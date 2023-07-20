BrainGu Secures $125 Million Contract to Revolutionize U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / BrainGu, a technology company driving innovation through platforms that deliver resilience, scalability, reliability, and security, has been awarded a transformative five-year sole-source IDIQ with a contract ceiling of $125 million to provide cutting-edge Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities to support the U.S. Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

The IDIQ is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award that includes the deployment of a cloud-based command and control environment, bolstering the ABMS capabilities for enhanced operational effectiveness. BrainGu will leverage its expertise in DevSecOps and cloud-native software through its DevSecOps platform StructsureTM, on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge, across various security classification levels.

As part of this landmark contract, BrainGu will provide a comprehensive suite of products, and support services, including Structsure with Platform One Big Bang at its core, Mission Application Development, DevSecOps Advisory, and Special Projects, all productized and offered through firm fixed-price items. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has initially awarded a task order worth $25 million in research, development, test, and evaluation funds for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, underscoring the strategic significance of this partnership for JADC2 initiatives.

"America faces a unique, global challenge as it works to stand up a vast and complex network to connect users in the field with mission-critical data from sensors on the other side of the world," said BrainGu CEO John "Spence" Spencer-Taylor. "The Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract signals a clear desire by DoD to establish an innovative platform where new information and leading-edge technologies can be rapidly integrated and utilized. BrainGu's work in support of Platform One and WIDOW did just that by showcasing how our Structsure platform can transform performance, security, and usability challenges into opportunities. I'm thrilled with the partnership that the Air Force has developed with BrainGu through AFWERX and ABMS. I'm really excited to see how we can take this to the next level by getting these capabilities into the hands of more teams in both government and industry as the JADC2 ecosystem continues to evolve."

BrainGu continues to establish itself as an industry leader in software innovation, driving further commercialization of key rugged technologies for DevSecOps in mission-critical environments. The company's unwavering commitment to bringing innovation to regulation-heavy industries and its proven track record have positioned BrainGu as a trusted partner for government and commercial entities alike.

BrainGu is a technology company specializing in developer-centric DevSecOps platforms and operator-driven mission applications. We solve complex challenges by taking a human approach to incubating and scaling technologies that solve real-world problems in the hands of operators and mission owners. BrainGu's platforms deliver resilient, scalable, repeatable, and secure solutions at the speed of relevance. We deliver results in weeks, not years.

