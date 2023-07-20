bolt insurance: Insurtech bolt Appoints Jon Walheim as CEO of North America for Next Phase of Growth

bolt extends reach of its market-leading tech-enabled platform into key industry verticals, implementing ambitious growth strategy in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the appointment of Jon Walheim as Chief Executive Officer, North America.

Jon joins bolt as the company looks to solidify its market leading position serving financial services partners and enter its next phase of growth, coming off parent company bolttech's capital-markets defying Series B of $196M . To build on this momentum, bolt will extend the reach of its platform to key industry verticals, strengthen its market-leading technology capabilities, and further deepen its focus on partners to solve their distribution challenges and meet more of their customers' needs. In addition to growing its industry-leading position in the financial services space serving insurers, brokers and agents, and banks and non-banking financial institutions, Jon will lead the bolt team to expand its partnerships within the real estate, mobility, and telecommunications and device manufacturing industries.

"With Jon's guidance, I am confident we will strengthen our go-to-market strategy and accelerate the next chapter of growth," said Rob Schimek , Group CEO of bolttech. "With Jon's impressive track record in leadership in the technology space, the bolt team can continue to evolve fast, and implement our strategy with conviction and speed."

Jon will be responsible for leading bolt's operations and setting the strategic direction for the business. His role includes overseeing and refining the industry specific strategies, along with driving revenue and profitability.

Jon joins bolt with an extensive background across consulting, technology, and sales, most recently serving as Senior Partner, Global GTM & Industries Lead for IBM's Salesforce Consulting business. Jon brings nearly three decades of experience serving in leadership positions at companies including IBM and Accenture.

"I'm joining bolt at an exciting time, and am eager to work with the team in this next phase of the company's growth story," said Jon. "bolt is the most advanced platform for prediction, prevention, and recovery from loss. I look forward to seeing how far we can go with our partners to shape the future of insurance."

With Jon assuming the role of CEO of North America, Jim Dwane will take on a new role as CEO of Financial Services at bolt. Jim will continue to drive growth, expanding bolt's strategic partnerships and enhancing bolt's value proposition for these customers who serve as the core of the US business.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

