Namibian utility NamPower is seeking an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to build a solar farm in Rosh Pinah, a southern mining town. The project was originally designed for wind power generation.NamPower, the national power utility of Namibia, has launched a tender to build a 70 MW solar plant in Rosh Pinah, a southern mining town. NamPower is seeking EPC contractors for the project. Interested developers have until Aug. 18 to submit their proposals. The project was originally designed for wind generation, with a planned capacity of 40 MW. Local media outlets reported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...