Tom Ferry's Success Summit Provides 'The Path Forward' in Today's Challenging Real Estate Market

A Powerful Lineup Highlights the No. 1 Coach's 20th Anniversary Event

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / From Aug. 22-24 in Dallas, Texas, renowned real estate coach and industry leader Tom Ferry hosts the 20th anniversary of his flagship event, Success Summit. This year's event takes dead aim at today's uncertain real estate market, providing agents with the strategies, support, and energy they need to overcome specific market challenges.

The Path Forward

Tom Ferry's Success Summit 2023

Over the past two decades, Success Summit has evolved from a modest gathering of a few hundred agents to a global event that attracts thousands of real estate industry leaders. This year's Summit is particularly significant as it not only celebrates its 20th anniversary but also focuses on providing clarity and momentum in today's confusing real estate market.

"In my 35 years in the industry, this is one of the most confusing markets I've ever seen," says Ferry. "Inventory, demand, interest rates. Agents have a lot stacked against them. That's why the theme of this year's Summit is 'The Path Forward.' My goal is to equip agents with the knowledge they need to find their path forward through this market and get them where they ultimately want to be."

This year's Success Summit will feature an exceptional lineup of industry experts, including Curaytor CEO Jimmy Mackin and the host of This Week in Marketing Jason Pantana, who will share the marketing strategies they've seen working to attract more listings. Attendees will get a deep dive into social media video, ad campaigns, listing presentations, and more.

One of the highlights of last year's Summit were the case studies of agents who are successfully using various lead gen systems to drive more business. Based on the phenomenal feedback, Ferry and his team have gone above and beyond this year to create a set of six Ultimate Real Estate Playbooks, each including 12 different in-depth case studies covering virtually every aspect of the business.

And of course, this special Success Summit will have a special keynote speaker. Shawn Achor is a Harvard-trained positive psychologist and one of today's leading experts on how to create happiness. Through his keynote speech, Achor will demonstrate how achieving happiness is a vital factor in achieving financial success and then give agents the techniques proven to raise their levels of joy - and achieve their ambitions.

Tickets for the Success Summit are now available for both in-person and virtual attendance. Given the event's popularity and significance, tickets are expected to sell out rapidly. Agents are encouraged to secure their spots as soon as possible.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Real estate agents

WHAT: Tom Ferry's flagship Success Summit 20th anniversary

WHERE: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: Aug. 22-24

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.tomferry.com/summit.

