the direction of travel of ESG obligations and objectives. We congratulate Wolters Kluwer for their rating at the top of our inaugural ESG market vendor assessment."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal Regulatory, and Corporate Performance ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

To download a copy please click the link below:

https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/expert-insights/esg-market-study-dresner

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720013416/en/

Contacts:

Mark Morley

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance and ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7974 890 306

Mark.Morley@wolterskluwer.com