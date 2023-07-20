Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Frankfurt
19.07.23
21:50 Uhr
2,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.07.2023 | 16:58
Global Ports Holding PLC: 2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ 2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
20-Jul-2023 / 15:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("2023 AGM") 
Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders 
its: 
   --   2023 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023? 
   --   Notice of 2023 AGM dated 14 July 2023? and 
   --   Form of Proxy. 
Copies of each of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website 
www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for 
inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM 
The 2023 AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at the Company's registered office at 35 Albemarle 
Street, 3rd Floor, London W1S 4JD, United Kingdom. The voting results of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2023 AGM 
will be announced to the market immediately following the 2023 AGM. 
 
At the date of this document, the 2023 AGM is expected to be open to shareholders and their appointed proxies who 
choose to attend it in person. However, should it become necessary or appropriate for any reason to postpone, to move 
and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2023 AGM, shareholders will be given as much notice as 
possible. Any change affecting the holding of the Meeting will be posted on the Company's website 
(www.globalportsholding.com) and announced via a Regulatory Information Service. Shareholders are advised therefore to 
check regularly the Company's website for updates in relation to the Meeting. 
 
CONTACTS 
Company Secretary:           For investor and analyst enquiries: 
Alison Chilcott             Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354     Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com  Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
                    Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 259156 
EQS News ID:  1684907 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2023 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
