Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.: Rodedawg Intl. Ind., Inc. Pays Deposit for Ownership into California Licensed Cannabis Operation

Rodedawg Prepares for Move Into Cannabis Manufacturing, Distribution and Delivery

COSTA MESA,‌ ‌CA‌ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC:RWGI) proudly announces the company has paid deposit into ownership of a licensed cannabis facility in Orange County, California. Chris Swartz, CEO, states "We are proud to announce to our shareholders that Rodedawg has paid the initial deposit into the California licensed cannabis company with licensing for distribution, manufacturing, and delivery. This step for ownership participation of the license is the first and major step for Rodedawg. Previously the company was only launching its efforts in co-branded licensed facilities under strategic agreement. Today, I am tremendously proud and excited as we officially begin the process for the Rodedawg name to being put into the ownership. I hope that each and every one of our loyal shareholders is happy and excited with the accomplishment of this major milestone in the company history."

Chris Swartz, CEO, adds, "With the deposit now paid, the Company will move to creating multiple revenue streams with the following: 1) Share of total annual revenue estimated to be $750,000 to Rodedawg 2) Finalization of Management Agreement of Distribution estimated to be 2.4 Million and 3) and upcoming launch of www.BrotherBuds.com brand and the cannabis delivery service with conservative estimates at 6.7 Million annual revenue within 18 months of launch. The www.BrotherBuds.com website is near finalization, and we will notify our shareholders of the actual launch of the cannabis delivery service. In the interim, we invite our shareholders to preview the progress of the website. We will also be announcing the company's progress with our health care products of www.Elixicure.com , our topical pain relief brand, which has recently won a new production contract. Last but not least, we also intend to further the Rodedawg brand with another acquisition of a multi-million dollar complimentary brand within the next few weeks. This additional acquisition can further ensure we achieve our revenue target of 7 million dollars annually."

Mr. Swartz concludes, "Once again, I want to thank our loyal shareholders who have been with us on this journey. I also want to thank our internal team for their hard work and determination to create Rodedawg into becoming a multi-million dollar cannabis company which also acquires complimentary multi-million dollar revenue producing brands. The strategy of the growth by acquisition adds overall revenue to the company and protects the company from downward industry trends within any one industry. Our rapid growth has not been an easy task and there is much work ahead but with accomplishment of each milestone we will achieve our goals of revenue growth, name brand recognition, and repeat sales via outstanding products and sales. We also want to inform our shareholders that the company is very busy at this time with monitoring the progress of cancellation of shares, completion of our audit, and positioning the Company for uplisting. We remind our shareholders that no reverse split is planned for the foreseeable future. In the next few weeks, management will further inform shareholders on the timeframe and progress of success milestones to further expand shareholder value."

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC:RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company's Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and northern San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

Our Manufacturing, Distribution, and Delivery HQ

Make sure to follow us at: https://twitter.com/BrotherBudsOC

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769327/Rodedawg-Intl-Ind-Inc-OTCRWGI-Pays-Deposit-for-Ownership-into-California-Licensed-Cannabis-Operation