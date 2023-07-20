FinTech Sandbox: Mass Fintech Hub Welcomes Eight New Members in Celebration of Second Year Anniversary

Eight new members to continue program's momentum, expand public-private partnership and strengthen the Bay State's fintech ecosystem

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Today, the Mass Fintech Hub, a public-private partnership dedicated to making the state a global leader in fintech, announced expansion of its membership, adding eight new organizations. With the newest additions, which include Boston University, Wolf & Company, P.C. and BankProv, the collaborative has welcomed nearly 50 total members, since its launch in 2021, to support its mission to advance fintech in the Commonwealth.

"In its first two years, the Mass Fintech Hub has established a diverse ecosystem of leading banks, world-class academic institutions, and emerging fintech startups, focused on the Commonwealth's key strengths around asset management, insurance, enabling technologies, and more," said Carolyn Kirk, executive director of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the state economic development agency tasked with boosting the tech and innovation economy. "These new members come from a variety of sectors, bringing new perspectives which will help us promote economic growth and talent development across the Massachusetts fintech ecosystem."

Joining the ranks of businesses in the Mass Fintech Hub are:

BankProv, a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and specializes in technology-driven banking solutions for niche markets, including renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Unlike traditional commercial banks, BankProv provides tailored financial solutions and a consultative team approach.

B Cube Analytics, a secure, cloud-based SaaS solution to remotely manage any kind of audit - operational or financial, by collaborating with any auditor - internal or external, eliminating redundant, labor-intensive manual processes & transitioning to a real-time assurance model.

Boston University, a leading private research and teaching institution with an alumni community over 310,000+ that is deeply engaged in service locally around the globe. BU Questrom School of Business, located near Kenmore Square, is committed to facilitating collaborative and impactful efforts in fintech.

Fisecal, an automated financial coaching platform designed to assist the 157 million Americans living paycheck to paycheck by helping to improve their financial well-being and identifying customized financial products and services based on their comprehensive financial profile.

Kite, an interactive learning and financial services platform that gradually introduces young adults to the financial ecosystem through goal-setting and bite-sized animated financial education, actively engaging users in the learning process and promoting critical thinking.

Kura, a cross-border payments and financial wellness platform for immigrants that enables them to support their relatives more sustainably.

Lendica, an embedded finance platform that changes how SMBs access capital by capturing and standardizing profiles - including granular banking, accounting, and operations data - to promote instant funding decisions for merchants.

Wolf & Company, P.C., a national CPA and business consulting firm that provides a regional feel while offering clients a wide range of services custom-tailored to suit their industry's unique needs, including industry-leading assurance, tax, risk management, business consulting, and WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management® services.

"Wolf & Company's 112 year history of innovation has always attracted the firm to organizations like the Mass Fintech Hub, with the belief that you need to know the industries of the clients you serve," said Michael E. Kanarellis, chief growth officer at Wolf & Company, P.C. "A partnership with the Mass Fintech Hub is a critical step in Wolf's goal of being a leading player in the fintech ecosystem as we service our fintech clients' audit, advisory, and cyber needs. The ability to work with the best and brightest minds in the space along with providing support to the broader fintech community aligns with Wolf's core mission, and we look forward to a long relationship with the Mass Fintech Hub."

Members of the Mass Fintech Hub experience many benefits, including opportunities to build their brand within the growing network and participate in robust programming that includes member-only and public events. Upcoming member programming includes the Fintech Career Fair (September 26), Insurance Fintech Forum (October 13) and Student Mentoring Program (late October).

"We understand the immense power of collaboration and as a new member of the Mass Fintech Hub, we are thrilled to join forces with other innovative minds. By staying ahead of the curve in today's ever evolving technological landscape, we empower our clients to embrace the future with confidence," said Joe Mancini, chief operating officer for BankProv.

The eight new members will make their public event debut at the annual Boston Fintech Week, happening October 10-13, with additional details about the must-attend event coming soon.

"In joining the Mass Fintech Hub, BU Questrom is furthering its commitment to growing FinTech as a means to solve deep-rooted social and business problems," said Mark T. Williams, on behalf of Boston University Questrom School of Business.

Since its official launch in June 2021, the Mass Fintech Hub has hosted programming, including student career fairs, fintech career bootcamps, student mentoring, angel investor courses, corporate-startup collaboration events and other panels and networking sessions, for more than 2,000 participants. Although the collaborative is largely focused on Massachusetts-based initiatives, organizations and individuals from outside Massachusetts are encouraged to participate and contribute to the growth and expansion of the evolving fintech ecosystem. Just earlier this year, the Mass Fintech Hub welcomed eight new members including M&T Bank, as part of its expansion into the Massachusetts market, and fintech startups from as far as South Africa and the UK.

Interested in participating in any of the upcoming programming? Learn more and become a member of Mass Fintech Hub, by visiting: https://massfintechhub.com/get-involved/

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership comprising a network of Fintech leaders, financial experts, academics, public sector leaders and venture capitalists who empower Fintech startups to achieve success around the world. The initiative supports the Fintech ecosystem through programs that attract investment, talent, collaboration and encourage regulatory innovation. The Mass Fintech Hub stimulates activity and connections, creates opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports Fintech startups in all development stages. Learn more here: www.massfintechhub.com/contact-us/

