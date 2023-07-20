Activated Carbon Market size worth $ 4429.0 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Activated Carbon Market Size By Type, By Industry, By Application Method, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Activated Carbon Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Activated Carbon Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2905.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4429.0 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=1293

Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Activated Carbon Market: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Activated Carbon Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the exceptional pollutant absorption capabilities of this porous organic compound, primarily derived from charcoal. When sourced from coal, it is known as activated coal. The versatile substance finds extensive application in various sectors, including municipal drinking water treatment, food and beverage processing, odor removal, and industrial pollution control.

Market Drivers:

The key driver behind the growth of the global Activated Carbon Market is the increasing demand for water treatment applications. Activated charcoal is extensively utilized in wastewater treatment, and its use in the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors is steadily growing. Activated carbon plays a crucial role in eliminating toxins, bacteria, chemicals, and impurities from the skin's surface, prompting numerous organizations in the personal care sector to incorporate activated charcoal into their products. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the Activated Carbon Market during the estimated period.

Moreover, the market is bolstered by technological advancements, heightened health awareness, and improved accessibility to medical services. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations focusing on the elimination of mercury from power plant emissions, natural gas production units, and other anthropogenic sources are expected to further drive the demand for activated carbon in the coming years.

Market Challenges:

The global Activated Carbon Market faces challenges related to raw material scarcity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Companies are concerned about raw material quality, as it directly impacts the performance of the end product, leading to a significant supply-demand gap and increased raw material costs.

Furthermore, the use of activated carbon in food products poses potential issues, including reduced vitamin absorption, hindered drug absorption, and gastrointestinal side effects. These concerns may impede the market's growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Despite challenges, the Activated Carbon Market presents several opportunities for growth. Increasing pollution levels, rising per capita income, and continuous product developments and launches are expected to create potential opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The robust growth experienced in the chemicals, food and beverage, and energy industries in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is a key driver propelling the demand for activated carbon in this region.

Key Players:

Leading players in the global Activated Carbon Market include Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co., Calgon Carbon, Haycarb, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GMBH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GMBH, Prominent systems Inc., and Oxbow activated carbon LLC.

These key players are expected to strengthen their competitive landscape through key development strategies, enhancing their market share and market ranking.

In conclusion, the global Activated Carbon Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for water treatment applications and the rising use of activated charcoal in the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors. Technological advancements, environmental regulations, and rising per capita income further contribute to market expansion. However, challenges related to raw material scarcity and potential concerns in food product applications need to be addressed to sustain and enhance market growth.

For more information, financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, on the Global Activated Carbon Market, please purchase Activated Carbon Market report at Verified Market Research.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Activated Carbon Market into Type, Industry, Application Method, And Geography.

Activated Carbon Market, by Type

Powdered Activated Carbon



Granular Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Market, by Industry

Water treatment



Food & beverage



Pharmaceutical and medical



Automotive



Air purification



Others

Activated Carbon Market, by Application Method

Batch Application



Column Application

Activated Carbon Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Gas Phase Filtration Market By Media (Activated Carbon, Blend), By Type (Combination (Deep Bed) Filters, Packed Bed (Thin Bed) Filters), By Application (Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control, Odor Control), By End-User (Metals & Mining Industry, Data Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Wood Activated Carbon Market By Product (Powdered, Granular), By Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase), By End-User (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage Processing), By Geography, And Forecast

Activated Carbon Depth Filtration Market By Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Air Purification, & Others), By Product (Activated Carbon Sheet, Activated Carbon Lenticular Module, Powdered Activation Carbon, and Filter Cartridges), By Geography, And Forecast

Food Grade Activated Carbon Market By Product (Coal Based, Coconut Shell Based, Wood Based), By Application (Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Carbon Storage Companies using emission reduction technology for trapping supercritical fluid

Visualize Activated Carbon Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/activated-carbon-market-size-worth--4429-0-million-globally-by-2030-at-6-21-cagr-verified-market-research-301882036.html