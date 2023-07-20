Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces Sponsorship of the Second-Annual Marge "Madness" Breast Cancer Fundraiser Golf Tournament

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , an industry-leading communications company, is proud to be a "Supporter Level" sponsor of this year's Marge "Madness" Breast Cancer Fundraiser Golf Tournament on July 24 at the Prestonwood Country Club in North Carolina.

This event is organized by Marge Morena, a breast cancer survivor and the founder of Marge "Madness" for 3D Mammograms, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The primary mission of Marge "Madness" is to provide financial support to the UNC REX Mobile Mammogram Unit which offers follow-on care as needed to North Carolina residents, especially Black and Hispanic women who lack insurance.

"We're thrilled to support Marge in her mission of making 3D mammograms available to those who otherwise wouldn't have access to these preventative health measures," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Issuer Direct offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure their customers most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

To learn more about Marge "Madness" and the upcoming golf event fundraiser, visit https://www.margemadness3d.com/

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

