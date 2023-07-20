Global leader and provider in home-use beauty tech expands their reach

CurrentBody, who were the first company to recognise the fastest growing category in beauty back in 2009, are leading innovators in at-home beauty technology. Now, the brand have expanded their reach by taking their range of popular clinically-backed, safe and effective LED light therapy devices that are currently available on their global ecommerce site and launching them in London's favourite luxury beauty, health and wellbeing emporium offering you the chance to try before you buy.

John Bell Croyden, renowned as the pharmacist to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has a long-standing reputation for offering exceptional products and exceptional service and reported that they have seen a 50% increase in beauty tech since the pandemic. By bringing CurrentBody's expert LED devices to their esteemed clientele, they continue their commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions for beauty and wellbeing. By September 2023, they will also have a category purely focused on beauty tech to cater for their customer's growing demands.

LED therapy has gained significant popularity in the skincare industry for its ability to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture and tone. CurrentBody's expert LED devices combine advanced technology with ease of use, enabling customers to enjoy professional-grade treatments in the comfort of their own homes.

"We are delighted to have CurrentBody's LED range in store at John Bell Croyden," General Manager, Alexander Johnston, shares. "We have definitely seen a huge uplift in customers buying beauty tech since the pandemic, especially in products such as LED light therapy masks which have become a huge at home beauty trend, especially with programmes like Emily in Paris, which featured the CurrentBody mask in the opening scene, bringing them into the spotlight. LED hair regrowth devices are another game changer. Hair loss can have a huge impact on people's lives, so we are delighted to be able to bring this technology to the UK market."

CEO and Co-Founder of CurrentBody, Laurence Newman, comments: "I used to own a medical clinic around the corner from John Bell Croyden on Harley Street and, many years ago, I would often go in to see the innovative products they would stock. Even then it was a pharmacy well ahead of its time and their investment in brands that provide genuine results to their discerning customers has clearly continued. It was the ideal partner for CurrentBody's market leading selection of LED devices, they work for all manor of conditions including their much publicised skin rejuvenating qualities. It is a great honour to see our brand in the most famous pharmacy in the world."

Customers visiting John Bell Croyden's Wigmore Street store can now explore CurrentBody's range of expert LED devices, including: the highly acclaimed LED Light Therapy Face Mask and brand new LED Hair Regrowth Device.

-Ends-

About CurrentBody: CurrentBody is a leading retailer and innovator in at-home beauty technology, providing customers with a range of cutting-edge devices and solutions. With a focus on combining science, technology, and convenience, CurrentBody strives to empower individuals to achieve their beauty goals from the comfort of their own homes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230720108044/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact currentbody@capsulecomms.com

Capsule Comms

Xavier Lewinski, 07508911701, xavier@capsulecomms.com