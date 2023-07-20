EasyVista continues to stand out in the end-to-end service ITSM and ITOM industry.

EasyVista, a leading ITSM and ITOM solutions provider, launched its summer campaign, "Make A Splash Wherever You Are." The campaign is centered around what the company does best-provide streamlined and efficient remote end-to-end service management solutions for mid-sized companies.

In an effort to speak to customers in North America, France, and Southern Europe (Portugal, Spain, and Italy), the campaign needs little translation-a woman on the beach with a laptop. Simple. Her ability to put out fires for customers, deal with incidents and oversee the IT budget is not dependent on her being behind a desk or using an ethernet cable. Instead, she can work anywhere with wifi and her laptop. Exemplifying that with EasyVista's solutions, companies can be proactive, rather than reactive, to save money, time, and headaches for both employees and customers. Do great work and help your team or customer, without sacrificing on anything-easy with EasyVista.

This campaign is backed by recent internal changes, such as the hiring of the new North America CRO, Jim Cumella (ex-Cherwell) and the appointment of Evan Carlson as the newest COO (former NAM CRO). Combined with the newest product launches featuring updated Green IT and case management solutions, EasyVista appears to be charging forward, with no signs of slowing down. For more information about EasyVista visit www.easyvista.com.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

