The Digital Restaurant Association Announces Inaugural Restaurant Marketing Summit

The complimentary 2023 DRA Restaurant Marketing Summit takes place virtually on July 26th and 27th, showcasing the most innovative brands, thought leaders and solution providers in the hospitality business.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / The Digital Restaurant Association , an advocacy and technology resource non-profit organization focused on helping restaurant owners thrive in the digital world, is hosting its first DRA Restaurant Marketing Summit on July 26th and 27th.

The complimentary summit hosted by David "Rev" Ciancio, co-owner and CMO of NYC's Handcraft Burgers and Brews, will provide a deep dive into restaurant marketing best practices with industry experts participating in both live and recorded conversations which can be attended remotely. Session topics will span from guest feedback and loyalty, to social media and third-party delivery, and everything in between.

"The DRA is incredibly excited to host its first of many summits. Information is power. This summit is what the DRA is all about-providing expert information to the hospitality community to improve their business and bottom line," said Joe Reinstein, Executive Director of the DRA and former Global Growth Officer for one of the world's biggest digital performance media agencies and former Obama Administration White House Deputy Social Secretary.

Summit attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders from Google, Marqii, Ovation, Wow Bao, dlivrd, and more. Sixteen CEOs, founders and industry experts are among the lineup of impressive speakers including, Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm, Jollibee Senior Vice President and Head of Market, Luis Velasco and Craveworthy Brands CEO Gregg Majewski.

"Whether you have 25 years of restaurant and hospitality experience or just looking to get started in the business, the 2023 DRA Restaurant Marketing Summit is a must-join event. To make it in our industry today, you have to understand the digital aspect of the business or risk getting left behind. The DRA is offering invaluable information and networking opportunities from the best in the business, " said CEO of Duck Donuts Betsy Hamm.

To register for the Summit please sign up here . For more information on DRA and the services the organization provides visit https://digitalrestaurants.org/ .

About the Digital Restaurant Association (DRA)

The Digital Restaurant Association is a non-profit 501(c) 6 membership organization dedicated to helping restaurants thrive in the digital world. The DRA strives to be the premiere restaurant industry resource for profitable online revenue generation, innovation, public policy and growth. Led by an advisory board of leading restaurateurs and a staff with expertise in digital operations, the DRA leverages the power of the collective voice of the restaurant industry to advance policies that will protect and promote the digital restaurant business. Learn more at: https://digitalrestaurants.org/

