Mark Jennings brings institutional expertise and operational leadership to drive next phase of Crypto Facilities' growth

Crypto Facilities Ltd, the Kraken subsidiary and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-authorised investment firm, has appointed Mark Jennings as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Crypto Facilities operates a multilateral trading facility for derivatives referencing cryptoassets. An FCA authorised trading venue in the UK, Crypto Facilities enables institutional clients to trade an array of contracts, both long and short, around the clock. Acquired by Kraken in 2019, it's the ideal partner for institutions looking to gain exposure to the asset-class.

Mark Jennings has nearly two decades worth of experience in traditional finance. He was COO and CFO for True Arrow Capital Management, a US-based quantitative hedge fund manager, and previously worked in hedge fund services for both Credit Suisse and Citi. Before moving to Crypto Facilities, Mark was the COO for Kraken's European Operations, and played a vital role in establishing and enhancing Kraken's regional footprint.

"Mark's appointment comes as Kraken looks to double down on offering its unique product suite for institutions," said Curtis Ting, Senior Managing Director and Head of Regional Operations for Kraken. "His invaluable experience in hedge fund management, operational excellence and institutional knowledge will prime Crypto Facilities to become the primary trading venue for regulated crypto derivatives."

"Institutions want exposure to cryptoassets but need trading venues that meet all of their compliance and regulatory requirements," said Mark Jennings, CEO of Crypto Facilities. "Crypto Facilities can offer institutions a regulated trading venue with 24/7 access to crypto derivatives but which also satisfies these regulatory requirements."

About Crypto Facilities:

Crypto Facilities Ltd. is a professional trading platform for derivatives on cryptoassets. Based in London, professional investors can trade an array of cryptocurrency derivatives, both long and short, around the clock, with up to 50x leverage. Crypto Facilities is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 757895).

About Kraken:

Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken was among the first to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services under one roof. Trusted by over 10 million individuals, traders and institutions around the world, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves audits. In 2023, Kraken ranked 16th in Newsweek's Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces, recognizing how the platform offers one of the world's most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

