The Black Dog and Boston Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy to Launch a Cobranded Apparel Line

The Black Dog, the iconic Martha's Vineyard lifestyle brand, has recently announced that it has partnered with Charlie McAvoy, star defenseman for the Boston Bruins, to launch a cobranded product line that will feature athleisure wear, accessories, and dog products. United by a love of dogs and of living a laid-back coastal lifestyle, the collaboration will debut in stores and online later this summer, followed by a more robust collection this fall.

Charle McAvoy and Otto

Charlie McAvoy and his French Bulldog, Otto, on a recent photoshoot in Martha's Vineyard.

"Charlie's love for his French Bulldog, Otto, along with his passion for surfing and the beach, made the partnership a natural choice for us," says CEO Dan Pucillo. "While we've had a longstanding sponsorship with the Bruins, this is our first athlete collaboration, and we are excited to partner with a player so entrenched in the future success of the team."

"Growing up on the south shore of Long Island, spending time on the beach with my family and our pups was a huge part of my childhood," says Charlie. "This coastal community vibe is what The Black Dog is all about, making it a perfect match. I am so excited for this collaboration and to become a part of something that embodies what has always been a part of me."

More information in the coming weeks at www.theblackdog.com or @theblackdogmv.

About The Black Dog Tavern Company

In the winter of 1971, Sailing Captain Robert Douglas opened The Black Dog Tavern on Martha's Vineyard. Naming the restaurant after his rescue pup, "Black Dog," her silhouette soon began to appear on t-shirts, sweatshirts, & mugs. Years later, the Black Dog logo is recognized all over the world. Today, with 27 retail locations spanning the coast from Maine to Florida, and five food service locations, the Black Dog collection has grown to include nautically inspired apparel, accessories, dog gear and gifts for the home. Find a location near you or shop online at www.theblackdog.com.

About Charlie McAvoy

Born and raised in Long Beach, New York, McAvoy started skating at the age of 3 at Long Beach Arena, where his father, Charlie Sr., helped install a studio rink as a plumbing and heating contractor. He attended Long Beach High School for one year before moving to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to join USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. McAvoy played two seasons with the NTDP and helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship before heading back east to play at Boston University as a 17-year-old freshman. Following his freshman season, during which he led the team's defensemen with 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 37 games, McAvoy was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 14 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. When he's off the ice, Charlie enjoys surfing and spending time with his family, fiancé and Frenchie, Otto. Charlie is represented by Alexander Aigen at Alexander@ifmanagement.com.

