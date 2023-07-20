Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023

WKN: A1JNEX | ISIN: US46520M2044
Frankfurt
20.07.23
09:15 Uhr
16,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 15:02
82 Leser

(0)

Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces Sponsorship of the Second-Annual Marge "Madness" Breast Cancer Fundraiser Golf Tournament

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications company, is proud to be a "Supporter Level" sponsor of this year's Marge "Madness" Breast Cancer Fundraiser Golf Tournament on July 24 at the Prestonwood Country Club in North Carolina.

Issuer Direct Corporation, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture

This event is organized by Marge Morena, a breast cancer survivor and the founder of Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The primary mission of Marge "Madness" is to provide financial support to the UNC REX Mobile Mammogram Unit which offers follow-on care as needed to North Carolina residents, especially Black and Hispanic women who lack insurance.

"We're thrilled to support Marge in her mission of making 3D mammograms available to those who otherwise wouldn't have access to these preventative health measures," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Issuer Direct offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure their customers most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

  • Industry-leading newswire
  • Investor Relations websites
  • Webcast and Teleconference solutions
  • Event management software
  • Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

To learn more about Marge "Madness" and the upcoming golf event fundraiser, visit https://www.margemadness3d.com/

###

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
Chief Executive Officer
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Issuer Direct Corporation
Jennifer Hammers
EVP Sales & Marketing
919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767176/Issuer-Direct-Announces-Sponsorship-of-the-Second-Annual-Marge-Madness-Breast-Cancer-Fundraiser-Golf-Tournament

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
