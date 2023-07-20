Southwire's Villa Rica Plant Recertified as a VPP Star Site

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Southwire's plant located in Villa Rica, Ga., has been recertified as a Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) Star site from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).

OSHA's VPP recognize employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies that have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national averages for their respective industries.

"We are very proud of the Villa Rica team's accomplishment in achieving this VPP recertification," said Jeff Kilgore, plant manager. "It shows the team's dedication to our safety goals and continuous improvement expectations"

Obtaining this recertification means that Southwire's Villa Rica Plant demonstrates exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards and development, implementation and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.

"Our team members helped the OSHA auditor understand our manufacturing processes and determine what we could do to reduce our ergonomic risk in our Cabling Department," said Aaron Tomko, environmental, health and safety (EHS) specialist. "On the closing day of the audit, the OSHA Auditors commented on the culture that was created and driven by team members."

The recertification process consists of auditing four main elements of the program: worker involvement, hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis and training and management commitment.

"This recertification shows the efforts that have been put forth by team members in our facility," said Tomko. "They take ownership and accountability for not only their safety but also their coworkers' safety. We received the highest achievement level in the program, and it speaks volumes about the culture that was created and continues to be driven by our Villa Rica team members."

