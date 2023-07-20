The new leadership team brings together expertise in technology, marketing, and retail, along with an entrepreneurial and agile culture, and a strong commitment to driving sustainable growth at ESW.

Global ecommerce provider ESW (formerly eShopWorld) is pleased to announce strategic leadership appointments. Tommy Kelly, Founder and current CEO, will assume the role of Co-Chairman alongside Marc Pontet, CEO of Asendia ESW's owner. Eric Eichmann will join as ESW's new CEO. These appointments mark a deliberate succession plan to steer ESW towards its next phase of growth in the global ecommerce landscape.

In his new role as Co-Chairman, Kelly, who founded ESW in 2010, will focus on strategy and innovation, bringing his deep understanding of the industry and entrepreneurial spirit to drive ESW's next phase of growth. Kelly expressed his excitement for the transition, stating: "My time as Group CEO has been extraordinarily exciting and satisfying. I see that continuing in the future, in my role as Co-Chairman. I am delighted to welcome Eric to lead ESW in its next phase. I will continue to work closely with our talented senior leadership team and with our Board to ensure we remain focused on our strategic goals in supporting our global brand clients to take full advantage of the inexorable structural shift in favor of ecommerce. I extend a special thank you to Marc Pontet for his consistent personal support from the time Asendia first became a shareholder in ESW. I look forward to continuing our successful collaboration over the years ahead."

Eichmann brings over 20 years of leadership experience in technology and ecommerce disruption to his new role as CEO. Prior to joining ESW, he served as the CEO of Spark Networks, a NASDAQ-listed global leader in online dating. Before that, Eichmann was the CEO of Criteo, a NASDAQ-listed global leader in commerce marketing. Under his leadership, Criteo achieved remarkable growth, surpassing market expectations for 19 consecutive quarters and becoming a recognized global leader in commerce marketing. Eichmann also held positions as: Chief Operating Officer at Living Social, Chief Operating Officer at Rosetta Stone, Senior Vice President of Ad Operations and Technology at AOL, and a Senior Manager at McKinsey Co. He holds a master's degree in computer engineering from EPFL (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Eichmann will split his time between the US and Dublin. He shared his enthusiasm for joining ESW: "I could not be more excited to join ESW at this critical time in the company's development. ESW has a tremendous opportunity to help brands and retailers dramatically expand their business globally. I look forward to working with the great team at ESW and leading its next chapter of development."

Marc Pontet, Co-Chairman of ESW, commended Kelly's work and expressed his confidence in Eichmann: "I want to personally thank Tommy for building an outstanding company and welcome Tommy as Co-Chair to our ESW Board. I look forward to working closely with both Eric and Tommy in continuing to grow and scale our business."

These appointments highlight ESW's commitment to driving sustainable growth through a combination of expertise, agility, and a focus on customer success. The company is well-positioned to support global brands and retailers in thriving within the ecommerce industry.

ESW is the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce leader, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to make global shopping better, safer, simpler and faster, end-to-end. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW currently has more than 1,100 employees globally, located in offices in Ireland, the US, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

