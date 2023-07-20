Great Place to Work® recognises Samsara's commitment to creating a work environment where women feel valued and empowered

Samsara Inc.(NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, has today been recognised as a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. Samsara's recognition has been largely driven by feedback from its employees, with 94% of women saying that Samsara is a great place to work and 97% agreeing that employees at Samsara are treated fairly, regardless of their gender.

Samsara has grown to more than 2,200 employees across nine countries and creating an inclusive, fair, and empowering culture is a key focus. The company is committed to increasing diversity in its workforce, with the number of women in the UK business growing by 10% since 2022 and most recently tripling the ratio of women software engineers during this year alone.

"Samsarians are what makes our company, and we are committed to building a purposeful work environment where everyone can bring their whole selves to work and be given the freedom and flexibility to balance personal and work life," said Jesper Helt, Head of People, EMEA at Samsara. "We seek to be a top destination for talent in tech and not least women in tech. This award recognises the success of our approach in creating a culture of inclusion and equal opportunities, where all employees are supported to bring their best self."

Samsara strives to provide an exceptional experience for every employee, with inclusive benefits designed to support people both personally and professionally. In the UK, these include a work from anywhere approach, with flexibility on working hours through the day, full pay for maternity leave for six months, paid sabbaticals, family planning and fertility benefit and mental health and professional development coaching. The UK Women of Samsara Employee Resource Group, led by employees, also provides a community for mentorship and support, and a voice for women to engage with the UK executive team.

"The 2023 list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all, but are ensuring they're creating a positive and supportive environment for women," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Through its place on the 2023 list, Samsara is demonstrating its commitment to removing discrimination and ensuring women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

