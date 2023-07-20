A. Larry Ross Communications: iHeartMedia and Pray.com Sign Multiyear Deal to Bring More Faith-Based Cinematic Audio Experiences to Listeners Across the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Pray.com, the fastest-growing faith-based content platform in the world, announced today a multiyear deal to develop a new slate of Pray.com podcasts in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and distribute to listeners everywhere through the iHeartPodcast Network.

iHeartPodcasts and Pray.com launched their first collaboration late last year, "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," a daily series that helps listeners experience the Bible in a new way. The podcast uses original background music with a full 61-piece orchestra to provide a cinematic journey through specific stories in the Bible. The collaboration will also bring several new additional faith-based shows to iHeartPodcasts over the next two years.

"At Pray.com, we are driven by a mission to grow faith and cultivate community," said Steve Gatena, Founder and CEO of Pray.com. "Expanding our partnership with iHeartPodcasts allows us to reach hundreds of millions of people with unmatched faith-based audio experiences that help to make prayer a priority in their day."

Pray.com has amassed more than 40 million downloads upon launching its podcast network and is projected to surpass 100 million downloads in the next 12 months. Other popular shows include "Meditative Prayers with Tim Clinton," "Kids Bible in a Year with Julia Saddler," "Relentless Hope with Steve Gatena" and more.

Pray.com's newest lineup of podcasts to be distributed by iHeartPodcasts will include "PrayNews," "Sleep Psalms with Bishop TD Jakes," and "Heroes in the Bible with Dr. Tony Evans."

"It's been a pleasure working with the iHeart team, and this deal ensures millions of new listeners will gain access to the world's best faith audio content," said Pray.com's Chief Business Officer Brian Davi.

The new Pray.com slate of shows will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

