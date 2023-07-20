Vicinity Motor Corp. to Supply Lafarge Canada with VMC 1200 All-Electric Trucks to Enable More Sustainable Operations in North America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced a strategic collaboration with Lafarge Canada, Canada's largest provider of sustainable and innovative building materials, to electrify Lafarge's truck fleet and reduce their carbon footprint.

Per the terms of the strategic collaboration, Vicinity will fill a crucial gap in the EV market with its purpose-built, custom-upfit all-electric industrial vehicle - the VMC 1200 - specifically for Lafarge Canada. Designed to excel in aggregates and production sites, even in the face of challenging weather conditions, this cutting-edge vehicle sets a new standard for sustainable transportation in the construction materials industry.

Lafarge Canada is initially deploying two all-electric VMC 1200 trucks in its British Columbia Aggregates and Ready Mix Operations, signaling a paradigm shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. This milestone represents Lafarge's commitment to leading the way in adopting electric vehicles in the industry. As Lafarge continues to expand its fleet, additional VMC models will be integrated throughout 2024.

Brad Kohl CEO Lafarge Canada (West) agrees: "The benefits of this electrification effort are twofold, delivering immediate cost savings and contributing to carbon emissions reductions, showcasing Lafarge's firm commitment to sustainability and its role in combating climate change. Lafarge Canada remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainable practices in the construction industry, with the electrification of its truck fleet representing a significant milestone towards achieving net-zero emissions and driving positive change across the sector.

Lincoln Kyne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BC Lafarge Canada (West), expressing his pride in this initiative, states:, "I am extremely proud of this industry-leading initiative with Vicinity Motor Corporation, a company rooted in British Columbia. With a proven track record in producing reliable electric vehicles that operate across North America, I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate on the design of new models for our business lines in the coming years."

William Trainer, Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp., added: "We are thrilled to announce this new electrification partnership with Lafarge, Canada's largest supplier of sustainable and innovative building solutions. Our VMC 1200 is the ideal vehicle to help their team advance sustainable transportation and reduce Carbon emissions in the Canadian building solutions sector - helping to create a better world for everyone. We look forward to working closely with the team at Lafarge to enable their electrification journey."

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. To learn more, please visit www.lafarge.ca.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

