First Stop Health Honored as Winner of the 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Award

Virtual care company's commitment to providing high-quality, delightful healthcare experiences is evolving workplace well-being.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer Award. Presented by Archetype and the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA), this prestigious award celebrates FSH's contributions to the well-being industry and its commitment to transforming workplace wellness.



"When we provide new services, we do so for the betterment of our users - employees and their family members across the country. That desire is what drove our decision to launch Virtual Primary Care in 2022," said FSH CEO, Teira Gunlock. "We are excited to be considered a Trailblazer for our approach in delivering convenient, compassionate care."

"These remarkable companies are leading the way in transforming the well-being landscape, and we have full confidence that they will continue to drive positive change in the sphere of workplace well-being," commented Iain Fitzpatrick, Chief Strategy Officer at Archetype. "Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to improving employee well-being are shaping the future of the industry."

Presented by Archetype and the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA), the Well-Being Trailblazer Awards celebrate innovative companies reshaping workplace wellness. These prestigious awards recognize organizations enhancing employee well-being, promoting resilience, and setting new standards for well-being technology, products, and services.

FSH is proud to provide care that people love® and its +94 Virtual Primary Care Net Promoter Score (NPS) reflects its commitment to members' well-being. FSH virtual care is designed to promote equitable, culturally competent and quality-assured healthcare to support the unique needs of patients.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past five years by Inc. 5000. FSH was also recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 and ranked one of the Chicago area's fastest-growing companies.

