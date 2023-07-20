Ignite: New All-in-One Employee Engagement Platform Set to Transform Organizational Culture

Ignite: The Ultimate Integrated Engagement Tool to Drive Employee Motivation, Productivity, and Bottom-Line Success

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Ignite, a spin-off company from Dancor Solutions, has launched an advanced employee engagement platform that revolutionizes the way organizations operate. Many companies struggle to effectively manage multiple disjointed tools for recognition, learning, communication, contests and sharing. As the only one-stop solution in the market, Ignite is designed to simplify the process of connecting and engaging with employees. By providing a full suite of engagement tools, Ignite equips organizations with the means to create an atmosphere of appreciation, motivation and inspiration, resulting in employees performing at their peak.

Employee engagement is an essential element for any successful business. Studies from Korn Ferry show that companies with high engagement levels can reduce turnover rates by up to 40%. Unfortunately, Gallup research reveals that only 15% of employees are engaged in their roles. Ignite helps bridge this gap by allowing tailored experiences that will boost participation and drive positive outcomes more easily than ever. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with straightforward user interfaces, allowing organizations to maximize their employees' potential and strengthen their company culture. Ignite is the ideal tool for creating a more engaged workforce.

The key features of Ignite include:

1. Recognition: Fuel a culture of appreciation and belonging with seamless peer-to-peer recognition that celebrates achievements and creates a sense of community.

2. Gamification: Drive engagement and inspire healthy competition by creating customizable challenges, contests and games that motivate employees to achieve their goals and foster a culture of excellence.

3. Learning Management System: Empower workforces with personalized learning paths, enabling employees to acquire new skills, boost performance and accelerate professional growth.

4. Communication: Cut through the noise and enhance collaboration with a highly customizable messaging platform that enables effective communication and widespread knowledge sharing.

5. Cloud-Based File Storage: Create a centralized repository for files and resources, facilitating easy access, targeted visibility and seamless sharing of essential information across entire organizations.

"We are thrilled to introduce Ignite to the market," said Doug Schwarzwalder, CEO of Ignite. "Ignite represents a new era in employee engagement, providing organizations with a powerful and all-encompassing platform that transforms how we create positive work culture."

Ignite is now available, most effectively leveraged for medium to large companies with over 500 employees in all industries. To learn more and request a demo, visit www.ignite.team.

About Ignite: Ignite is a SaaS company that provides employee engagement solutions. Our platform offers a rich suite of tools centered around communication, recognition, learning, gamification and cloud file storage in one user-friendly platform. We currently have over 250k engaged users that have used our recognition capabilities to give over 1.3 million recognitions on the platform. Our all-in-one platform separates us from our competition by creating efficiency and effectiveness for our clients. Ignite boosts engagement and drives motivation in a way that's tailored to each unique company culture.

